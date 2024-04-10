58 ways to celebrate Earth Day in the Tampa Bay area

Earth Day is an annual event held each year on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s theme is “Planet vs. Plastics.” Here are 58 ways you can celebrate Earth Day locally.

Native Trees: A Major Keystone to Life: Join Zack Pitchford, owner of Wilcox Nursery, to explore the who, what, when, where and how of keystone trees. Learn how to introduce more trees, and the right trees, into your landscape. Free. 7-8 p.m. Thursday (April 11). Hammock Hall Banquet Room, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-893-7326.

Lakes and Ponds Education and Earth/Arbor Day: Learn more about the health and management of the county’s freshwater resources and green spaces. There will be a special focus on best management practices for maintaining stormwater ponds in Pinellas County. Experts will be on hand to identify plant species. Bring samples in sealing bags. Free (registration required). 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday (April 12). City of Seminole Parkview Room, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. 727-464-4600.

Earth Day Service Day: Join the Florida Public Relations Association for a beach cleanup followed by networking at Whiskey Joe’s. Free. 9-11 a.m. Saturday (April 13). Ben T. Davis Beach, 7650 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa. 941-365-2135.

Orchid Oasis: The Nature Coast Orchid Society’s annual show and sale features plants, how-to lectures and growing supplies. $5. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (April 13-14). St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 13485 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. 863-231-8384.

“Kids Can” Clean Up: Kids can join the Keep Pinellas Beautiful Youth Advisory Committee to clean up the park. Then, repurpose trash into Earth Day-inspired sculptures. Free. 9 a.m.-noon Sunday (April 14). Lake Seminole Park, 10015 Park Blvd., Seminole. 727-533-0402.

Earth Day Discovery Tour: Explore Tampa Bay’s vibrant ecosystem on an eco-tour led by marine biologists. Enjoy up-close encounters with marine life, bird sanctuaries and mangrove islands. $22, $14 children. 11:30 a.m., 2 and 7:15 p.m. April 18-21, 11:30 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m. April 22. St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 813-464-1657.

Backyard Habitat for Birds: Adults and children 12 and older can attend an online webinar to learn about backyard bird-watching and how to attract birds to your yard and provide them with the right habitat. Free (registration required). 2-3 p.m. April 18. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216993024655/WN_VWXecy1vQNChHrxyCfgUIQ. 727-453-6500.

EatArtEarth: Sample planet-friendly dishes created by local chefs as you sip drinks and bid on auction items. Benefits area marine science education programs. $150. 5-8 p.m. April 18. Tampa Bay Watch, 3000 Pinellas Bayway S., St. Petersburg. 727-867-8166.

Earth Day Cleanup: Join the Trash Turtles to clean up debris near the Sunshine Skyway. All materials provided. Free. 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 19. Blackthorn Memorial, Sunshine Skyway North Rest Area, St. Petersburg.

Earth Day: Enjoy light refreshments at this mural preview and ladybug and butterfly release. Free. 10 a.m.-noon April 19. Hillsborough High School, 5000 N. Central Ave., Tampa. 813-276-5620.

Earth Fair: Play family-friendly games and learn how you can help the planet. Stick around for a movie in the park beginning at 7 p.m. Free. 5-7 p.m. April 19. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W., Oldsmar.

Earth Day Hors d’Oeuvres: Attend a meet-and-greet with the city of Tarpon Springs’ Sustainability Division to review ongoing projects and upcoming plans. Free. 5-7 p.m. April 19. Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane. 727-942-5605.

Earth Day Block Party: Celebrate Earth Day on the Pinellas Trail with food, music by DJ Donnie Luv and outdoor games. No cover. 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 19. Foodie Labs: Pinellas Trail, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.

Earth Care Theology: Pastor Josh Scott talks about environmental issues, care of the Earth and the theology of being good stewards of planetary resources. Light snacks will be served. Free. 7-8:30 p.m. April 19. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater. 727-446-0959.

Madeira Beach Cleanup: Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful and SPC Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions for an Earth Day cleanup. Wear closed-toe shoes and sunscreen, and bring a refillable water bottle. Free. 8-11 a.m. April 20. Archibald Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 727-533-0402.

Earth Day River Shoreline Cleanup: Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Hillsborough River and Stewart Middle School shoreline restoration site. Long pants, hats and sunscreen are recommended. Bring a refillable water bottle. 8:30-11 a.m. April 20. Stewart Middle Magnet School, 1125 W. Spruce St., Tampa.

