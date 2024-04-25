Here are the 25 best places to raise a family in the San Diego area: study

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The quality of life in the San Diego area makes it an attractive destination for those looking to settle down and find a home.

Niche, a ranking and review website, conducted a study of nearly 100 of the best places to raise a family in the San Diego area. The company used a number of factors to determine the ranking such as the quality of local schools, safety, affordability and access to family amenities.

Carmel Valley, a neighborhood with a population of 33,422, topped the list at the No. 1 spot with an overall grade of an A+. Categories like public schools, good for families, weather, health & fitness, diversity and outdoor activities all either received A+, A- or A grades.

Here are the other neighborhoods to make the list:

No. 2: Pacific Highlands Ranch

No. 3: Solana Beach

No. 4: Torrey Hills

No. 5: Del Mar Mesa

No. 6: Black Mountain Ranch

No. 7: Rancho Peñasquitos

No. 8: Sabre Srpings

No. 9: Encinitas

No. 10: Rancho Santa Fe

No. 11: Del Mar

No. 12: Fairbanks Ranch

No. 13: Carmel Mountain Ranch

No. 14: Coronado

No. 15: Carlsbad

No. 16: Torrey Pines

No. 17: Rancho Bernardo

No. 18: Via de la Valle

No. 19: Torrey Highlands

No. 20: Miramar Ranch North

No. 21: Rancho Encantada

No. 22: University City

No. 23: Scripps Miramar Ranch

No. 24: La Jolla

No. 25: Poway

