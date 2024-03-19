21 Dinosaur Toys That Will Make Your Kids Roar With Delight



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have a dino-obsessed kid (they all go through that phase, right?!) you know how much they love a good T-Rex toy! There’s just something so fun about the giant creatures — from the sounds they make, to the ability to both stomp and fly, to the innate sense of wonder associated with the prehistoric beings. And so we’ve compiled a list of the best dinosaur toys on the market.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

What we love most about them is that they inspire hours of screen-free, imaginative play. Most of them are good for indoor and outdoor play, some can easily transition from the bathtub to the pool, and we even threw in a dino toy for dogs so your fur baby can get in on the action.

Plus, they’re all available on Amazon, so your little one won’t have to wait long to be roaring with delight. (And you can snag some serious savings when shopping for that Stegosaurus.)

Best Dinosaur Toys at a Glance

Best Dinosaur Figures: Terra by Battat Dinosaur Figures (60 Pcs); $6.99

Best Dinosaur Stuffed Animal: Squishmallows Rocio The Green Triceratops; $19.99

Best Dinosaur Craft: Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow! Water-Reveal Dinosaur Activity Pad; $5.97

Best Dinosaur Terrarium: National Geographic Light Up Terrarium Kit; $29.99

Best Dinosaur Dig: Dino Egg Dig Kit for Kids; $19.99

Best LEGO Dinosaur: LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Toy; $11.99

Best Robot Dinosaur: Power Your Fun Robo Pets T-Rex; $25.49

Best Dinosaur Toy for Dogs: goDog Dinos Frills Squeaky Plush Dog Toy; $11.95

Best Dinosaur Watch: Turn Life Kids Watch; $11.99

Best Dinosaur Expedition Kit: Dinosaur Kids Explorer Kit; $29.99

Best Dinosaur Ride On: Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Dinosaur; $64.99

Best Dinosaur Cars: DINOBROS Dinosaur Toy Pull Back Cars; $7.99

Best Remote Control Dinosaur for Toddlers: MindSprout Dino Chasers Set of 2 Remote Control Cars; $25.99

Best Remote Control Dinosaur for Kids: STEAM Life Tyrannosaurus Rex Remote Control Dinosaur; $34.97

Best Dinosaur Bath Toy: Light-Up Floating Dinosaur Bath Toys Set; $13.95

Best Dinosaur Bath Bomb: Organic Dinosaur Bath Bombs for Kids; $19.99

Best Dinosaur Toy for Babies: VTech Chomp and Count Dino; $19.97

Best Dinosaur Teether: Itzy Ritzy Water-Filled Dinosaur Teethers; $6.49

Best Dinosaur Rattle: Dinosaur Baby Rattles Sets; $12.98

Best Dinosaur Projector: HONGID Dino Projection Toy; $15.99

Best Dinosaur Backpack: Naturally KIDS Dinosaur Backpack; $23.98

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Terra by Battat Dinosaur Figures (60 Pcs)

$6.99 $11.99 42% off

Buy Now from amazon

Every good prehistoric playroom collection starts with some figurines. This plastic set includes 60 dinos for just 10 bucks.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Squishmallows Rocio The Green Triceratops

$19.99

Buy Now from amazon

Yes! There are dinosaur Squishmallows. We’re partial to Rocio the Triceratops who is extra friendly and huggable.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow! Reusable Water-Reveal Dinosaur Activity Pad

$5.97 $7.99 25% off

Buy Now from amazon

Not only does this activity pad satisfy your kids’ dino obsession, but it also makes for a great travel toy. It’s perfect for long car rides or waiting for food to come to your table at a restaurant.

The coloring sheets are water-activated, so colors appear when kids use the water-filled brush. It’s a mess-free way for kids to color in pictures of Pterodactyls and volcanoes (No markers required!). The pages eventually dry up and can be colored in again and again.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

National Geographic Light Up Terrarium Kit for Kids

$29.99

Buy Now from amazon

If there’s one organization that knows a lot about dinosaurs, it’s National Geographic. So who better to produce this terrarium kit for kids that allows paleontologists-in-training to create a habitat for dinosaurs? Bonus: It lights up, so kids can use it as a night light.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Dino Egg Dig Kit for Kids

$19.99 $24.99 20% off

Buy Now from amazon

Speaking of paleontology! Kids will use chisels and brushes to dig dinosaurs out of these twelve eggs. Each dinosaur comes with an informational card describing its characteristics.

The kit has nearly 17 thousand rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. “My son absolutely loves these,” one parent said. “Gets his imagination flowing and the anticipation of which dinosaur he might uncover.”

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Toy

$11.99 $14.99 20% off

Buy Now from amazon

We are big LEGO fans over here, and this might be one of the coolest sets for kids. The 174 pieces can transform from a T. Rex into a Triceratops and a Pterodactyl. Yup, it’s a 3-in-1 situation for under 15 bucks, and more than 41 thousand Amazon shoppers say it’s fun for kids and adults alike.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Power Your Fun Robo Pets T-Rex

$25.49 $29.99 15% off

Buy Now from amazon

If there’s one thing kids might like more than dinosaurs, it’s robots. This robotic T-Rex can be controlled with a remote or with hand gestures. Just be sure it doesn’t chomp on your hand in the process!

