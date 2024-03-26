25 Spring fashion and accessory must-haves at Target right now

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

The air is warming up and the trees are starting to bloom, which can only mean one thing, folks — spring is officially here. And with the new season (and the onslaught of pollen) comes a whole lot of new fashion from all of our favorite retailers, including Target.

In addition to the brand’s limited-edition design partnership with Diane von Furstenberg, Target has rolled out hundreds of new items this spring for men’s style too, including tons of fashion, plus more shoes, accessories, swim and more. And per usual, Target is right on trend, with cargo pants, matching sets, bubble sunnies and even acrylic straps that can attach to bags you already own.

Of course, like everything in life, Target stock moves fast. Blink and it will be gone. So follow our cardinal rule here and if you like it, be sure to click “add to cart.” Ahead, you’ll find all our favorite spring fashion, which starts at just eight bucks.

Best Target women’s spring fashion and accessories

DVF for Target Ginkgo Cherry Tomato Sweaterknit Midi Wrap Dress





A play on Diane von Furstenberg's iconic wrap dress, this sleeveless collared option comes in a ginko leaf print. The knit material makes it a perfect spring sweater dress, and at under $50, we love that you can get DVF's signature look for less.





A New Day Women's Nina Slide Sandals





We love a good cheaper alternative, and the Nina is just that: a solid replica of Hermès’ cult-favorite Oran sandal. Available in five colors and two widths, the flat sandal is perfect for long walks this spring, and it comes in at just $20, which is a fraction of the $760 Hermès price tag.





A New Day Women's One Shoulder Slim Fit Tank Top & Midi A-Line Skirt





The matching set trend isn’t going anywhere and we’re just fine with that, especially when it results in this adorable striped option from A New Day. Available in a creamsicle orange and teal-ish blue, the set includes the smocked, one-shoulder tank (that is slightly cropped) and the midi skirt, which is ultra flattering thanks to that smocked, stretchy waistband.





A New Day Straw Natural Tote Handbag





Everyone needs a big ol’ beach bag for the summer, and this bucket-shaped option from A New Day is the answer. Crafted from a paper straw that naturally repels sand, the tote features a contrasting strap that comes in neon pink, neon yellow or black.





A New Day Women's Bubble Round Cat-Eye Sunglasses





Spring is here and the sun is out, and that means it’s time to add a new pair of sunglasses to your wardrobe. We love this bubble-shaped cat eye because at only $15 you can afford to pick up a few pairs — and lucky for us it comes in eight colorways, from a cutesy bubblegum pink to a sophisticated tortoise print.





Kona Sol Full Coverage Women's Pucker Textured Square Neck One Piece Swimsuit





Hunza G’s rocket-like success has spawned a season full of puckered, lookalike swimwear, and that includes this cute one-piece from Kona Sol — which, for the record, costs a fraction of the original’s $230+ price tag. Available in four hues, the square-neck suit has both removable cups and adjustable straps. More to know: The brand also has a bikini top and high-waist bottom in the same crinkled texture.





Shade & Shore Women's Button-Up Cover Up Shirtdress





A slew of new cover-ups is a must every season, and this soft shirtdress needs to be among them. Perfect for layering over your swimwear — and long enough to wear from the beach to lunch and errands — the shirtdress comes in four hues and sizes XS to 3X.





Universal Thread Women's Flutter Short Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress





An easy, breezy sundress is another springtime staple and this one from Universal Thread is perfect for throwing on as the temperatures warm up this season. Crafted from a textured cotton, the v-neck dress comes in light blue, white and black hues and has a flattering midi, A-line cut and a cute, keyhole on the torso — all of which is paired with sweet flutter sleeves.





Wild Fable Floral Women's Maxi Skirt





Up the fashion factor this spring with this chic maxi skirt from Wild Fable that comes in three floral colorways. Available in sizes XXS to 4X, the pull-on skirt can be dressed down with sneakers or up with heels and is made from a flattering rayon material that just glides over your silhouette.





A New Day Women's Spring Blazer





More than just a seasonal must-have, a good-looking blazer is always going to be a wardrobe essential and that’s exactly what this one from A New Day is. Slightly oversized, the long-sleeved jacket is made from a midweight fabric and comprises chic details like a notched collar, button closure and a back slit. The blazer comes in light green and pink hues and is perfect for layering over dresses and jeans alike. More to know: Coordinating high-rise trousers can be found here.





Future Collective with Jenny K. Lopez Women's Sleeveless Tie-Back Midi Dress





Perhaps the most sophisticated piece Target has rolled out this spring, this stunning tie-back dress from Future Collective with Jenny K. Lopez is the piece all our wardrobes need. Crafted from woven cotton, the midi-length dress features a square-neck and — wait for it — pockets! Whether you pair the dress with sandals, heels or sneakers, the result will always be timeless and chic.



