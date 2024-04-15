28 Funny Tweets From The Week Because Life's But One Verrrry Funny Joke

considering deleting twitter and having my friend recap the timeline for me like it’s the daily paper pic.twitter.com/2jhPYm7tL9 — yasmin (@ycsm1n) April 9, 2024

My coworkers have a chronic gossiping problem and today they decided that I would be the topic of discussion😃. What a big mistake because unfortunately for them, I was behind the door and I’ve been waiting for this day LMAOOOO. — . (@JulianaAneko) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @JulianaAneko

ymao (yapping my ass off) — logan🍊 (@lilgeminibby) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @lilgeminibby

bout to have the best sleep of my life pic.twitter.com/O1EcUIW6hd — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) April 10, 2024

Amazon / Via amazon.ca

Five year plan? I just wake up every day and see what the vibes are. — Cali (@calidaysay) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @calidaysay

If you feel like your life is bad just remember you're not on LinkedIn making posts that start with "I'm Deloitted to announce..." — 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞 🕊️🩶 (@carbdiem) April 11, 2024

Twitter: @carbdiem

I will never forget the time that I helped interview a man for a job opening and when he was asked what he would contribute to the team he said “probably snacks” — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @KatieDeal99

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / @skyferrori / Via Twitter: @skyferrori

Do celebrities get diarrhea? Can’t imagine Zendaya experiencing what I’m going through right now — Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) April 13, 2024

Twitter: @DanManCarney

they were getting in the way of her having a sugar daddy so i understand https://t.co/r9cA1bZW7E — jojo (@helllojojo) April 11, 2024

Walt Disney Pictures / Via Twitter: @helllojojo

And? They deserved it https://t.co/cGcyj4eS8h — Gleek of the Week Pod (@GOTWpod) April 11, 2024

Fox / Via Twitter: @GOTWpod

gossip girl is the perfect background show when ur home alone bc it’s like ok there are girls gossiping here. i’m safe — chase (@_chase_____) April 13, 2024

Twitter: @_chase_____

I be sitting at a bar thinking I look like a bad bitch whole time I’m hunching my back — bex (@defnotbex) April 11, 2024

Twitter: @defnotbex

it is horrible when your birthday is over like now i’m just a civilian — charlie (@chunkbardey) April 12, 2024

Twitter: @chunkbardey

I already know ima have them forehead wrinkles when I get older because I be PERPLEXED. — Niccoya ☆ (@niccoyat) April 13, 2024

Twitter: @niccoyat

pandas have huge teeth, bite force of a lion, gigantic sharp claws, and the strength of any other bear. yet they choose to be silly. the power in that. — Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) April 13, 2024

Twitter: @becca_oneal

Lost my Thesaurus. Gutted. Really gutted. Like absolutely gutted. — Ed (@eddo75) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @eddo75

So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs. I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp — Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024

Twitter: @bandholz

Empire Tactical Gear / Via gb-empiretacticalgear.glopalstore.com

Millennials preparing for the 37th once in a lifetime event in the last 5 years pic.twitter.com/k9LoUwrXBZ — Don Johnson (@DonMiami3) April 13, 2024

Vantagenews / BACKGRID / Via Twitter: @DonMiami3

not the meteor just hit 😭😭😭 https://t.co/52G5Cu11pJ — king 🪿🇨🇩 (@HigherThanHoney) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @HigherThanHoney

I think the funniest shit ever is when you wake up a snoring person and tell them “You gotta stop.” like they can control it. 😭 — 𝒩𝑜𝓉𝓉𝓎 🧚🏾 (@nottydesignss) April 14, 2024

Twitter: @nottydesignss

this is like if the president stopped going to the white house https://t.co/Yt7gOVhsoE — rob (@jezfrompeepshow) April 14, 2024

@vanessahudgens / Via instagram.com

me driving the idgaf bus pic.twitter.com/g5lYUp1fva — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) April 14, 2024

Twitter: @bklynb4by

me driving: “hurry up! acting like yall never seen an accident before”me when it’s my turn to look: pic.twitter.com/AEpekmdb0u — ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) April 13, 2024

RESAY / Shine Australia / Via Twitter: @RlCKYRAGE

me at 3 am making sure the pile of clothes on my chair is not a person: pic.twitter.com/56vIEQI7Xq — C. (@corbin_butler) April 10, 2024

RESAY / Shine Australia / Via Twitter: @corbin_butler

me when i see another table get their sizzling fajitas pic.twitter.com/AEpekmdb0u — ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) April 13, 2024

RESAY / Shine Australia / Via Twitter: @RlCKYRAGE

