25 Women for 2024: Brandi Thomas is all about 'helping people'

When Brandi Thomas told her husband, Dr. Nicholas Thomas, that she had been selected as one of Tallahassee’s 25 Women You Need to Know this year, she was surprised when he exclaimed, “finally!” and showed her the nominations that had been submitted on her behalf. “Hearing congratulations and affirmation from so many people has been a little overwhelming,” she admits, “there are so many awesome women in Tallahassee!”

Brandi came to Tallahassee from south Florida to attend Florida A&M University and join the Marching 100. “I have played clarinet since the third grade,” she says, “and being part of the Marching 100 was great.”

FAMU is also where she discovered a love for the study of law, leading to her current role as managing partner at Akbar Thomas Law. “I really enjoy being in a position to help people overcome obstacles in their lives and the lives of their families,” she said. “Helping people get to the other side of tough times makes me feel like I'm making a difference with the life that I've been given.”

Brandi Thomas is one of the 25 Women You Need to Know for 2024.

One way Thomas does that is through her nonprofit organization, The Joyce Elina Foundation, which she founded with a friend. “When I was pregnant with my first child, I had enough diapers to last more than a year,” she says. But she couldn’t stop thinking about women who didn’t have enough. “We decided to have a community baby shower for women who could come and be pampered and receive items they needed for their babies, and we did it!”

They are planning a second event for May, and look forward to being able to equip other mothers with car seats, strollers, and gift cards for cribs. “It feels so good to see people have what they need,” Thomas said.

Thomas is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and also gives her time to organizations that support the legal profession.

She has served as the president of the board of directors for Tallahassee Legal Aid Foundation, as well as served with the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council, Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association, former president of Tallahassee Barristers, and board member of the Tallahassee Women Lawyers.

“I enjoy when opportunities find me,” Thomas said. “Many times I get involved with organizations because of something I am working on, and the connections I find through that process turn into great relationships.”

She didn’t always plan to work in law. “For a short time in high school I went to a medical magnet program because I thought I wanted to be a doctor. It was not for me,” she said. “But I was also obsessed with the TV show 'Ally McBeal,' and that made me want to become a lawyer.” Now she focuses on family law and personal injury. “What it really comes down to for me is helping people,” she says.

She’s driven to help people get to the other side of difficult situations.

“In my legal profession, I often see families at their worst point. Whether it is a complicated divorce or a tough slip and fall case, I've been able to help people recover from hardship," Thomas said. "Nothing is more motivational than the praise from a father who finally gets time with his children. I just love the feeling I get when the work I do helps someone else. I like being a resource of good information for people and bringing clarity to their problems.”

Thomas reflects on those who did the same for her and contributed to her own clarity. “My mom is such a mentor for me; I still call her for advice,” she said. “Dr. Daniel Wims at Florida A&M University helped me navigate decisions and inspired me to do the same for others.”

When she’s not practicing law, Thomas enjoys investing in real estate and getting her hands dirty in her garden. “I started growing a small container garden and went on to growing from seed. I’m starting the designs for a whole food forest in my backyard,” she said.

“Women hold a special place in our community,” Thomas said. “Everywhere I turn, women are doing phenomenal things, because it is in their nature and they want more for themselves and their families. We need to support each other because we can accomplish so much more together.”

