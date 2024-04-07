2024 SW Chocolate & Coffee Fest wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, an annual festival gave locals a boost of caffeine with a sweet treat.

The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest wrapped up on Sunday at Expo New Mexico.

The yearly event is the largest chocolate, coffee, and gourmet food festival in the world with over 200 vendors, including some from outside the state.

Attendees not only got to taste-test different products, but they could learn how to brew coffee, melt chocolate, and more through different demonstrations throughout this year’s event.

