If You're Looking For A Reason To Laugh, These 19 Great Tweets Just Might Do The Trick
1.
Me to my youngest: “wanna go out and do something” Her: “no not really, I kinda wanna be alone I’m stressed” Me: “you’re 12 ain’t no way you’re stressed” Her: “you’re old and you wanna hang out with me”Me: pic.twitter.com/HYjmERN1nz
— ᴍꜱ. ᴘᴇᴀʀʟ (@_perla420) March 30, 2024
Genius / Twitter: @_perla420
2.
Never be sad on a weekend. Cry during business hours and get paid for your depression. Don’t let capitalism win.
— Cali (@calidaysay) March 29, 2024
3.
My son, 7, has discovered “deez nuts” jokes and it’s all he says now. Everything is deez nuts. He simply can’t stop.I asked him where he heard that joke. He made me promise that if he told me, he wouldn’t get in trouble. I agreed. So he leans in and whispers, “deez nuts.”
— will defries (@willdefries) March 29, 2024
4.
I used to think adulthood was one crisis after another, but I was so wrong. It’s multiple crises, concurrently, all at once, all the time. Forever😭
— sweeett💎 (@sweeettrevenge) February 19, 2024
5.
the grinch if he had an onlyfans: https://t.co/4CGdw4GiE6
— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) March 27, 2024
6.
“Did you meet Q1 goals?”Did Q1 meet me???? Did it meet me????
— Ebun with Capital Letter E (@adifferentshe) March 27, 2024
7.
my niece said “Auntie is one of those ppl that has a lot of stuff & won’t get rid of it-I think she’s a whore.” LMFAO ma’am wrong word.
— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) March 28, 2024
8.
TMZ would have filmed the conversation of Judas agreeing to betray Jesus.
— db 🖤 (@dbcxptures) March 27, 2024
9.
I asked my man if he had a fetish I didn’t know about and he said silence … I.. 😭😭😭😭😭
— Lex P🪬 (@LexP__) March 27, 2024
10.
Dolly Parton to Jolene Beyonce to Jolene pic.twitter.com/bmbqSJviVr
— Kevin ✨ (@DisasterMoviefa) March 29, 2024
Fox / Zeus / Twitter: @DisasterMoviefa
11.
was feeling very cute & confident in my little first date outfit until I realized I am dressed exactly like kim possible. i’m not kidding I look like I may have attended some kind of convention today so hope he’s into that!
— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 24, 2024
12.
personally I feel Romeo and Juliet could have handled the situation alot better https://t.co/n38KnlEY66 pic.twitter.com/t2Ymq3S4sA
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 24, 2024
HBO Max / Twitter: @Whotfismick
13.
"i like your personality"thanks i have like 4 more pic.twitter.com/a5Z8wk0ECV
— mugerfatale (@mugerfatale) March 31, 2024
Nickelodeon / Twitter: @mugerfatale
14.
my toxic trait is that if they opened Jurassic park I would still totally go
— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) March 23, 2024
15.
“Where’s the Pride flag?”“Fu*k knows. Just put out the Twister mat.” pic.twitter.com/dWRM06c1bk
— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 23, 2024
No Context Memes / Twitter: @NoContextHumans
16.
Me changing their contact name after they make me mad pic.twitter.com/gzdZgJVyFl
— uncle wok (@BluntConspiracy) March 23, 2024
Pixar/ Twitter: @BluntConspiracy
17.
When you sleep to avoid your problems but end up dreaming about them pic.twitter.com/BvioPUUFWs
— Munee🦋😍 (@_munee__) March 29, 2024
DreamWorks Pictures / Twitter: @_munee__
18.
by the time I have kids strollers gonna need gas 😂
— 🥀✨ (@fuckkkkkmylifee) January 15, 2024
19.
Something about rent being due the Monday after Jesus paid it all doesn’t sit right with me.
— PurposeDr!ven»✨ (@BornTaLEAD) March 28, 2024
