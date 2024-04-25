7 best home warranty companies of 2024

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Home warranties can eliminate much of the stress of locating and paying a reputable contractor to repair or replace vital home systems and appliances. We’ll dive into the seven companies that earned the highest scores in our home warranty rating system and explain what makes them worthy of being among the best home warranty companies of 2023, so you can make an informed decision for your coverage needs.

Select Home Warranty: Best Home Warranty Company





Select Home Warranty

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

State availability: 46 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Nevada, New Mexico, Washington and Wyoming)

Sample plan pricing: $44.42 - $47.75 per month

Service call fee: $75 - $100



Why we picked it

Select Home Warranty earned its title because of its low monthly fees, reasonable service call fees and coverage of many VIP systems. Additionally, all plans include free roof-leak coverage up to $400 annually. Other home warranty companies treat roof leak protection as add-on coverage for a fee.

The company offers three coverage options:

Bronze Care: Covers nine essential appliances, including kitchen and laundry machines

Gold Care: Covers six major home systems, including water heater, electrical and HVAC units

Platinum Care: Covers all the items in the two earlier plans, plus plumbing stoppages, garage door openers, and ceiling fans.

Select Home Warranty isn’t as straightforward about its service call fees as possible. Some items have a $75 service call fee, while others may require a higher $100 service call fee; customers may not know the required service call fee until they file a claim.

Who should use it

Select’s sample contract outlines a $2,000 coverage limit for HVAC, a $500 coverage limit for appliances and a $400 coverage limit for add-ons, which is lower than other companies on this list. As a result, Select Home Warranty is a good choice for budget-conscious homeowners who aren’t likely to have repair bills exceeding these limits.

Pros

Covers heating and cooling systems up to $3,000

Free roof-leak protection

Most plans are less than $50 per month

Cons

Low coverage limits for appliances and add-ons

Variable service call fees that you can’t control

American Residential Warranty: Best for frequent claims





American Residential Warranty

Star rating: 4.4 out of 5

State availability: 50 and Washington, D.C.

Sample plan pricing: $45.99 - $84.99 per month

Service call fee: $55



Why we picked it

American Residential Warranty (ARW) earned its spot on this list for its $55 service call fee, paid directly to the technician for each covered home repair. Most home warranties charge a service call fee of at least $75; ARW’s lower cost makes it easier for customers who expect to make frequent claims to reduce their out-of-pocket burdens.

The company offers three coverage plans:

Appliance Max covers dishwashers, built-in microwaves, garbage disposals, ranges, ovens, stovetops, refrigerators, clothes washers and dryers.

Systems Max covers central heating and air conditioning, interior electrical systems, plumbing, plumbing stoppages and water heaters.

Total Max covers all the items in the two base plans, plus humidifiers, garage door openers and ceiling fans.

American Residential Warranty’s coverage caps are lower than other companies on this list. According to ARW’s sample contract, the company will only pay $1,000 for heating and cooling systems. It will reduce this coverage limit to $600 for systems older than 10 years. Appliances are limited to $500.

Who should use it

Because American Residential Warranty’s service call fee is nearly half the cost of many competitors, we’d recommend it for customers who anticipate frequent claims but don’t want to break the bank on service call fees.

Pros

$55 service call fee is lower than competitors

Can add electronics protection for damage caused by power surges, accidents and normal wear and tear

May provide up to $600 replacement allowance if a part or system cannot be replaced

Cons

Low coverage caps

Strict coverage limits on older appliances and systems

Home Warranty Inc.: Best for choosing your own contractor





Home Warranty Inc.

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 45 and Washington, D.C.(excludes Arizona, California, New York, Oregon and Washington)

Sample plan pricing: $47.91 per month

Service call fee: $100



Why we picked it

Home Warranty Inc. is one of the few home warranty companies that allows its customers to use a contractor they already know and trust. Its 14-month contract lengths are also longer than the typical home warranty plan. The standard home warranty is a 12-month contract with a 30-day waiting period, effectively making it an 11-month contract.

The company offers two home warranty options:

The Home Protection Plan covers heating, cooling, ductwork, water heater, plumbing, plumbing stoppages, electrical, garbage disposal, central vacuum, garage door opener, trash compactor, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, cooktop, clothes washer and dryer with a $100 service call fee.

