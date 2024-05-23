2024 Pride Month events, parades in Oklahoma City

Temperatures are rising in Oklahoma as May wraps up, meaning LGBTQ+ community members and allies in Oklahoma City will soon begin celebrating Pride Month.

June commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a prominent gay bar in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Some of the first Pride parades were held the following year in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

The annual celebration in June celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and the fight for equal rights. Pride has been celebrated in Oklahoma City as early as the 1970s, and the first Pride parade was held in 1987, according to The Oklahoman archives.

Here is a list of events being held in Oklahoma City for Pride Month this year.

Pride on 39th Street 2024

Kicking off Oklahoma City's Pride Month this year is annual Pride on 39th Street festival from May 31-June 2, hosted by OKC Pride, Inc.

The OKC Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4, 2023, travels west on NW 39 in Oklahoma City.

The parade on 39th Street will be at 6 p.m. June 2.

For more information about Pride on 39th Street 2024, go to https://www.prideon39th.com/.

Pridefest and Oklahoma Pride Alliance June events

Oklahoma Pride Alliance will host its opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. June 1 at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, 11 NW 11th St.

From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the next day, the organization will host "Pride Pride OKPA X Gals, Gays & Theys" on 39th Street.

OKC Pride Fest 2023 Parade comes south along Walker Ave. during the annual Pride Alliance Pride Parade in Downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Oklahoma Pride Alliance's annual Pridefest will be at Scissortail Park June 28-30 featuring a parade on the final day of the festival at 11 a.m.

For more information about Pridefest and other Pride Month events from the Oklahoma Pride Alliance, go to https://www.okpridealliance.org/events.

Pride on 9th Street at Factory Obscura

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 1, Pride Month festivities will occur at Factory Obscura on 9th Street along with other vendors in the area.

Factory Obscura will host the Pride Artist Market, featuring local artists, and Future of Sound Sessions, which will include collaborative performances.

Pride-themed treats will be available at Katiebug's Sips & Sweets, and S&B's Burger Joint will serve Pride cocktails and mocktails.

Sisu Youth Services will host a supply and clothing drive along with Common Dear and Johnny & June throughout the month of June.

For more information about Pride on 9th Street, go to https://www.visitokc.com/event/pride-on-9th-street/26489/.

PRIDE! on the Plaza

Music, art, dance and other attractions will occupy the Plaza District from 3 to 10 p.m. June 14 during PRIDE! on the Plaza.

The festival will also feature drag shows, improv, comedy and a fashion show.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/4444004655824661.

Oklahoma City Zoo Sip & Stroll

From 6 to 10 p.m. June 21, the Oklahoma City Zoo, 2000 Remington Pl., will celebrate Pride Month during its Sip & Stroll for guests 21 and older.

The OKC zoo has held its Sip & Stroll events since the summer of 2020. This year's event will feature a drag show and community station with LGBTQ+ organizations on June 21.

For more information, go to https://www.okczoo.org/our-events/events/sip-and-stroll.

