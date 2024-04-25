8 Ohio breweries grab medal honors at the World Beer Cup. See which ones

Eight Ohio breweries took home medals at this year's World Beer Cup, with Fat Head's Brewery continuing its impressive showing at major competitions with three medals.

The event, organized by the Brewers Association, involved 110 categories covering 172 different beer styles. The awards ceremony was held Wednesday on the final day of the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

"Consumers are seeking out high quality, innovative, flavorful beverages, and Ohio breweries are delivering," Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association, said in a prepared statement. "Not only are our breweries making some of the best beers in the world, but they're also bringing people together and building community all over the state."

World Beer Cup judges evaluated 9,300 entries, representing 2,060 breweries in 50 countries.

“Each award represents not only exceptional quality but also innovation and creativity, driving the global craft beer industry forward,” World Beer Cup competition director Chris Williams said in a prepared statement. “This year's winners exemplify the spirit of craftsmanship and ingenuity and showcase the diverse flavors and techniques that make beer an art form.”

Which Ohio breweries won medals at the World Beer Cup?

Here are the Ohio breweries that won medals at this year's event:

Fat Head's Brewery , which has locations in Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and the Canton area: Goggle Fogger, gold in the south German-style hefeweizen category; Bone Head, gold in the strong red ale category; and Dunkleoteus, silver in the south German-style dunkel weizen category. Goggle Fogger also won gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2020, World Beer Cup in 2022, and again at the Great American Beer Festival in 2023.

Gemüt Biergarten in Columbus: Skol Crusher Dortmunder, a gold in the Dortmunder/export or German-style Oktoberfest category.

Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati: Uncle, a silver in the Scottish-style ale category.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom , which has locations in Pickerington and Columbus: Nocino Imperial Stout, silver in the wood- and barrel-aged strong stout category.

Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville: Loose Handle, silver in the German-style doppelbock or eisbock category.

Masthead Brewing Co. in Cleveland: Jalapeño IPA, a silver in the chili beer category.

Brink Brewing in Cincinnati: Lil Zoomie, a bronze in the coffee stout or porter category.

Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland: Prosperity Wheat, a bronze in the south German-style hefeweizen category.

To see the full list of winners, go to: https://www.worldbeercup.org/winners/current-winners/.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio breweries win medals at 2024 World Beer Cup