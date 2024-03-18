42 Coffee Station Ideas to Upgrade Your Kitchen

If you are looking for coffee station ideas to create a dedicated caffeine refueling spot in your kitchen, there are plenty of easy ways to make it happen. From clever storage ideas to simple decor, with just a few elements you can create a coffee station in any size kitchen that will make your morning routine more streamlined and keep your kitchen organized.

A coffee station can be as simple and small as a mini espresso maker parked in a kitchen countertop corner; a loaded mobile coffee cart; or a tray or a lazy Susan laden with coffee-making supplies and hidden behind closed doors on a shelf in a kitchen cabinet.

Check out these coffee station ideas in a range of styles that will inspire you to set up your own mini caffeine spot.

Tray-Based Coffee Station

Corral your coffee-making supplies and equipment on a tray to keep it organized in a minimalist space. Tina Ramchandani Creative chose a light wood tray and glass and bamboo-topped containers for this mini coffee station lit up on a built-in countertop. It can be hidden behind folding doors but looks good when the doors are open, too.

Espresso Station

Park a larger espresso maker and coffee grinder at the edge of a counter, like this space from deVOL Kitchens. Store espresso mugs in the cabinet directly above.

Wall-Mounted Coffee Station

Emily Bowser for Emily Henderson Design / Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Mount a cabinet and open shelving on a patch of spare wall in your kitchen to create a dedicated coffee station, like this space from Emily Bowser for Emily Henderson Design. The midcentury modern-style walnut cabinet is complemented with brass hardware for an elevated look.

Farmhouse Coffee Station

Decorate your coffee station in the style of your kitchen for a cohesive look. Liz Marie Blog stored supplies in vintage glass and metal canisters, and organized more supplies in a woven basket in this farmhouse kitchen that makes the modern espresso maker feel integrated with its surroundings.

Coffee Station Pot Filler

An automatic espresso machine is tucked into the corner of this kitchen from Britt Design Studio, with capsules stored on the shelf above to free up counter space. But the real luxury of this space-saving setup is a pot filler on the wall that makes filling the tank a breeze.

Coffee Station Shelf

Mount a shelf above the countertop to store everyday supplies to keep the countertops around your coffee station clear, like this modern space from Pluck Kitchens.

Zellige Tile Backsplash

Use a zellige tile backsplash to finish off a kitchen niche outfitted with open shelving. Becca Interiors created a multipurpose space for tableware storage and a small coffee station with an espresso machine and a handmade sugar jar. A bowl of fruit and a small painting add a note of decor.

Bottom Shelf Coffee Station

Dedicate the bottom shelf of a small kitchen niche to a coffee and hot drinks station with a coffee maker and electric kettle. Store coffee cups and creamers on the next shelf up along with cookbooks for a casual feel, like this London space from Pluck Kitchens.

Pantry Coffee Station

Emily Henderson Design / Photo By Kaitlin Green

Carve out space in your pantry for a coffee station to save kitchen counter space. Emily Henderson Design set up twin coffee makers in the corner of the space to provide options, and stacked rows of mugs on the shelf above that are ready when you need them.

Vintage Coffee Station

Use thrifted pieces to add originality to your coffee station decor. My 100 Year Old Home repurposed a vintage crib mattress as a mug holder for this small coffee station located at the edge of a painted white farmhouse cabinet for a homey look.

Lazy Susan Coffee Station

Create a sleek and efficient countertop coffee station with an automatic espresso maker. Keep capsules and a matching creamer and sugar jar visible and accessible on a lazy Susan next to the machine, like this space from NEAT Method.

Hidden Coffee Station

Hide a small coffee station behind closed doors. Marie Flanigan Interiors made space in a small pantry closet that houses an espresso machine and a woven tray filled with essentials.

Coffee Station Mug Rack

Keep your coffee station organized with a countertop mug rack. Change out mugs seasonally like this space from Thistlewood Farms that is decorated for Christmas.

Cabinet Coffee Station

Dedicate a section of your kitchen cabinets to a small coffee station that can be hidden from view when not in use, like this space from Marie Flanigan Interiors.

Coffee Station Cart

Create a convenient coffee station that can be wheeled around as needed using a small mobile cart. The Merrythought organized coffeemaking supplies on a white tiered cart for a minimal modern look.

Reclaimed Coffee Station

Create a wall-mounted shelf dedicated to coffeemaking supplies to save space in a small kitchen. Lobster and Swan made a dedicated coffee shelf with reclaimed wood in this English country kitchen that doubles as decor when not in use.

Coffee Station Mug Rod

Store coffee mugs on hooks on a wall-mounted rod to save space, like this coffee prep station from deVOL Kitchens.



Drip Coffee Station

The Spruce / Bobbi Lin

A pour over coffee stand will give you a dedicated place to make your drip coffee while taking up minimal space. Choose a natural olive wood stand with a glass filter to complement a neutral kitchen.

Coffee Station Decor

Find a quiet corner for your coffee station, set up your gear, add wall-mounted storage to save counter space. Then decorate around it with wall decor or a shelf of decorative plates to give it some personality and style, like this space from Pluck Kitchens.

Tiny Coffee Station

A small automatic espresso maker is a perfect fit for a small minimalist kitchen like this space from Fantastic Frank. Store capsules and espresso cups in the closed cabinetry above to keep the space clutter-free.

