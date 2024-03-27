7 flowy dresses on sale at Nordstrom you'll want to live in this spring and summer — starting at just $48

Like the flowy dresses below, Nordstrom's spring sale is in full swing with discounts of up to 50%— see what we did there? We scoured the sale's dress section to find comfy looks you'll want to live in 24/7 this spring and summer. Take this wear-anywhere Loveappela V-neck maxi dress — it's now just $48 (was $60) and comes in a variety of colors. Looking for a print? We're all about this smocked look from Free People that's 45% off.

Whether you're searching for something to wear to an outdoor gathering or a day at the beach, easy breezy dresses work well for pretty much any body type, making them ideal for just about anyone. Snap up these cute styles while the price is right. Want more? Check out all of the Nordstrom spring sale finds here.

Nordstrom Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress $48 $68 Save $20 The jersey fabric on this comfy maxi dress is not only incredibly soft, but it drapes beautifully and travels well so you don't have to worry about any unwanted wrinkles. Shop this wear-everywhere style in 10 solid colors, but this pink hue tops our list — the shade is universally flattering. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Elan Crinkle Gauze Cover-Up Maxi Dress $48 $74 Save $26 Elan's palm frond-printed maxi is designed as a cover-up, but is cute enough to wear outside of the beach and pool. We can't get enough of the flattering tie at the waist that gives you a great shape, and the tie at the back that allows you to easily adjust the fit. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom CeCe Clip Dot Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress $77 $129 Save $52 Hit that warm-weather wedding feeling like a million bucks in this midi dress that's 40% off. From the flutter sleeves and tiered skirt to the smocked waist and clip dot fabric, this style almost has too many chic details to name. While it's available in six other colors, you can never go wrong with classic black. Pair it with your favorite heels and earrings, and you're ready to go. $77 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Jaymes Floral Smocked Long Sleeve Maxi Dress $92 $168 Save $76 Every closet needs a floral dress for spring! This yellow and cream one from Free People is perfect for baby showers, bridal showers, brunches and pretty much any other gathering you have on your calendar. Even though it has long sleeves, the billowing fabric will keep you cool. Style it with sneakers, ballet flats or heels — you can't go wrong. $92 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Melloday Textured Smocked Waist Tiered Midi Dress $90 $128 Save $38 This textured midi dress is the ideal piece of clothing to pull on when the weather is hot and humid and anything tight is just not an option. The ruched neckline is a fun departure from your typical crewneck or v-neck style, and the smocked waist gives this ivory garment some much-appreciated dimension. There are even pockets — our favorite. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ciebon Shani Metallic Floral Print Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress $112 $160 Save $48 Make a bold statement in this green stunner. The floral print has metallic accents woven throughout to give it a touch of shimmer. This wrap dress is easily adjustable thanks to the tie at the waist, and it also has a flirty slit to show off that fresh summer tan. $112 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Billabong Full Bloom Smocked Maxi Dress $60 $100 Save $40 This maxi dress hardly needs any accessories — it's a total scene-stealer with its smocked bodice and fun balloon sleeves. At nearly 40% off, the floral print getup is a must-pack for beach vacations. It can be worn day or night and is super lightweight. $60 at Nordstrom