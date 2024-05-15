Almost 500 Italian beaches given 'blue flag' for good water quality

The environmental foundation FFE has awarded almost 500 Italian beaches with the blue flag, which stands for clean water and environmental protection. That's 14 more than last year. Fabio Sasso/ZUMA Wire/dpa

In good news for those headed to Italy's shores this summer, a environmental survey has shown an improvement of water quality in various Italian waters.

The annual analysis from the foundation FFE has awarded almost 500 Italian beaches with the blue flag, which stands for clean water and environmental protection. That's 14 more than last year.

Most of the award-winning beaches are located on the Mediterranean in the Liguria region (34) in the north of the country and in Apulia (24) in the far south, the organization said, publishing its findings on May 14.

A total of 485 Italian beaches have been awarded the blue flag this year. However, 10 had to relinquish the award. Since the mid-1980s, the Blue Flag has been awarded every year in several European countries by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

Last year, a ranking of 350 Italian swimming spots found that the Mediterranean island of Sardinia has the country's most pristine beaches.

Of Italy's 21 most beautiful seaside spots, seven were said to be in Sardinia, four in Tuscany, three each in Puglia and Campania, two in Sicily and one each in Basilicata and Calabria, said the environmental protection organisation Legambiente and the Touring Club Italiano.

Sardinia's remote east-coast village of Baunei came top of the analysis. Testers found that not only are conditions there pristine, but also more sustainable, as only a certain amount of bathers are allowed in order to limit the tourism impact on the environment.