The Appliance Protection Plan is an a-la-carte appliance plan that doesn’t have any service call fees after the initial plan purchase.

However, Home Warranty Inc.’s online capabilities and resources are severely lacking compared to more modern home warranty companies. Customers can’t request an online quote; the online process connects them to a pamphlet and phone number to complete check-out.

Who should use it

Home Warranty Inc. is a good option for homeowners with a relationship with a contractor they trust. You can either work with their own contractor or take a cash-out option to reduce the cost of replacements, which offers more autonomy than the typical home warranty plan.

Pros

Can choose your own contractor

14-month plans

Cash-out option for replacements

Cons

Limited availability on the West Coast

Poor user experience on the website

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: Best for kitchen appliances





2-10 Home Buyers

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 48 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

Sample plan pricing: $17 - $60 per month

Service call fee: $65, $85 or $100



Why we picked it

We chose 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty for its standout Simply Kitchen plan. For roughly $17 per month, customers can elect bare-bones coverage for their kitchen appliances. This plan covers built-in microwaves, dishwashers, ranges, ovens, cooktops and kitchen refrigerators, including ice makers.

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty offers three plan tiers:

Simply Kitchen covers built-in microwaves, dishwashers, ranges, ovens, cooktops and refrigerators with ice makers.

Complete Home covers all the appliances in the Simply Kitchen plan, plus heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems.

Pinnacle Home covers all the items in the Complete Home plan, plus laundry machines and expanded coverage for the systems and appliances in the Complete Home plan.

It’s important to note that 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has many customer complaints about its slow response times. During the pandemic, the company stated it was experiencing processing delays and making improvements to the online portal. It doesn’t appear the company has resolved these issues as of October 2023.

Who should use it

We recommend 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty to homeowners who couldn’t live without a single kitchen appliance. 2-10 Home Buyers offers one of the most affordable appliance plans in the industry, but it’s important to note that it won’t include laundry machines in the Simply Kitchen plan. You can review important coverage terms in 2-10’s sample contract.

Pros

Kitchen appliances plan for less than $20

Plan-length workmanship warranty

Will initiate emergency service within 24 hours

Cons

Complaints about long response times

Base appliance plan doesn’t cover washer/dryer

America’s First Choice (AFC) Home Club: Best for flexibility





AFC

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 49 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Hawaii)

Sample plan pricing: $45.17 - $65.33 per month

Service call fee: $75, $100 or $125



Why we picked it

AFC Home Club offers four plan options and a flexible service call fee structure. All plan tiers cover parts and labor for the membership duration, and the company provides multi-year plan terms. If a homeowner has a three-year plan, any repairs or replacements completed during that time won’t require an additional service call fee if it breaks down again.

Customers can choose from:

The Silver Plan covers laundry machines, refrigerator, oven, range, dishwasher, garbage disposal and garage door opener.

The Systems Plan covers air conditioning, heating, water heater, electrical, plumbing and ductwork.

The Gold Plan covers all the items in the Silver and Systems plans.

The Platinum Plan covers all the items in the Gold Plan, plus ice makers, plumbing stoppages and fans.

Take a closer look at AFC Home Club’s coverage terms in its sample contract.

However, AFC Home Club can be rigid with claims denials. The company requires customers to report any issue as soon as they notice it and discontinue use, or the company could deny the claim as pre-existing. The company also has fewer add-on options than many of its competitors.

Who should use it

We’d recommend AFC Home Club to homeowners who want more than the typical two or three plan options because AFC Home Club offers four options, including two combination plans.

Pros

4 plan options

Plan length workmanship warranty

Choose your own service fee option

Cons

May deny claim if you delay reporting it

Few add-on options

American Home Shield: Best for comprehensive coverage





American Home Shield

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 48 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Alaska, Hawaii and New York City)

Sample plan pricing: $29.99 - $79.99 per month

Service call fee: $75, $100 or $125



Why we picked it

American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the most recognizable names in the home warranty industry due to its longevity and comprehensive coverage options.