Bio-Blitz: Use the Naturalist phone app and gather data on the flora and fauna in the preserve. Free. 9-10 a.m. April 20. Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Stevenson Creek Earth Day Cleanup: Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful to participate in the Great American Cleanup along with 5,000 other volunteers across Pinellas County. Free. 9 a.m.-noon April 20. Clearwater Shuffleboard Club, 1020 Calumet St. 727-533-0402.

Florida Friendly Earth Day Celebration: Listen to presenters talk about Earth Day-related topics as you shop for Florida-friendly plants. No cover. 9 a.m.-noon April 20. UF/IFAS Hernando County Master Gardeners Nursery, 19490 Oliver St., Brooksville.

St. Pete Earth Day: Bring the family for Earth-related vendors, food, games, music, art and farm activities. Free. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 727-565-3930.

Earth Day Birthday: This “springtime conservation celebration” includes a touch a truck, “build a pollinator house,” an exploration of “green careers,” a tree giveaway, a wildlife rescue demo, crafts and a plant hike. Free. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Native Bee Hunt: Learn the life history of bees and how you can be a better neighbor to them. Free. 10-11 a.m. April 20. Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Earth Day at the Gardens: Kids can explore the Discovery Garden as you shop for eco-friendly items and make a solar-powered art print. Docent-led tours of the gardens will be available at 10 and 11 a.m. Free, $5 tours. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. 727-582-2100.

Earth Day Celebration: Celebrate nature at Kerby’s Nursery with garden seminars, a tour of our the Homegrown National Park and food from the Seasoned Green food truck. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner. 813-685-3265.

Earth Day at the One Stop Shop: Pasco County will collect and recycle electronics and IT equipment. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. 15029 14th St., Dade City.

Ecofest Earth Day: Meet local sustainability experts at this festival with Earth-friendly vendors, green workshops, STEM booths, garden experts and food trucks. No cover. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-948-4190.

Earth Day Scavenger Hunt: Explore Sunken Gardens’ winding paths, exotic birds, turtles, butterflies and flowers on a self-guided scavenger hunt in an effort to win wildflower seeds and other environmentally related prizes. Included with admission. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 20, noon-4:30 p.m. April 21, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 22. Sunken Gardens, 1825 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-551-3102.

Respect Your Mother: Discover Florida’s natural wonders at this eco-fair with guided hikes and paddles, music, vendors and a junior ranger program. No cover. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20. Hillsborough River State Park, 15402 U.S. 301 N., Thonotosassa. 813-987-6771.

Nest Box Building Workshop: Learn how to build a nest box for a great crested flycatcher. Then, take it home. Free (registration on Eventbrite required). 10:30 a.m.-noon April 20. Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Dish Gardens: Put together a pollinator buffet using small native plants to create a pollinator garden perfect for a small space. All materials and instruction included. Free (registration on Eventbrite required). 1-1:45 p.m. April 20. Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. 727-453-6800.

Farm to Table Adventure: People ages 4 to 18 can earn badges and rewards while learning the importance of gardening. $50. 2-4 p.m. April 20. Sweetwater Organic Community Farm, 5521 Hanley Road, Tampa. 813-887-4066.

Earth Appreciation and 420 Herbal Happy Hour: Enjoy herbal elixirs, tonics and botanicals while nibbling on infused treats at the grand opening of the herbal tonic bar. No cover. 2-4 p.m. April 20. SunMed, 1219 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-767-0596.

Earth Day Concert: Enjoy a musical performance by Bob Sima and Shannon Plummer. $25, or pay what you can. 3 p.m. April 20. Center for Spiritual Living Tampa Bay, 4501 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa. 813-384-8162.

Earth Day at Night: A tranquil and meditative program designed around Mikhail Mansion’s “Nature Pix” exhibition. Free. 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. April 20. Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 727-582-2172.

108 Salutations for Earth Day: Bring a mat, snacks and a water bottle and join Yogis United for an outdoor yoga session and socializing. Donations benefit Tampa Bay Waterkeeper. Free. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21. Williams Park, Fourth Street and First Avenue North, St. Petersburg. 727-851-2028.

Walk for Water: Bring the kids, and the dog, for a 3.7-mile walk to bring awareness of the global water crisis. Also taking place along the Riverwalk at Armature Works in Tampa. Free. 10 a.m. April 21. St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.

Namastay at the Beach: Earth Day Tribal Flow: Meet at Reefers and move to the beach for an hour of yoga. $10. 10 a.m. April 21. Reefers Social Club, 600 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. 727-477-8235.

Water Street Market: Earth Day Edition: Shop sustainable at this market with more than 60 local food and wellness-focused vendors with fresh, homemade, handcrafted, fair-trade, vintage or eco-friendly products. No cover. 10 a.m. April 21. The Market at Water Street, 16031 Tampa Palms Blvd. W., Tampa.

