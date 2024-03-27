Aldi's $20 Floral Weekender Bag Is Like the BEIS Bag on a Budget

If you’re making your travel plans for this summer, don’t forget to invest in a quality bag while you’re at it. Avoid overspending on your luggage, and take a look at this new weekender bag at Aldi.

The bag is from Serra, Aldi’s apparel brand, and it’s only $20. The super-useful bag comes in black, tan-and-white, and floral, but the floral is particularly fun and will help it stand out as you look for it at baggage claim. All three colors have a front pocket, adjustable strap, and handles.

Credit: Aldi Credit: Aldi

With its front compartment, handles, and strap, Aldi’s weekender bag is a budget-friendly dupe to the BEISics duffle by BEIS without the steep price.

The BÉISics Duffle in Black

$88 at Béis Travel

But if you’re a fan of the floral Serra bag, that is definitely an Aldi exclusive that you can’t buy at BEIS. A Redditor in r/Aldi recently said the weekender bag is “too cute,” especially for the price. And in the comment section, someone wrote that the duffel is “well worth the $20.” “I still have mine from 2021,” they wrote. “It has survived many [trips] in good condition.”

Before you do any more vacation prep, be sure to stop by Aldi for a weekender bag. Your worries about carry-on luggage requirements will cease to exist.