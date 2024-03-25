'Accentuates curves, slimming and material flows': This uber-flattering cardigan is only $26 — nearly 50% off

Sure, you may already have a collection of cardigans hanging in your closet. Some are threadbare from wear, others are pilling from over-washing. Most, however, just don’t flatter your figure — and as Marie Kondo would ask, have they ever really brought you joy? We've found a cardigan that will not only bring you joy, it hugs and hides in all the right places: The Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan. It's a stretchy, drapey transitional layer — and right now it's marked down to only $26.

Why is it a good deal?

Similar cardigans, with far fewer glowing, five-star reviews, generally run about $40 on Amazon but, during this markdown, every color and size of this spring staple piece is priced nearly 50% off, with options ranging from high as $26 to as low as $20. From classic Black to bold Mustard to a romantic Fuschia Rose this cardigan comes in 26 colors, in sizes S to XXL. At such a discount, and with such a range of flattering sizes and shades, you can find the exact, hard-to-match hue that's probably been eluding you — as well as that classic staple shade that you can wear with anything.

Why do I need this?

Loose and flowing, without being bulky dowdy, the drapey cut is slimming through the hips, while the elasticized sleeves give arms a leaner look. It has an open front (no buttons, ties or zippers!) and an asymmetrical hem which gives it a backward mullet flare — business in the back and party in the front.

Whatever your stance is on the "leggings as pants" debate, if you prefer to keep your booty covered when rocking your favorite leggings, this streamlining cardigan is great for doing precisely that. If you’re a fan of all things stretchy, this Urban Coco cardi is made from a blend of ultra-soft viscose and spandex. It’s basically like wearing your favorite leggings as a top.

It's also wrinkle-resistant. Don’t you hate throwing a top or sweater in your suitcase, only for it to get all wrinkled when you take it out? The travel-friendly style holds its shape even after being balled up in your tote.

This must-have cardigan on Amazon is nearly 50% off and comes in 26 different colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 20,000 five-star fans literally can't get enough of this cardigan — so much so that many say they're buying it in multiple colors. (This fan bought 12!)

"This top is light, drapey and super flattering," wrote a stylish shopper. "Looks amazing with jeans or a dress. Love it. Will be buying more colors."

"Very comfortable and stylish. Completes any outfit, great for work or a night out," said another happy customer, who loved the flattering versatility of the piece. "Accentuates curves, slimming and material flows. Very classy look day or night."

"The best of its kind," wrote one enthusiastic shopper. "This is the best fitting, best quality, best looking drapey black jacket I have found. I have several different ones (OK, more than several) from various makers. This one is designed the best and I absolutely love, love, love the material. It is super flattering on me where a lot of jackets are so-so. ... This drapes in a way that hides that and is slimming not bulky. I purchased black but will buy more colors. ... So happy I found this!"

While shoppers love the colors and length this reviewer says it lacks one feature: “The only thing that keeps it from being perfect is that I wish it had pockets.”

Easy, breezy and stylish — we’ll take one in every color too, please!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