$29 at Target

Universal Thread Women's Linen Long Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt & High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts





It’s raining matching sets this spring, and this one is among our faves. Combining a linen button down with linen drawstring shorts, this particular set is simultaneously elevated and casual. Available in nine patterns and colors, the pieces come in sizes XS to 4X and can be worn together or separately.



$16 at Target



Universal Thread Medium Wash Women's Wide Leg Denim Cargo Trousers





Cargo pants are back and better than ever, which is evidenced by these trousers from Universal Thread. Utterly flattering, the denim cargos have a high-rise, relaxed fit with a wide-leg silhouette that can be paired with sneakers for the tall girls, and heels for the shorties. More to know: The style comes in sizes 00 to 30.





Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Cinch Waist Maxi Shirtdress





It’s giving coastal grandmother and we’re A-okay with that! Flattering and comfortable, this shirtdress from Universal Thread is a must-have for those days when you want to just throw something on and head to brunch. Available in four colors and patterns, the long-sleeved dress has an elastic drawstring waistline, plus side slits for ventilation… and maybe showing off some leg.



$35 at Target

Wild Fable Women's High-Rise Washed Flare Seamed Leggings





A good pair of leggings are clutch, and we’re big fans of this flare option from Wild Fable. Mimicking the look of denim with faded black and blue hues — plus a solid cream colorway — the pants feature a front seam, and like all good leggings, a pull-on waist.





Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve Linen Boilersuit





Utilitarian and on-trend all at once, this jumpsuit from Universal Thread is also flattering to boot, thanks to that cinch-tie waist. We love the lightweight linen fabric, the ankle-length hem and the fact it’s got a total of six pockets. More to know: The boilersuit comes in black, cream, green and yellow hues and sizes 0 to 30.



$30 at Target

A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Mini Poplin Dress





Practically perfect for Easter Sunday — or attending services anytime this spring — this mini poplin dress makes us smile with its cheerful print and design. Combining a flutter sleeve with a mini, tiered skirt and a hidden, inside pocket this dress is as cute as they come. More to know: It’s also available in black and pink colorways, and comes in sizes XS to 4X.



$24 at Target

A New Day Chain Shoulder Handbag Strap





Following the lead of cool-girl brands like Clare V and Parker Thatch, A New Day has recently dropped a slew of handbag straps that can attach to Target totes ... or a bag that you already own. The acrylic, chain-style strap comes in nine colorways and is a steal at just 10 bucks. Looking for something wider and woven? Go here.





Shade & Shore Women's Neida EVA Two Band Footbed Slide Sandals





If Target were to have a “viral” product, these slide sandals would likely be it. Similar to the much pricier Birkenstocks, the Neidas have more than 5,500 positive reviews that rave both about the cute style and that sub-$10 price tag. Available in seven hues and sizes 5 to 12, the plastic sandals are also waterproof and easy to clean.





Best Target men’s spring fashion and accessories

Houston White Adult Short Sleeve Floral Button-Down Shirt





Light enough to keep you cool, but poppin’ enough for a night on the town, this short-sleeve button down from Houston White is perfect for pairing with jeans or shorts this spring. We love the floral pattern, and that curved hem detail.





Goodfellow & Co Men's 7" Floral Print Swim Trunks





If you like to go bold with your swimwear, these are just the trunks for you. Available in sizes S to 5XL, the UPF50 trunks have a mesh liner, an elastic waistband with a drawstring cord and three pockets for stashing all your stuff.





Goodfellow & Co. Men's Every Wear Short Sleeve T-Shirt





Never underestimate the value of a great T-shirt! This one, which has more than 8,300 positive reviews on the Target site, comes in 11 colors and sizes S to 5XL — plus tall sizes, too.



$6 at Target

Goodfellow & Co Men's Straight Cargo Pants





Cargos aren’t just for the gals this spring — if you need proof of that check out this pair from Goodfellow & Co that comes in four hues and has nearly 700 positive reviews. Boasting six total pockets, the pants also come in a plethora of waist and inseam combinations, ranging from 30x30 to 44x36.





Original Use Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt





A trendier take on the classic polo shirt, this button down comes in four resort-ready colorways. Layer it on top of a hoodie for a sporty vibe or wear it on its own with board shorts to hit the beach.





Goodfellow & Co. Men's Joshua Slide Sandals





Let’s aerate your feet while still looking on-point, okay? The Joshua Slides will do the trick thanks to the Yeezy-esque design and the neutral colorway (to note, they come in black too).





