The 21 Best Restaurants In Baltimore That Go Beyond Crab Cakes

Courtesy Woodberry Tavern

Long dominated by seafood-centric menus touting locally sourced blue crab and oysters, the Baltimore food scene is getting a shakeup thanks to an influx of innovative chefs and globally minded restaurants. From James Beard Award winners to worked-owned cooperatives, a wide array of culinary talent is churning out cuisine that ranges from playful pan-Latin and traditional family-style Italian to hyper-seasonal eateries and Sinaloa-style taquerias. The port city’s gastronomic diversity has rendered Baltimore into one of the best urban dining hubs in the South with something to please every palate.

Want to know where to dine where Old Bay and shellfish aren’t the only stars of the menu? In no particular order, here are 21 of Charm City’s best restaurants.

Courtesy Alma Cocina Latina

Under the helm of Venezuelan-born co-owner Irena Stein, and executive chef Héctor Romero, Alma Cocina Latina’s menu excels at their native country’s culturally diverse cuisine. Indigenous ingredients pair with international influences in dishes such as “Caracas Goes French,” a gem lettuce salad tossed with calendula and nasturtium petals, walnuts, apple vinaigrette, and blue cheese cream as well as a raw hamachi dubbed “Crudo Nikkei,” prepared with ají amarillo leche de tigre, spicy yuzu tuna tarter, puffed wild rice, daikon, and dried tuna flakes. Mains include an orange and cardamom marinated duck breast, coconut-plantain coated fried branzino, and Peruvian octopus anticuho—all artfully plated, of course. At the bar, find more than 60 rums alongside cocktails hand crafted with primarily South American and Spanish spirits.

almacocinalatina.com, 1701 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD, 21201

Courtesy Ash Bar

Whether you’re planning a power breakfast or convening for an intimate tête-à-tête, Ash Bar is one hotel restaurant you won’t want to miss. Tucked into the corner of boutique Hotel Ulysses in the heart of Mount Vernon, this all-day café serves continental fare and classic cocktails from breakfast through dinner daily. The intriguing décor transports with mood lighting, wall-to-ceiling red-hued high gloss burl paneling, and southeast Asian inspired rattan furniture. A rotating menu features egg-centric brunch fare, small plates like 24-hour duck fat fried pressed potatoes topped with sour cream and trout roe, impeccably executed mains such as Roseda Farms steak frites and pan roasted chicken, and house made pastries. We’re partial to the olive oil chocolate chip cookies, which just so happen to be vegan.

ash.world/ash-bar-baltimore, 2 E Read St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Courtesy Azumi

As befits its name, which translates to “safe harbor,” Azumi resides in the five-star Four Seasons Hotel in the city’s Harbor East neighborhood. Inside, you’ll find Japanese fine dining at its best, conceptualized by the Atlas Restaurant Group. The menu boasts seafood hand-plucked from the Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, a curated selection of Japanese spirits and sake, and a new teppanyaki-style Flame Room where skilled chefs prepare everything from meat and seafood to vegetables and rice on an iron griddle right in front of guests. Back in the dining room, let the kitchen take the lead with a chef-selected sushi platter or nine-course omakase. Prefer to craft your own menu? You’ll appreciate options that include standard sashimi, nigiri, and rolls in addition to a variety of small plates, tacos, tempura, and wagyu served by the ounce.

azumirestaurant.com, 725 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Courtesy Charleston

Celebrating a special occasion? Book a table at Charleston, a long-time favorite in the Harbor East neighborhood. Led by co-owner and executive chef Cindy Wolf, a nine-time nominee for the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, Charleston is the epitome of fine dining. The prix-fixe tasting menu rotates frequently, highlighting seasonal ingredients at their peak with a mélange of French and Southern flair. A summer dinner, for example, may include a she-crab soup, local heirloom tomato salad laced with a saffron and lime vinaigrette, and pan roasted sea scallops dressed in a lemon verbena beurre blanc. The extensive wine selection, hand-picked by co-owner Tony Foreman, as well as the house made breads and pastries round out the refined experience.

charlestonrestaurant.com, 1000 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Courtesy Clavel

You’ll find a standout Mexican-inspired supper at Clavel, a taqueria and mezcaleria in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore serving dinner Monday through Saturday. The white-walled minimalist space is warmed by hanging string lights, wooden furniture, and plethora of green plants. Tacos, including cochinita pibil prepared with tender pork marinated in orange and achiote, are prepared with house made tortillas sourced with corn from small farms in Oaxaca and Puebla. Tamales, empanadas, ceviches, sopas, tostadas, and the like also grace the menu. No reservations necessary unless you’re booking the $50 mezcal tasting led by bar director Dre Levon, which includes light fare. Regardless, scope out the rotating selection of mezcals, offered at $12 per ounce and available by the trio for a tasting flight, as well as the more than a dozen specialty cocktails.

