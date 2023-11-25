The 25 Black Friday deals our readers loved the most — and they're still on sale!

Black Friday 2023 may have wrapped up last night, but if you haven't gotten a chance to shop the mega-sale yet, don't fret — tons of deals have been extended. With so many post-Black Friday sales happening at once, we know it can be difficult to navigate them all, so we've been working hard to highlight the very best deals happening throughout the biggest shopping event of the year.

We've already rounded up the best deals on beauty, tech and travel accessories — now we're showing you exactly which products the Yahoo readers shopped for the most yesterday on Black Friday. From powerful vacuums to cozy cooling pillows to AirPods and more, keep reading to shop all 25 of the products Yahoo readers are loved the most on Black Friday. But you'll have to act fast, we're not sure how much longer these extended deals will last. So we suggest adding your faves to your shopping carts ASAP.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 Tired of contending with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all! You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies, plus watch over 300,000 titles for free via the included apps. Want to use voice control to navigate? Yup, it's got Alexa built in, too. This is the lowest price we've seen! $20 at Amazon

ThisWorx for ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $18 $44 Save $26 With its cyclonic force and strong suction, this compact and lightweight portable vacuum can tackle just about any mess in your car. The kit includes a filter brush, a carry bag, a spare HEPA filter and three attachments for detailing. This is the absolute best markdown we've ever seen on this crumb-buster, and we highly recommend grabbing it while it's over 50% off. $18 at Amazon

KITCHELLENCE 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $10 $30 Save $20 Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 67% off (best price ever!). $10 at Amazon

BergKoch BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $8 $30 Save $22 Protecting yourself from painful bursts of oil is priceless, but hey, we're not complaining about the fact that this little lifesaver is over 70% off today! You'll only pay $8 instead of $30 for the 13-inch size, which can fit over many standard pots and pans. $8 at Amazon

VacLife VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $28 $46 Save $18 In the event that you realize your tires are starting to sag and there are no rest stops in sight, you'll be so glad you had this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them right up in seconds when plugged into your car's 12V power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four tires without having to keep adjusting the position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. Grab it while it's over 20% off! $28 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $49 off when we can! $80 at Amazon

Nordstrom Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings $47 $79 Save $32 Zella leggings are a cult favorite with Nordstrom shoppers. Fans say they're flattering, super-soft, stylish and squat-proof. You can work out or chill out in this sporty high-waist option with a supportive mesh layer inside the front waistband. Side pockets hold your cell phone, credit cards or keys. The attractive blue color is on sale for only $47 — that's an amazing 40% off. $47 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ugg Cozy Slipper $70 $100 Save $30 Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like tootsie-toasters are proof. The suede slipper is trimmed with plush shearling and you can score them right now in gray, beige, green and navy for 30% off. $70 at Nordstrom

Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $372 $420 Save $48 Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With this super-lightweight stick vac, you don't have to. Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. $372 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer $99 $169 Save $70 With so many small appliances on the market, it can be rough fitting them all into your kitchen. Here's a fix: This combination air fryer and oven allows you to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and more in one device — and it's on sale for just $99. Two independent baskets let you cook two foods, two different ways, at the same time —not back-to-back like a traditional single-basket air fryer. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Sejoy Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun $25 $60 Save $35 Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should have to just deal. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you, we found one that won't break the bank. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the mega-retailer has slashed the price of the hugely popular massage gun. You can score this pain-easer for just $25 — we’ll take two, please! $25 at Walmart

FitPlus FiPlus PowerGrip T9 $10 $20 Save $10 This new and improved grabber tool extends and retracts, and its sturdy rubber claws ensure a good grip. Considering all of the use you'll get out of this gadget, $10 is a wildly impressive deal (it's 50% off!). It has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up, and since we haven't seen it dip lower than this price all year, our advice is to snag it, stat! $10 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Save 70%! $60 at Amazon

Amazon Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $18 $35 Save $17 Nothing says cozy like a flannel throw blanket — unless that blanket also happens to have an impossibly fluffy fleece side, like this one does. It's perfect for cuddling up with on the couch while reading a book or watching a movie, and it also makes the perfect gift. This is as cheap as we've seen it, and with Eddie Bauer you know you're getting quality. $18 at Amazon

KIZEN Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe $13 $17 Save $4 Don't chew on this deal too long: With nearly 60,000 five-star ratings, this tool is a hot (heh) item. When you consider the cost of meat and other ingredients, this $13 tool will actually help you save money while cutting down on waste, since you'll be far less likely to have to throw out inedible food. $13 at Amazon

INSE Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $90 $100 Save $10 with coupon Amazon shoppers say this vac-of-all-trades is even better than their old Dyson. This stick vac has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tiles and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. Click the on-page coupon for $10 off! Save $10 with coupon $90 at Amazon

Amazon Hasbro Connect 4 $7 $12 Save $5 This No. 1 bestselling classic is suitable for kids (and kids at heart!) ages 6 and up. The premise of this two-person game is simple but fun — you and your opponent take turns sliding a chip into the grid, with the aim of getting four of your color in a row before the other does. (There are also instructions for alternative versions to mix things up.) Get it for nearly 40% off. $7 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $14 is a win in our book. $14 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.