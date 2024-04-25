Here are the 25 best places to raise a family in the San Diego area: study
SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The quality of life in the San Diego area makes it an attractive destination for those looking to settle down and find a home.
Niche, a ranking and review website, conducted a study of nearly 100 of the best places to raise a family in the San Diego area. The company used a number of factors to determine the ranking such as the quality of local schools, safety, affordability and access to family amenities.
Carmel Valley, a neighborhood with a population of 33,422, topped the list at the No. 1 spot with an overall grade of an A+. Categories like public schools, good for families, weather, health & fitness, diversity and outdoor activities all either received A+, A- or A grades.
Here are the other neighborhoods to make the list:
No. 2: Pacific Highlands Ranch
No. 3: Solana Beach
No. 4: Torrey Hills
No. 5: Del Mar Mesa
No. 6: Black Mountain Ranch
No. 7: Rancho Peñasquitos
No. 8: Sabre Srpings
No. 9: Encinitas
No. 10: Rancho Santa Fe
No. 11: Del Mar
No. 12: Fairbanks Ranch
No. 13: Carmel Mountain Ranch
No. 14: Coronado
No. 15: Carlsbad
No. 16: Torrey Pines
No. 17: Rancho Bernardo
No. 18: Via de la Valle
No. 19: Torrey Highlands
No. 20: Miramar Ranch North
No. 21: Rancho Encantada
No. 22: University City
No. 23: Scripps Miramar Ranch
No. 24: La Jolla
No. 25: Poway
