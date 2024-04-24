Alara brings restaurant cred to Madisonville: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Good morning, hungry people.

This is Keith Pandolfi, the food and dining writer with The Enquirer. With its new Madison Square development, Madisonville has become something of a dining destination as of late. It’s now home to the Element Eatery food hall, the Placebo cocktail bar and The Summit Hotel, which offers its own in-house restaurant.

But the newest tenant, Alara, is something altogether different: a downtown-caliber, fine-dining restaurant smack-dab in the middle of it all.

I visited Alara, which is owned and operated by Looking Glass Hospitality, last week. While I’d like to say I remained anonymous (an almost impossible task these days), they were on to me the second I walked in. Still, I kept a close eye on the dining room, and almost every dish that came out of the kitchen looked delicious. And every customer was treated just as well as I was.

Click or tap here to learn more about Cincinnati's latest big-news restaurant.

What else you need to know Wednesday, April 24

⛅ Weather: High of 61. Partly sunny.

✍ State lawmakers make a pitch for Pete Rose to be allowed in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

🏈 Bengals reward Jake Browning with two-year contract to keep him in Cincinnati through 2025.

🍽️ Everything to know about Asian Food Fest 2024: Participating restaurants, performers, more.

⚕️ Bill to force Ohio hospitals to detail cost of services gets major changes in Senate.