Floating Coffee Station

While many people locate their coffee stations at the end of countertops, in a larger space, feel free to float it in a more central position. In this airy space from deVOL Kitchens, an espresso maker is parked in front of the wall between windows, sharing space with a large vase filled with a bouquet of fresh flowers.



Black-and-White Coffee Spot

Emily Henderson Design / Photo by Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Keep your coffee station looking chic and organized by sticking to a strict color palette. Emily Henderson Design decorated this family kitchen coffee station with black, white, and wood tones and created plenty of storage for supplies.

Mini Coffee Station

In a small kitchen, place a small coffee station in the least-used section of countertops so it won't get in the way, like this space from Studio Peake.

Electric Kettle Station

If you are a fan of pour-over drip coffee, create a kitchenette coffee station with a place for your electric kettle and Chemex, like this vacation home from Arbor & Co.

Loaded Coffee Station Cart

In a shared kitchen, make room for everyone's coffee-making preferences with a loaded coffee station like this one from A Beautiful Mess that includes four different options to keep the whole gang happily caffeinated.

Coffee Station Shelf

Hang a wall-mounted shelf above your kitchen coffee station for both supplies and decor to give it a lived-in look, like this space from Pluck Kitchens. Add a trailing plant for a touch of green.

Christmas Coffee Station

Decorate your coffee station for the holidays with natural, food-based decor like cinnamon stick stars and dried orange slice garlands, like this Christmassy space from Most Lovely Things.

Built-In Coffee Station

Streamline your kitchen with a space-saving built-in coffee station with a pull-out shelf for preparing hot drinks that is flush with cabinetry for a sleek look.

Multipurpose Coffee Station

Carve out space for a small coffee station in a freestanding kitchen hutch or china cabinet that doubles as storage and houses larger appliances like a standing mixer, like this spacious kitchen from Britt Design Studio.

Cottage Coffee Station

A corner coffee maker and a reclaimed wood shelf for mugs creates a simple coffee station in this cozy cottage from Kate Marker Interiors.

Coffee Station Counter

Bring café energy home by placing a small counter on the other side of your kitchen coffee station, like this cottage space from Kate Marker Interiors that provides extra seating options or a perfect work-from-home spot.

Coffee Station Organizing

You don't have to buy special decor items to organize a small coffee station. Just use a small plate with a bit of a rim to organize beans and other supplies. Marie Flanigan Interiors added a small vase of flowers as an added flourish to make the small space pleasant to use.

Under Cabinet Coffee Station

Use the awkward dead space beneath corner cabinets to create a small coffee station, like this space from Liz Marie Blog. A Keurig and a French press sit side by side while decorative supplies like a cow creamer and a coffee sign add a homey touch.



Antique Coffee Crate

Use an antique crate to store coffee supplies in a small coffee station, and don't be afraid to mix them in with other everyday kitchen essentials to save space, like this modern farmhouse kitchen from Liz Marie Blog.

Coffee Cabinet Station

Create a drinks cabinet with a corner dedicated to coffee, like this space from Kate Marker Interiors that features a mini espresso maker and a coffee grinder.

Angled Coffee Station

Rashida Banks for Emily Henderson Design / Photo by Keyanna Bowen

Place an espresso maker at the end of a kitchen counter at an angle to make it easy to use in a small space like this compact kitchen from Rashida Banks for Emily Henderson Design. Choose a shiny stainless steel model that echoes plumbing fixtures and appliances for an integrated feel.

Coffee Mug Display Shelf

Show off your coffee mug collection on an open shelf above your coffee station that allows them to double as decor, like this space from A Beautiful Mess.

Breakfast Coffee Station

Make a small coffee station part of a larger breakfast bar that you can set up for self-serve, stress-free mornings, like this space from Marie Flanigan Interiors.

Morning Coffee Station

Hide a flat screen and a small coffee maker behind closed doors in a large kitchen to create a place to fuel up on caffeine and catch up on the news in the morning. Martha O’Hara Interiors stacked coffee mugs on a footed wood tray to add a note of warmth.

Micro Coffee Station

Neva Interior Design / Photo by Agathe Tissier

A mini espresso maker tucked into a micro niche in this Parisian studio from Neva Interior Design proves that there is no space too small for a dedicated coffee station that will help you get going in the morning.

Coffee Station Cake Stand

Pair your coffee maker with a cake stand and glass cloche to store baked goods in style, like this traditional farmhouse coffee station from Ashley Montgomery Design.

Coffee Station Color Palette

Elevate your mini coffee station with patterned china creamers and sugar bowls that reinforce your kitchen color palette. Kendall Wilkinson Design decorated this blue-and-white kitchen with ginger jars and patterned china that gives the space a sense of cohesion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do you put in a coffee station?

Anchor your coffee station with a coffee maker of your choice. Add storage for coffee beans or capsules, mugs, spoons, and sweeteners. If you have room, decorate your coffee station as seasons change to make it more fun to use.

How can I decorate my coffee area?

You can decorate a coffee area with decorative mugs or canisters for storing beans and sweeteners. Add a letterboard sign with a favorite caffeine-related message. Corral supplies on a pretty tray. Include a scented candle, a plant, or a vase of flowers. Add special decor for holidays or family milestones like birthdays and anniversaries.

How much space do you need for a coffee station?

You can set up a simple coffee station with a small pod machine on a kitchen countertop that takes up hardly any space at all. Save space by installing open storage above your coffee station or position it beneath kitchen cabinets where you can store supplies out of sight.



Read the original article on The Spruce.