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

goDog Dinos Frills Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

$11.95 $15.99 25% off

Buy Now from amazon

Your doggo might be into dinos too! That’s certainly the case for the dogs of nearly 64 thousand Amazon shoppers who say this squeaky triceratops is exceptionally durable.

“It is difficult to find great stuffed items for my dogs because they shred them quickly,” one shopper said. “This dinosaur has been around for months and is still one of my dogs favorite toys.”

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Turn Life Kids Watch

$11.99

Buy Now from amazon

Just how long will your kids spend playing with these toys? Now they can tell you (or at least practice telling time!) by taking a look at their nifty new dino watch.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Dinosaur Kids Explorer Kit

$29.99

Buy Now from amazon

This kit for young adventurers comes with binoculars, a special flashlight, a magnifying glass, compass, and more to help kids go on a dinosaur chase. Even though it’s missing a time machine, the hunt is still a fun way to spend an afternoon in the backyard or to take on a camping trip.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Dinosaur

$64.99

Buy Now from amazon

C’mon. The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe is a classic. And now it has a dino design? Say less.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

DINOBROS Dinosaur Toy Pull Back Cars

$7.99 $15.99 50% off

Buy Now From amazon

Your car fanatics will be racing to play with this set of six dinosaur pull back cars that combine their two loves. Bonus: They’re currently half off!

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

MindSprout Dino Chasers Set of 2 Remote Control Cars

$25.99 $32.99 21% off

Buy Now from amazon

These remote control cars with interchangeable dinosaur drivers are one of the top gifted toys on Amazon — and for good reason! The cars don’t just zoom around. They also have fun lights and sound to make racing extra exciting.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

STEAM Life Tyrannosaurus Rex Remote Control Dinosaur

$34.97 $37.97 8% off

Buy Now from amazon

Once your kid has a handle on remote control toys, this RC T-Rex is the next step up. The dinosaur roars, lights up, plays music, walks around, swivels its head, and more. We love the fact that the remote has fossil vibes and that it’s on sale now.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Light-Up Floating Dinosaur Bath Toys Set

$13.95

Buy Now from amazon

Time to take the fun from the playroom to the tub! These viral bath toys automatically light up when dunked in water. Amazon shoppers say they’re “great” for keeping kids entertained during bath time and have ideas for keeping the good times rolling.

“We like to combine these with our bath building blocks and create little houses for the dinos – which our toddler then successfully destroys with his dino, and we repeat that process!” one person said. “It is a successful product and an item our toddler consistently reaches for! We will be getting more of these in the future!”

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Organic Dinosaur Bath Bombs for Kids

$19.99

Buy Now from amazon

Another way to make bathtime better for dino-lovers? On-theme bath bombs! This set of nine organic dinosaur egg bath bombs fizzle and ultimately reveal a surprise dinosaur figurine hiding inside. “The excitement of waiting to uncover a toy adds an extra layer of fun :),” one happy parent wrote in their Amazon review.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

VTech Chomp and Count Dino

$19.97 $21.99 9% off

Buy Now from amazon

This educational dinosaur toy from VTech is such a win for babies. It teaches them about colors, shapes, and numbers. It also lights up, plays more than 130 songs and sounds, can be pulled or pushed around, and identifies the “food” kids feed them. And it has more than 14 thousand 5-star reviews on Amazon. Need we say more?

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Itzy Ritzy Water-Filled Dinosaur Teethers

$6.49 $7.99 19% off

Buy Now from amazon

Gotta start ’em young! These water-filled teethers can be popped in the fridge and chilled for added relief.

“I have these teethers in a couple different shapes and use them both in the fridge and freezer,” one happy Amazon shopper said. “…Very easy to clean, hold up well to washing and being thrown. They are a lifesaver for teething.”

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Dinosaur Baby Rattles Set

$12.98

Buy Now from amazon

In that same vein, kiddos need some dino-shaped rattles! This delightful pack of five is sure to spark a love of all things prehistoric.

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

HONGID Dino Projection Toy

$15.99 $29.99 47% off

Buy Now from amazon

Make bedtime even dreamier with this nightlight that projects colorful dinosaurs on kids’ ceilings and walls. More than 25 thousand Amazon shoppers are in love with this toy that’s nearly half off.

“…[This] was purchased for a two year old who’s first words when you turned it on were a ‘woah’ and a scream followed by smashing the walls and trying to catch the pictures. He loves it…Absolutely worth buying, although it turned bed time into play time because he wants to chase the dinosaurs.”

21 Best Dinosaur Toys for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies in 2024

Naturally KIDS Dinosaur Backpack

$23.98 $43.98 45% off

Buy Now from amazon

And how will your kid transport all their beloved dino toys to playdates and sleepovers at grandma and grandpas? In their dinosaur backpack, of course! This retro one from Naturally KIDS includes its own T-Rex stuffie. Does it get much better than that?

Looking for sustainable toy brands to shop? Check out these options.



More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.