7 things to do this weekend in Dallas County include a bike ride, garage sales

Veterans Benefit and Job Fair

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave., Perry.

Area veterans are invited to explore their available benefits and research career opportunities with local businesses on Thursday, April 25. Find a list of vendors on the Dallas County Veterans Iowa Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

Minburn Citywide Garage Sales

April 27 weekend around Minburn.

The Minburn Citywide Garage Sales will be held the weekend of April 27. Maps will be available at the post office and library. A free-will donation book sale will also be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 at the Minburn Public Library. Donuts, juice and coffee will be provided.

Pancake Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Washington Township School, eight miles south of Perry on P58 at the intersection with F31.

A pancake breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Washington Township School. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns and drink will be served. Proceeds will go to maintain and improve the historic Washington School Building that is used for community events.

Voas Garlic Mustard Removal

9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Voas Nature Area.

With the successful removal of the shrubby understory at the Voas oak savanna, we have created a disturbance that is ideal for the growth of invasive garlic mustard. The good news is that we have been able to control it wherever we pull it! If you have considered other outdoor volunteer days, but thought the work might be too difficult, garlic mustard is an easy pull! Children welcome and encouraged. Registration not required.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Perry Police Department, 908 Willis Ave.

The Perry Police Department will be participating in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. Drop off your unused, unwanted or expired medications at the Perry Police Department on that day. Needles or inhalers will not be accepted. For more information or to find a site closer to you go towww.dea.gov/takebackday

RRVT 35th Anniversary Bike Ride

12-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 along Raccoon River Valley Trail.

Join the Raccoon River Valley Trail Association for the 35th Anniversary Bike Ride on the RRVT on April 27. This event coincides with National Celebrate Trails Day, making it the perfect opportunity to pedal through the serene natural beauty of the RRVT's paved trail. Gather by 11:45 a.m. at the trailhead in Dallas Center, located in Heritage Park. The ride is a round-trip starting in Dallas Center and heading to Perry. Upon reaching Perry, we'll connect to the High Trestle Trail. While the High Trestle connection is still in progress, riders are welcome to enjoy the completed sections. This ride is suitable for all riders. Riders can go at their own pace and choose their preferred distance. Food and drinks are available at businesses along the trail in Dallas Center, Minburn and Perry. Helmets are strongly encouraged for everyone's safety. While participation is free, riders can RSVP through the Raccoon River Valley Trail Association's Facebook page.

Spaghetti Dinner

6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Veterans Hall 410 6th St., Waukee.

Danny White VFW Post 11517 Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The dinner is open to all. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit our veterans and their families.

Woodward Community Blood Drive

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, April 29 at 306 W 3rd St., Woodward.

LifeServe Blood Center is calling all community members to participate in blood donation drives throughout themonth of April, in your neighborhood. Each donation bolsters the blood supply for local hospitals and LifeServe aims to emphasize the crucial role that each donor plays in supporting healthcare services within their own communities. Join LifeServe at an upcoming blood drive in your community, roll up your sleeves and be a part of the mission to save lives locally. Woodward-Granger High School will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 29. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call800.287.4903.

Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall Nominations

Tuesday, April 30.

In response to public demand, an additional wing to the beautiful Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall is being proposed. If you have a family member or other special veteran who is serving or has served in the US Military and has ever resided in Dallas County, you can honor their service with a personalized brick in the wall. The cost is $100 for each brick. and applications are available either online at www.minburn.org (under the Announcements tab), or at the Perry, Adel, or Minburn public libraries. You only have until April 30 to submit an application before the final brick order is placed. For additional information, contact Don Richardson at 515-321-9320 or Paul Snyder at 515-422-2820.

Tacopalooza

4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, 1011 2nd St., Perry.

DMACC students, staff and community members are invited to come celebrate the end of the semester. The event will feature inflatables, a dunk tank, music and $1 TACOS (limited supply).

Project Deliver the Love

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus, 1300 28th St., Perry.

"Project Deliver the LOVE" is an incredibly meaningful and fun way to celebrate and connect with our community's older adults! This year, 100 #DifferenceMakers (volunteers) are needed to bring sunshine, joy, and love to 350 older adults on Thursday, May 2. Volunteer shifts are 1.5 hours each so you can have time to chat for a bit to each older adult you deliver to. Delivery assembly will take place at the Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus. Sign-up to volunteer by texting "deliverlove" to 515-320-8256 or by visiting perrylutheranhomes.org/pdl/.

Plant Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Dallas County Fairgrounds Community Building, 28061 Fairground Dr.Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners plant sale will return on Saturday, May 4. All proceeds will benefit the Dallas County Master Gardeners' demonstration garden. The event is open to the public. Items for sale will include perennials, annuals, vegetables, house plants, succulents, horticulture books, pre-potted arranged plants, plant containers and garden art.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do near me this weekend include RRVT 35th Anniversary Bike Ride