Earth Day Paddle: Join Urban Kai for a guided paddle in celebration of Earth Day. $45, $65 double, $15 bring-your-own board or boat. 10-11:30 a.m. April 21. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. 813-598-1634.

Earth Day Cleanup: Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful to clean up St. Petersburg. All gear provided. A thank-you party follows at Green Bench Brewing. No cover. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21. Sans Market, 1037 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-533-0402.

Earth Day: An Unflinching Look: Elegy for Wetlands: An in-person conversation with native Florida photographer and environmental activist Benjamin Dimmitt. “An Unflinching Look” is an examination of a unique North American ecosystem in decline, investigated through 85 duotone photographs, scientific analysis and critical interpretation. The project’s focus is the area of the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Gulf Coast and the history and fate of its wetlands. $5, $34.95 with signed book. 4-5 p.m. April 21. Oxford Exchange, 420 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-253-0222. oxfordexchange.com

4.Earth: Earth Day and 4.20 combine for a night of reggae by Akiva. $10. 5-9 p.m. April 21. Hooch and Hive, 1001 W. Cass St., Tampa. 813-251-1234.

Earth Day Cleanup: Wear closed-toe shoes and sunscreen and join other like-minded people to clean up the beach-side location. All supplies provided. Bring a reusable water bottle. Free. 8-11 a.m. April 22. Cypress Point Park, 5620 W. Cypress St., Tampa.

Earth Day Cleanup: A 2.3-mile cleanup of the county easement, mangrove and boat launch. Free. 8-11 a.m. April 22. Cockroach Bay Boat Ramp, 5299 Cockroach Bay Road, Ruskin.

Youngstars: Earth Day Earthing: Earth-related activities include a hike, rock painting, water play, swimming and a scavenger hunt. Includes fruit and pretzels. $11. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22. Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road, Lithia. 813-744-5572.

Earth Day Community Clean-Up: Meet in the Art Park behind the library and spread out to pick up litter in downtown Safety Harbor. Weather-appropriate attire and comfortable walking shoes required. Gloves, bags and grabbers provided. Free. 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 22. Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N. 727-724-1525.

Celebrate Earth Day: Join the city of Safety Harbor Recreation Department to clean the park, plant seeds and do nature crafts. Free. 3-5 p.m. April 22. Daisy Douglas Park, 601 Ninth Ave. N., Safety Harbor. 727-724-1545.

Moana Celebrates Earth Day: People ages 6-12 can help Moana save the heart of TeFiti through crafts, games and Earth Day-related activities. Free (registration required). 5-6 p.m. April 22. Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave. 727-562-4970.

Serenity Under the Sky: This rooftop, sunset meditation session pays tribute to Mother Earth. $45. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 22. Tampa Edition, 500 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Beach Cleanup: Celebrate Earth Day cleaning up the beach. End the day with a sunset yoga session. Free. 5:30-8 p.m. April 22. Picnic Island Park, 7404 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa.

Muddy Monday Earth Day: Tree of Life: Hand-build your own tree of life out of clay. After the initial firing, guests will return to the studio on their own schedule to glaze their piece. $32. 5:45-7:45 p.m. April 22. Practically Pikasso, 6850 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-822-5204.

Florida Herb Society Earth Day: Restock on plants, books and herbal remedies. No cover. 6 p.m. April 22. Andrews Memorial Chapel, 1899 San Mateo Drive, Dunedin.

Earth Day Meeting: Join the Friends of Tampa Bay Aquatic Preserves as Randy Runnels, aquatic preserve manager, discusses Earth Day and the preservation of our planet. Free. 6:30 p.m. April 22. Clearwater Historical Society Museum and Cultural Center, 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave. 727-754-8019.

Stay and Play: Earth Day Craft: Kids can join Fit4Mom to paint their hands Earth tones and make hand prints. Free. 10:30 a.m. April 23. Josiah Cephas Weaver Park, 1249 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. 727-314-5187.

Earthfest: The “Fifth Element”-themed Pyramid Stage hosts Abbadon, Ayetom, Bobadis, Circle K, Cricket and 28 other bands. $45-$55. 3 p.m.-midnight April 26, 10 a.m.-midnight April 27. Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, Brooksville. 813-928-2022.

Compost Happens: Learn tips and tricks about the science and art of composting. Free. 10-11 a.m. April 27. Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive, Spring Hill. 727-861-3038.

Earth Day Celebration: Join the Florida Herb Society to celebrate Earth Day. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater. 727-793-2976.

Earth Day Rain Water Harvesting Workshop: Pasco County residents can learn the purpose, benefits and function of rain barrels for rainwater collection. $65. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 27. Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive, Shady Hills. 727-861-3038.