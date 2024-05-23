9 things to do in Lane County this weekend: Memorial Day services, festivals and more

Poppies are handed out during a Memorial Day ceremony in Creswell.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Lane County residents can check out a plethora of events either to honor those who have served in the U.S. military or to enjoy the long weekend with family.

Memorial Day, which honors the people who died while serving in the U.S. military, is observed on the last Monday of May, falling on May 27 in 2024.

Remembering those who have passed on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery

Flags will fly on gravestones at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery this weekend to commemorate those who lost their lives in service. The Hope Abbey Mausoleum will have coffee and cake from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cemetery tours that begin at 12:30 p.m. A history hunt will also be offered from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with prizes available. Each day, a live performance of "Taps" will be played at 12:15 p.m. at the Public Square.

Sunday at 6 p.m., the Riverside Chamber Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Public Square.

When: Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27, gates open at 11 a.m.Where: Eugene Masonic Cemetery at East 25th Avenmue and University Street, EugeneMore info: www.facebook.com/emca1859

Memorial Day service at the Eugene Pioneer Cemetery

Eugene Pioneer Cemetery will be hosting its annual Memorial Day service. In 2023, over 300 people attended the event. The service, organized by Eugene American Legion Post #3, includes members of the Sons of Union Veterans dressed in Civil War military uniforms, a three-volley “Black Powder Salute” in honor of all veterans who are at rest in our cemetery and patriotic performances from Shasta Middle School band and choir.

At Pioneer Cemetery, 10% of the graves are those of veterans, including 145 Civil War veterans. The heart of the cemetery is the Grand Army of the Republic, which contains 51 Civil War veterans.

When: Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m.Where: Eugene Pioneer Cemetery at 1001 E. 18th Ave., EugeneMore info: eugenepioneercemetery.org

Honoring Trinity Reinhart

The city of Springfield, along with Willamalane and the American Legion Post #40, will be honoring Airman Trinity Reinhart, who was from Springfield. On Sept. 16, 2023, while serving at a U.S. Air Force base in northeast Colorado, 19-year-old Reinhart died in a Humvee accident.

Community members are invited to honor Reinhart at this event which features an F-15 flyover by Kinsley Field, a plaque dedication and a tree planting near the Women Veterans Memorial at the Springfield Veterans Plaza.

When: Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.Where: Springfield Veterans Plaza in Willamalane Park at 1276 G St., SpringfieldMore info: springfield-or.gov/springfield-to-honor-airman-reinhart-in-memorial-day-event

Memorial Day service and dedication at Springfield Memorial Gardens

Springfield Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home will be holding a Memorial Day service, featuring a dedication of the Court of Honor Veterans Memorial.

When: Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m.Where: Springfield Memorial Gardens at 7305 Main St., Springfield

Miles on Memorial at Alton Baker Park

For those looking to get out in the spring weather, the Miles on Memorial Run at Alton Baker Park is back. Runners can sign up individually or as a relay team for 15K, 10K or 5K races. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female finishers, to the top three in each age group in each race, and to the top relay team in each division. Relay team divisions include open teams, those in the Armed Forces, businesses, high school and middle school.

All events will be chip-timed with a common start/finish.

Registration costs $30 per person for individual races or $80 per relay team.

When: Monday, May 27, at 9 a.m. Packet pickup is from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.Where: Alton Baker Park at 200 Day Island Road, EugeneMore info: eclecticedgeracing.com/miles-on-memorial

Family-friendly things to do in Eugene on Memorial Day weekend

Eugene Tea Festival

The second annual Eugene Tea Festival will be downtown on Sunday, featuring everything tea-related. The festival will feature local vendors offering over 45 different tea brands, food carts, teaware and art. There will also be free tea tastings and educational workshops.

This year, the festival offers inclusive admission so folks can attend the festival for free. For those who would like to support the festival, a commemorative cup is available for $10 through general admission.

When: Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where: Farmers Market Pavilion at 85 E Eighth Ave., EugeneMore info and registration: www.eugeneteafest.org

Eugene Scottish Festival

The 22nd annual Eugene Scottish Festival is coming to Eugene with live music, dancing, food, drinks, cultural classes and a dog parade. This cultural event invites all ages, with horse-drawn wagon rides and other engaging activities for children.

Adult tickets for the festival are $7, senior tickets for ages 60 and older are $5, and children 12 and under enter for free. Group family tickets for up to six individuals cost $20.

When: Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Where: Irving Grange at 1011 Irvington Drive, EugeneMore info: eugenescottishfestival.org

Willamalane Spring Marketplace

Explore the annual Spring Marketplace hosted by the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. The market will feature food and an array of locally crafted goods to kick off springtime.

When: Friday, May 24, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where: Bob Keefer Center for Sports and Recreation at 250 S 32nd St., SpringfieldMore info: willamalane.org/activities/spring-marketplace

Ridgeline Ramble

The Ridgeline Ramble is back for its annual trail run along the Ridgeline Trail in South Eugene, hosted by Level 32 Racing. There are 10K and 20K races, both start at Blanton Trailhead and finish at Frank Kinney Park.

Registration for the 20K costs $45 for adults and $40 for children under 18 or seniors over 60. Registration for the 10K costs $35 for adults and $30 for children or seniors. Packet pickup will be at Frank Kinney Park from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

When: Saturday, May 25, at 8 a.m.Where: Ridgeline Trail Blanton Trailhead at 3962-3998 Blanton Road, EugeneMore info and registration: level32racing.com/ridgeline-ramble

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 9 things to do in Lane County on Memorial Day weekend 2024