AHS offers three plan options:

ShieldSilver covers home systems, including heating and cooling systems, but it doesn’t just cover the mechanical parts. Its $5,000 coverage limit is much higher than other systems-only plans, and the plan supplements maintenance services, such as changing the locks or getting an annual HVAC tune-up.

ShieldGold covers all the items in the ShieldSilver plan, plus up to $2,000 per covered appliance.

ShieldPlatinum further expands this coverage to include roof-leak repairs up to $1,500 and increases the coverage limit for appliances to $4,000.

Explore AHS’ coverage limits, exclusions and other important terms in its sample contract.

AHS may not be the best option if you want the cheapest home warranty plan or appliance-exclusive coverage.

Who should use it

American Home Shield is excellent for homeowners who want more coverage than the typical home warranty plan and don’t mind paying more for that privilege.

Pros

Includes uncommon coverage, such as rekey services and discounted HVAC tune-ups

Doesn’t place a coverage cap on systems repairs

Service fee flexibility

Cons

Doesn’t offer an appliance-exclusive plan

May be more expensive than competitors

Cinch Home Services: Best perks





Cinch Home Services

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 48 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

Sample plan pricing: $44.99 - $72.99 per month

Service call fee: $100, $125 or $150



Why we picked it

Cinch Home Services is another industry veteran with more comprehensive policies than the average home warranty. We awarded Cinch Home Services the best perks distinction because the company includes a $25 credit for air and water filters, typically not included in home warranty plans.

Customers have access to discounted appliances when they’re ready to upgrade, and the company will go so far as sending a free water sensor that detects leaks before they can become a bigger problem.

Cinch offers the following plan options:

Appliances Plan covers clothes dryers, clothes washers, cooktops, dishwashers, built-in food centers, free-standing ice makers, built-in microwaves, ranges, exhaust hoods, refrigerators, trash compactors and wall ovens.

Systems Plan covers air conditioning, fans, central vacuums, doorbells, electrical system, garage door openers, garbage disposals, instant hot/cold water dispensers, plumbing systems, smoke detectors, sump pumps, toilets, water heaters, ductwork and jetted bathtubs.

Complete Home Plan covers all the items in the two earlier plans, plus a $500 homeowners insurance deductible reimbursement.

All Cinch contracts have a 180-day workmanship guarantee, significantly longer than the industry-standard 30 days. You can learn more about Cinch’s coverage limits and plan terms by reviewing its sample contract. While it offers service fee flexibility by allowing customers to choose a $100, $125 or $150 service call fee, its average prices and service call fee are higher than other companies we featured on this list.

Who should use it

We’d recommend Cinch Home Services to homeowners who want a longer-than-average workmanship warranty, compelling coverage options for pool and spas, and membership perks that can offset home maintenance for air and water filters.

Pros

180-day workmanship guarantee

Service call fee flexibility

$25 credit for air or water filter

Cons

Few add-on options

$100 is lowest service call fee

Doesn’t cover roof leaks

Our picks at a glance

We’ve picked out the home warranty companies with the best value based on their average monthly cost, service call fees, and coverage limits.

Top 7 home warranty companies of 2023

* All sample quotes were obtained in March 2024 for a 2,000-square-foot single-family home in Philadelphia.

What didn’t make the cut

You might be surprised not to see some other big names in the home warranty industry on our list. Below are some companies that we don’t think make the cut, along with some of the main reasons they scored lower in our ratings:

The Home Service Club offers affordable add-on coverage for only $4.99 per month, but its $95 service call fee is higher than other companies we featured.

Home Warranty of America offers excellent protection for essential systems and appliances, but it doesn’t offer monthly plan pricing, which can be restrictive for some homeowners.

Elite Home Warranty’s most compelling offering is its fully customizable plan. However, the waiting period for HVAC systems is more than 90 days, three times longer than the typical 30-day waiting period.

What is a home warranty, and why do you need one?

The benefits of a home warranty include:

Financial protection: A home warranty spreads out home repair costs into monthly installments, so you don’t have to pay a lot upfront to repair or replace an essential system or appliance.

Time saved: Home warranty companies have extensive local contractor networks to reduce the time you spend vetting and scheduling repair technicians in your area.

Peace of mind: The right home protection plan can reduce the overall stress of homeownership. They’re especially helpful in protecting new homeowners from hefty repair bills within the first year of owning a home.

