'Almost like wearing no bra at all': Get this Playtex bestseller for as low as $15 — that's over 60% off

There's no better feeling than taking off your bra after a long day. No wonder: Skin irritation, tightness and scratches from exposed underwires are just some of bra wearers' pet peeves. And shopping for a bra that feels right, supports us correctly and doesn't leave us tormented by day's end is no picnic, either. We get it, and we've found the holiest of fashion holy grails: The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra. It's on super sale, so if your bra drawer needs its own breath of fresh air, here's your chance.

💰Why is this a good deal?

A good bra can cost well over $50, so at just $15 (for a respected brand like Playtex, no less) this one is an absolute steal. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and it's over 60% off. Toss that old bra to the side and snag this one while it's at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

🤔 Why do I need this?

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra takes support to another level. Its four-way wireless support system includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider straps and a smoother back. It's designed to provide a natural-looking lift and is made from moisture-wicking fabric to help prevent sweating. This bra also helps cover those unwanted back bulges with its stretchy satin material, and the cushioned straps relieve pressure and don't dig in or slide off, leaving you free and easy for up to 18 hours.

The Ultimate Lift comes in sizes 34C to 48DDD and 14 colors (prices vary). You can get a pack of two in sandshell, nude or white.

Style and comfort are hard to find in bras, but this Playtex provides that and more. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra is an Amazon bestseller that has earned five-star ratings from more than 50,000 shoppers.

👍 Pros

"This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!"

Another satisfied shopper said: "Comfort factor is the most important feature, almost like wearing no bra at all. The material is softly smooth, silky and comfortable. The fit is well-designed with good cup support (no underwire), wide shoulder straps that don't slip down, side and back straps that don't bind or pinch. Fit is true to size. Great bra if you're looking for comfort."

"It is comfortable, pretty and gives a flattering, youthful silhouette," exclaimed a third reviewer. "I bought seven of them in four different colors! I returned 10 other brands and styles in my tiring search before finding this one."

👎 Cons

"Doesn't support posture, and cups are a little smaller than the other 18-hour style bras," said a final shopper. "But it's very soft and comfortable to wear. Looks natural." (Psst: This popular Shapermint wireless bra is uber-supportive, fans say. It also comes in sizes to fit larger chests.)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Innza Laser Hair Removal Device $60 $95 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $32 $55 Save $23 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $60 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 15 Pairs $7 $10 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body & Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $16 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Wernies No-Show Socks, 8 Pairs $14 $17 Save $3 See at Amazon

Miholl Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tee $19 $22 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress $30 $43 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon