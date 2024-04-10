65 mom quotes that prove mothers are real-life heroes

Moms are easy to celebrate, but how often do we tell them just how much they are appreciated? This collection of mom quotes will help you put into words just how much you love and honor a special mother in your life.

When we are young, moms wear a million different hats at once. The are short-order cooks and taxi drivers, the keepers of secrets and on-demand therapists.

As we get older, moms become our confidantes and mentors. And regardless of age, moms are built-in cheerleaders and support systems.

Whether you are trying to find the perfect mom quote for a celebratory card, or just want to feel a closer connection to the women you love most, there are quotes about motherhood that span centuries.

65 Best Mom Quotes For The Woman You Love

Here are 65 heartfelt mom quotes that prove there is nothing quite like a mother’s love:

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” —Maya Angelou

“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” —Jodi Picoult

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” —Susan Gale

quotes about motherhood

“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” —William Makepeace Thackeray

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” —Jewish proverb

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” —Mahatma Gandhi

“There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss.” —Saleem Sharma

“There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother.” —Sara Josepha Hale

“A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” —Debasish Mridha

“We are born of love; love is our mother.” —Rumi

quotes about motherhood

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Rudyard Kipling

“If you’re a mom, you’re a superhero. Period.” —Rosie Pope

“Once you’re a mom, you’re always a mom. It’s like riding a bike, you never forget.” —Taraji P. Henson

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Princess Diana

“Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.” — Linda Wooten

Quotes About Motherhood

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” —Robert Browning

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” —Lance Conrad

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” — Jessica Lange

“Motherhood was the great equalizer for me; I started to identify with everybody.” —Annie Lennox

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary — it’s an act of infinite optimism.” —Gilda Radner

quotes about motherhood

“Motherhood has relaxed me in many ways. You learn to deal with crisis. I’ve become a juggler, I suppose. It’s all a big circus, and nobody who knows me believes I can manage, but sometimes I do.” —Jane Seymour

“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M. Russell Ballard

“You don’t take a class; you’re thrown into motherhood and learn from experience.” —Jennie Finch

“Motherhood is tough. If you just want a wonderful little creature to love, you can get a puppy.” —Barbara Walters

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” —Barbara Kingsolver

“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” —Ricki Lake

“Motherhood changes everything.” —Adriana Trigiani

quotes about motherhood

Quotes About A Mother's Love

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust

quotes about motherhood

“At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief.” —Michelle Obama

“Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not.” —James Joyce

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

quotes about motherhood

“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” —Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” —Kate Winslet

“It’s the job that I take most seriously in my life and I think it’s the hardest job.” —Debra Messing

“I’ve never had more appreciation for anyone in my entire life until I became a mom.” —Chrissy Teigen

“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” —Maxim Grosky

“I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” —Oprah Winfrey

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” —Jill Churchill

quotes about motherhood

“A mother is clothed with strength and dignity, laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.” —Proverbs

“The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother.” —St. Therese of Lisieux

“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” —Lady Gaga

“The mother’s heart is the child’s school-room.” —Henry Ward Beecher

“I see myself as mom first. I’m so lucky to have that role in life. The world can like me, hate me or fall apart around me and at least I wake up with my kids and I’m happy.” —Angelina Jolie

quotes about motherhood

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto

“A mother’s love endures through all.” —Washington Irving

“The best place to cry is on a mother’s arms.” —Jodi Picoult

quotes about motherhood

“I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Mitch Albom

“We are born of love; love is our mother.” —Rumi

“The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children.” —Elaine Heffner

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” —Sophia Loren

“My mom is my hero. (She) inspired me to dream when I was a kid, so anytime anyone inspires you to dream, that’s gotta be your hero.” —Tim McGraw

“Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” —Marion C. Garretty

“The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.” ―Karl Lagerfeld

“The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.” —William Ross Wallace

“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” —Gail Tsukiyama

quotes about motherhood

“My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie

“The world needs our mothers.” —Liya Kebede

“Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs since the payment is pure love.” —Mildred B. Vermont

“There is no velvet so soft as a mother’s lap, no rose as lovely as her smile, no path so flowery as that imprinted with her footsteps.” —Archibald Thompson

“A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.” —Tenneva Jordan

“When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ It’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck

quotes about motherhood

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” —Lin Yutang

“A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” —Amy Tan

Related video:

This article was originally published on TODAY.com