How does a home warranty work?

A home warranty is a service agreement that covers interior home appliances and systems not included in homeowners insurance policies. Unlike homeowners insurance, which covers damage to your home or property due to a perilous event, home warranties cover breakdowns due to routine use or wear and tear.

Home warranties are complex because every service agreement has nuances in its coverage limits, covered items and service call fees.

What are coverage plans?

Home warranty companies usually offer multiple coverage plan tiers, typically an appliance-exclusive, systems-exclusive and a combination plan.

Appliance plans cover essential home appliances, such as your built-in microwave, dishwasher, garage door opener, garbage disposal, oven, range or cooktop, refrigerator, washing machine and dryer.

Systems plans cover built-in heating and cooling systems, electrical, plumbing and water heaters.

Combo plans bundle systems and appliances under one plan.

What are premiums and service call fees?

Homeowners can purchase home warranties for an upfront annual fee or pay a month-to-month premium. Policyholders must also pay a service call fee — an amount paid directly to the service technician — when they file a claim. The companies on this list have service call fees between $55 and $125 per claim.

How do I file a claim?

Home warranty companies accept claims 24/7 through online and phone support lines, but there can be a lag between filing the claim and beginning the repair process. Most home warranty companies will try to respond to claims during business hours within two to three hours, but claims can take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours to process outside of business hours.

After you file a claim, your home warranty provider will send a local service technician to diagnose and assess the issue. If it’s covered, the technician may be able to complete the repair during that first visit. In other situations, the technician may need to order a replacement for future installation.

What are the additional services and benefits of a home warranty?

Home warranty policyholders can elect additional coverage for more than one appliance, roof leaks, well pumps, and other items not covered by the base plans. These optional coverage items will increase the policy’s total cost and protect the homeowner from unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

Common misconceptions about home warranties

Here are a few common misconceptions about home warranties so you can make a more informed decision for your coverage needs.

Myth: Home warranties cover everything

Home warranties are limited to appliances and systems that break down due to normal wear and tear. They don’t cover accidental damage, improper installation, modification or other preexisting conditions.

Additionally, these service contracts have coverage limits for specific items, so they may not always cover the total cost of the repair. It’s essential to read through the list of exclusions and coverage limits. That said, a home warranty can reduce out-of-pocket costs significantly, which some budget-conscious homeowners value.

Myth: You don’t need a home warranty if you have homeowners insurance

Homeowners insurance and home warranties cover different situations. Homeowners insurance steps in when there are structural damages to the home or other issues caused by a perilous event, such as fire, theft or vandalism. Consider home warranties a supplement to existing homeowners insurance.

Myth: Home warranties eliminate the need for maintenance

Home warranties may cover damage due to routine use, but they often exclude malfunctions due to insufficient maintenance. You’ll want to read the service agreement carefully to understand the company’s maintenance expectations to avoid future claims denials.

How to choose the best home warranty company

The home warranty industry has often come under fire for deceptive marketing practices and bad-faith claims denials, so it’s important to make sure you’re choosing a company that uses above-board business practices. Here are tips to help you find the best home warranty.

1. Consider your coverage needs.

Think about the systems and appliances you couldn’t live without. If your refrigerator died tomorrow, would you have the wiggle room in your budget to replace it immediately? What about a plumbing problem? If the answer to either of these questions is no, a home warranty can alleviate your financial burden.

2. Determine your budget.

After examining your coverage needs, we recommend requesting quotes from at least three home warranty companies to find the best price. Cheaper isn’t always better, but you may not need coverage for all your home systems and appliances. Choosing an appliance-only or systems-only plan can help you manage costs.

3. Vet the company.

Call customer service multiple times with the same question and compare answers. If you get different information, this ambiguity can be a red flag. Compare any marketing information you receive against the fine print in the sample contract. If inconsistent, look elsewhere for more consistent marketing and policy terms.

Finally, look at multiple review aggregators, such as TrustPilot, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Google Reviews, to get a well-rounded perspective from real-life customers.

Methodology

To determine the rankings for Best Home Warranty Companies, the CNN Underscored Home editorial team analyzed 21 companies, with each company’s star rating determined by a variety of metrics and subcategories, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

