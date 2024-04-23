'Especially alarming': Ex-Crestview Hills daycare worker sentenced for sexual abuse

Nearly two years after Ryan Sydnor was charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl at a Crestview Hills daycare, the former childcare worker was ordered to spend time behind bars.

Sydnor, 30, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Circuit Judge Kate Molloy handed down the sentence, which matches a recommendation from prosecutors reached as part of Sydnor’s February guilty plea to first-degree sexual abuse.

In exchange for his plea, Sydnor was allowed to plead to a lesser sexual abuse charge but must complete sex offender treatment while in prison and register as a sex offender for 20 years, court records show.

Sydnor’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

The abuse was first reported to Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills police in February 2022 after the child told her mother that “Mr. Ryan” had touched her inappropriately while at the Imaginations Abound Early Learning Center, investigators said in a criminal complaint.

The child was interviewed at the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, where she disclosed the touching happened during nap time and that, on more than one occasion, Sydnor would lie down between her and another child.

While cameras monitored the daycare’s classroom, the kitchen play area where the abuse occurred was out of view, investigators said. However, there was footage of Sydnor carrying two sleeping cots into that area and remaining out of sight with the child for an extended period.

During an hours-long interview with police, Sydnor denied the abuse allegations and indicated that he was the victim, saying “there were times where (the child) would make him uncomfortable and try to kiss him,” investigators said.

Despite Sydnor’s claims that he reported such incidents to management, police found no records corroborating this. Investigators said Sydnor did eventually admit lying down with the children and putting his arms around them as they slept.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said that because of Sydnor’s requirement to register as a sex offender, his conviction ensures that he will never work with children in the future.

“This case was especially alarming because the defendant was employed by a child care provider, and the last thing any parent should have to worry about is their child being victimized at daycare,” Sanders said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-Crestview Hills daycare worker who sexually abused child sentenced