barclavel.com, 225 W 23rd St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Courtesy Le Comptoir du Vin

This unassuming townhouse next to a tattoo parlor in Station North houses one of Baltimore’s hidden gems. It’s run by Will Mester and Rosemary Liss, who met years ago while working at the now shuttered Bottega. Aptly named “the wine counter,” Le Comptoir du Vin is a pint-sized natural wine bar and bistro open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday with coveted reservations available up to two weeks in advance via Resy. The carefully curated weekly menu is handwritten on a chalkboard. Smaller plates may include chicken liver pâté with rye crackers or a pork and apricot terrine. Seemingly simple mains, like steamed skate wing with a caper and brown butter sauce, highlight seasonal ingredients and Mester’s skilled technique. Save room for dessert; each of pastry chef Kelsey Martin’s creations is worth a try.

comptoirbaltimore.com, 1729 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Courtesy Duck Duck Goose

Duck Duck Goose, in the case of Baltimore, is not a children’s game, but rather a French-inspired restaurant run by chef Ashish Alfred in historic Fells Point that we named the best restaurant in Maryland in 2019. Its interiors bear the traditional hallmarks of a classic brasserie: a leather banquette, penny tile floors, and bistro chairs. It’s the menu that gives away its contemporary approach to the cuisine with dishes such as grilled broccolini over almond purée and lemon curd, and a seared burger topped with gruyère cheese and blueberry jam. Duck confit and waffles are popular at brunch on weekends as are a croque madame layered with black truffle mornay and Grand Marnier infused French toast slathered with orange blossom butter. At the bar, enjoy seasonal and zero-proof cocktails, French wines by the glass, and local brews.

ddgbaltimore.com, 814 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Courtesy Ekiben

Don’t say we didn’t warn you: the buns and bowls at Asian-inspired Ekiben are addictive. Take the best-selling Neighborhood Bird, for example. Served on a fluffy house made steamed bun, the Taiwanese curry-fried chicken thigh is made to order and layered with spicy sambal mayo, Chinese pickled cucumbers, and fresh herbs. Other standouts by the James Beard Award Foundation nominated chef and co-owner, Steve Chu, include tempura broccoli tossed with diced red onion and green herbs, and a savory ancho chile pork bun topped with refreshing cabbage slaw. Once a temporary food cart at the Fell’s Point Farmer’s Market, Chu, along with co-owner Ephrem Abebe, offers lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday at Ekiben locations in Fells Point, Hampden, and South Baltimore.

ekibenbaltimore.com, multiple locations

Courtesy The Food Market

There’s something for everyone at The Food Market, a Hampden restaurant serving comfort food in a relaxed, industrial modern space with an extensive u-shaped bar. Chef and co-owner, Chad Gauss, is well known for hearty favorites such as Amish soft pretzels with beer cheese fondue and crispy fried onion rings, which arrive layered with cheese and piled high atop beef broth, sprinkled with black pepper and chives. Don’t fret; there are plenty of vegetables on the menu as well, like crispy brussel sprouts with hot honey and spaghetti squash served in a cacio e pepe style. Large plates range from crab cakes with lobster macaroni and cheese to pickle brined fried chicken with cornbread and baked beans. Indulge your sweet tooth with a heath-bar crunch bread pudding or a minty grasshopper sundae. Open for dinner daily and brunch on weekends, The Food Market also features daily happy hour specials in the early evenings.

the-food-market.com, 1017 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Courtesy Foraged

Farm-to-fork lovers, Foraged was made just for diners like you. This self-dubbed “hyper-seasonal eatery” offers a dinner menu curated daily by forager and chef Chris Amendola, who was nominated in 2023 for a James Beard Award. Opt into a three-course or five-course chef-selected menu or design your own from among a dozen or so rotating plates. There are seasonally driven salads, locally sourced seafood and meat dishes, and house made pastas. For more adventurous eaters, Chef Amendola features an entire menu section dedicated solely to pig parts, like “kool ranch” pig ears, pig heart jerky, and cured back fat. The wine list touts several local Maryland vintages in addition to non-alcoholic kombucha on tap as well as garden-themed cocktails. Try the “root of the earth,” prepared with brandy, mushrooms, and a proprietary liquer blended from celeriac, parsnip, and turnip.

foragedeatery.com, 1709 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Courtesy The Helmand

