25 Women for 2024: TCC provost Calandra Stringer looks for 'creative ways' to reach goals

Dr. Calandra Stringer doesn’t know what all of the fuss is about.

When she learned that she had been named one of Tallahassee 25 Women You Need to Know this year, she was confused. “I spend most of my time behind the scenes,” she says. “This is just really nice validation that I am doing what I am meant to do.”

Stringer is the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Tallahassee Community College, where she says that even after 20 years on the job, there is always something new keeping her on her toes. “I love seeing the range of our students, from freshmen just coming out of high school to those who have already been out in life. I’m always looking for innovative and creative ways to help them reach their goals and become economically mobile.”

Her motivation and passion for education stems from her faith and her family. “People have poured into me and now I want to pour into others and help them realize their dreams,” she said, recalling the impact that her parents had on her path.

Class of 2024: 25 Women for 2024: Delshuana Jackson enjoys being a 'relationship builder'

“When I think about where I am today and I think about the sacrifices my parents made to help me get to this point, I am deeply humbled,” she says. “I was a first generation college student, so I remember where I come from and use those memories to keep fueling my passion to move forward and help others.”

Some people might describe Stringer as quiet, but she says that is just because she is listening and watching, looking for patterns and trends that can inform how she can help. “When you work with students every day, you have to really listen and watch so you can know what questions to ask,” she explains.

Calandra Stringer is one of the 25 Women You Need to Know for 2024.

An analytical mind comes naturally to her, with a Masters degree in Mathematics and plans to work with numbers. But, a chance conversation led to using her degree as a seventh grade teacher. “It was something different, and it made me think back and think about the teachers I had growing up. That shaped where I am today.” It wasn’t long before she had earned a PhD in Math Education from Florida State University and was teaching at Valencia Community College. When she joined the team at Tallahassee Community College, she never looked back.

Under her guidance, TCC has witnessed remarkable advancements in academic programs, faculty development, and student support services, all aimed at enhancing the educational experience and facilitating pathways to achievement. Calandra was a key part of the development of TCC’s STEM-focused collegiate high school, where students can earn a high school diploma and Associates of Arts degree at the same time, with no debt.

One of her most innovative contributions is the Culture of CARE model — a pioneering approach to student support that emphasizes Connections, Academics, Resources, and Engagement, which provides wrap-around services, embedded academic care, and clearly defined pathways for success.

She won’t accept credit for this, but under her leadership, student retention rates at TCC have increased, Black and Hispanic student success rates have grown, and the achievement gap between Black and white students has narrowed. “When I see teachers and students having success, I know it is all working,” she says.

Stringer’s impact is felt across multiple spheres, from education and youth mentorship to service through faith. Serving on the Board of Directors for Robert F. Monroe Middle School, she gets to play a pivotal role in shaping educational policies and initiatives that directly impact the lives of students. Her commitment to empowering young women is evident through her mentorship roles in the Sister to Sister organization and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Class of 2024: 25 Women for 2024: Karen Miller builds lives and new homes

But one of her favorite places to be is with her church family, where she finds connection and meaning through service. “Being able to spend time at church, working with the elderly people, and just doing little things to be helpful is what I like to do.” she says. “I just like spending time with my husband, Eddy, sitting on the porch reading a good book.”

She makes it look easy, but don’t be fooled. Stringer is hard at work innovating, leading, and caring for everyone in her path.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 25 Women for 2024: Calandra Stringer helps students realize dreams