A Mount Vernon mainstay since 1989, The Helmand is the city’s top choice for traditional Afghan cuisine. The extensive menu emphasizes meats including lamb, beef, and chicken along with seafood and vegetables, all prepared with aromatic spices from Afghanistan as well as Green, India, and Iran. Begin with the best-selling Kaddo Borawni, made from pan friend baby pumpkin served over garlicky yogurt, along with a side of na’an, which is baked fresh daily in The Helmand’s wood-fired oven. Then sample a pasta, like Afghan ravioli stuffed with leeks and topped with ground beef and mint, before moving on to charbroiled marinated lamb tenderloin or chicken sautéed in tomatoes and yellow split peas. A full-service bar and international wine list round out the experience. The fine dining restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

helmand.com, 806 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Facebook/Lexington Market

You can’t visit Baltimore without a pit stop at Lexington Market, the oldest public market in the United States. Opened in 1782, this Baltimore landmark recently underwent a $45 million renovation that resulted in a new 60,000 square foot building. The revitalized space is home to a diverse group of merchants that serve from morning until evening on Monday through Saturday. Try beloved Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, known for its modern take on the classic chicken box; the Black-owned Dancing Potato, featuring baked potatoes with inventive toppings like jerk chicken and cajun shrimp; or Tio G’s Empanadas, which are made fresh to order by first generation Dominican immigrant Gerdyn Mojica. Don’t miss dessert from the employee owned Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, which scoops its cult favorite Mintflix & Chillz, a peppermint ice cream wonder made with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and homemade peppermint patties.

lexingtonmarket.com, 112 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Courtesy Little Donnaâs

Seeking the comfort of a home cooked meal you don’t have to prepare yourself? Make a reservation at Little Donna’s, open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday in Fell’s Point. You may even do a double take as you walk in to the dining room—the wooden dressers, lace curtains, and framed photographs make most guests feel as though they’ve walked straight into their grandmother’s home. That’s precisely the goal for owner and chef, Robbie Tutlewski of Indiana, who attributes his love of cooking and hospitality to his Yugoslavian immigrant grandmother, nicknamed “Little Donna.” The menu is divided into bar snacks and small plates, tavern pizza pies, a handful of large plates, and a few sweets. Pop by or scope out Little Donna’s Instagram page to learn about their daily specials, which run the gamut from scallops and dumplings to tavern steaks with shrimp toast and chili caramel jammy eggs.

littledonnas.com, 1812 Bank St, Baltimore, MD 21231



Courtesy The Ivy Hotel

You’ll find a seafood tower on the menu at Magdalena, tucked into the ground floor of the Ivy Hotel in Mount Vernon, but that’s as basic as it gets at this chic bistro. Led by chef Scott Bacon, of Black and British descent, this modern restaurant offers a rotating dinner menu inspired by the Chesapeake Bay bounty of the season. Sample dishes include charcoal roasted fennel topped with pickled pomegranate, apple, and bitter greens dressed in an orange hibiscus vinaigrette as well as pan seared Atlantic salmon with sherry-spiked cream sauce over a bed of lacinato kale, mixed wild mushrooms, and smoked trout roe. Magdalena’s bespoke cocktail program, with its rare spirits and hyper-seasonal ingredients, not to mention an award-winning whiskey collection, complete the refined experience. There’s also a gem of an outdoor patio, which seats guests in the spring and summer.

theivybaltimore.com/dine, 205 E Biddle St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Courtesy Marta Fine Food and Spirits

Two blocks west of Patterson Park, in the historical Butcher’s Hill neighborhood, lies Marta Fine Food and Spirits. This contemporary Italian leaning American restaurant, opened in late 2020 by husband-and-wife team, Matthew and Marta Oetting, features standout crudos and house made pastas in addition to a robust cocktail program with innovative aperitifs and digestifs. Begin with the bread basket, sourced from the Maryland based Stone Mills Bakery, before moving on to chef Matthew’s famous tuna cannoli: a sesame and garlic encrusted pastry stuffed with yellowfin tuna, avocado puree, and pistachio. Other delights include a roasted red beet carpaccio with whipped goat cheese and truffle vinaigrette as well as saffron infused campanelle pasta layered with Maine lobster, California uni, melted leeks, and uni zabaglione. Weekend brunch features a variety of egg dishes and sweeter options; the lemon ricotta soufflé pancakes topped with mascarpone mousse are a must.

martabaltimore.com, 2127 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Courtesy Mera Kitchen Collective

Mera Kitchen Collective, a worker-owned cooperative in Mount Vernon, has garnered a reputation as one of the most unique culinary offerings in Baltimore. What began as a series of community pop-ups and eventually a farmer’s market booth has developed into a full-fledged restaurant, which now serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. The menu, which rotates seasonally, shares dishes from the Middle East, Latin America, and West Africa. Among the mezze and small bites, for example, are handmade chicken tamales and chickpea fritters with cilantro tahini sauce. Larger plates may incorporate Burkina-style plantains or spicy hand-cut fries with toppings such as queso Oaxaca and pico de gallo. Consistent with its goal of bringing diverse communities together through a love of food, the bright and airy space with a colorful mural is centered by a large communal table.

mera.kitchen, 1301 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Courtesy NiHao

On the hunt for standout Chinese cuisine? Book a table at NiHao, a contemporary casual Szechuan-style restaurant by award-winning chef Peter Chang, owner of multiple restaurants across Maryland and Virginia. The extensive selection of dim sum includes Chang’s signature pork soup dumplings as well as an oversized dome-like vegan scallion bubble pancake. Try the popcorn chicken, laced with red Sichuan chili peppers, and the crispy skinned Peking Duck, another Chang fan favorite. In addition to Chinese beer, Japanese sake, and a selection of international wines, the bar program offers over a dozen carafes of cocktails made with BaiJiu, a Chinese spirit distilled from sorghum and wheat. NiHao is open for dinner seven days a week and lunch on weekends.

nihaobaltimore.com, 2322 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Courtesy Petit Louis Bistro

Petit Louis Bistro, a concept by famed Charleston chef Cindy Wolf and business partner, Tony Foreman, offers a quintessential French experience just north of downtown Baltimore in the Roland Park neighborhood. Think: marble bistro tables, leaded-glass windows, and a large, covered patio with a menu to match. From boeuf bourguignon and confit de canard to trout amandine and steak frites, all the classics are on offer. There’s also French onion soup, quiche lorraine, and a croque-monsieur. Come for dinner (open daily) or better yet, “Civilized Lunch,” as it’s referred to by Wolf and Foreman. The $35 three-course prix-fixe menu, with an optional wine pairing, changes weekly. At Sunday brunch, try the brioche French toast or the button mushroom and gruyère cheese omelet. The impressive wine menu boasts a variety at every price point, from simple table wines to complex Grand Crus, plus more than 20 wines by the glass.

petitlouis.com, 4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210

Courtesy Restaurante Tio Pepe

Duck under the red awning on Franklin Street to enter the subterranean dining room at Restaurante Tio Pepe, a family-owned and operated restaurant which has been delighting Baltimore diners with Spanish classics for dinner seven nights a week for more than fifty years. Madrid-born Emiliano Sanz, who has spent more than half of his life working at Tio Pepe, co-owns the Mount Vernon stalwart with his nephew, Miguel Sanz. Order a pitcher of sangria and the traditional Spanish paella for two—a saffron infused rice dish with lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, pork, chorizo, and chicken made in a large round pan. There’s also chef Emiliano’s famous roasted suckling pig with stewed black beans as well as classic Spanish small plates, including garlic shrimp and Serrano ham with melon. Large portions make this an ideal choice for large groups and families, especially those celebrating a special occasion.

tiopepe.us, 10 E Franklin St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Courtesy Rize+Rest

The first dual concept establishment in Baltimore, Rize+Rest is a casual café cum workspace during the day before it transitions into a full-service restaurant with bespoke cocktails and chef crafted dishes in the evenings. The light and plant-filled eatery in Patterson Park is owned by chef Randall Matthews, a Maryland native, who cut his teeth at some of the Mid-Atlantic’s most well-regarded restaurants, such as Bourbon Steak and St. Anselm. Matthew’s expertise in the kitchen shows. Try a crispy chicken and egg biscuit topped with parmesan cheese and chili honey in the morning. Dinner features small and large bites; you might try warm burrata with spiced delicata squash or black truffle lobster spaghetti garnished with saffron cream and a garlic crumble. Pair it with the “Smoldering Silk,” a spice rimmed tangerine colored coupe blended with mezcal, spiced blood orange cordial, lemon juice, and frothy egg white.

rizerestcafe.com, 3100 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Courtesy Woodberry Tavern

Arguably the most lauded chef in all of Baltimore, James Beard Award winning Spike Gjerde continues to draw admirers with his newest iteration of Woodberry Kitchen, which reopened in 2022. A smaller, yet just as successful version of its predecessor, Woodberry Tavern churns out similarly stunning cuisine, with ingredients sourced from the Chesapeake Bay region. The rustic chic vibe, complete with exposed brick walls, oversized windows, and a cathedral ceiling, is ideal for date night or an intimate group. At dinner, offered Wednesday through Sunday, begin with a tavern board, which boasts shareable bits like summer sausage, hunks of gouda cheese, crudité, sliced apples, deviled eggs, trout rillettes, crackers, and gougères. On the seasonal menu, you might find items such as a white sweet potato bisque with lion’s mane mushrooms or a savory tavern pie brimming with smoked oysters and root vegetables. Swap a glass of Maryland-made wine for a coffee cardamom martini on Sunday mornings to accompany the house made bakery board for brunch.

woodberrykitchen.com/tavern, 2010 Clipper Park Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211

Read the original article on Southern Living.