16 Cherry Blossom Nail Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spring Manicure

Springtime can conjure the nature lover within, inspiring us to rush to our gardens and get planting. Fortunately, since not all of us have green thumbs, stunning floral nail designs don't require gardening expertise—just a salon appointment or a steady hand. And once Spring finally arrives, we know exactly what we want to see blooming on our fingertips: Cherry blossoms.

While cherry blossom trees (also known as Sakura in Japan) are a popular nail art choice year-round, they become even more festive during their peak period of blooms, from the end of March to mid-April. To help usher in the incoming front of romantic, frothy pink and white blossoms, we've rounded up the prettiest cherry blossom nail art. Ahead, find 16 cherry blossom nail ideas that represent rebirth, renewal, and the start of spring



Cherry Blossom French

French manicures are always in style, much like florals. This mashup proves that when paired together, the two nail designs are even more impactful.

Creamy Pink

Soft, neutral lovers will easily find inspiration in the lightest hues of cherry blossom blooms. Not quite pink, not quite tan, this stunning creamy color deserves a spot in your rotation.

Gilded Florets

To glam up the classic cherry blossom, outline the blooms with gold nail polish, adding teeny dots strewn about. This look will catch that spring sunlight just right and look positively glowing, no matter the occasion.

'70s Retro

This cherry blossom-esque look has a funky vibe thanks to its use of '70s shapes. Because the shape of the flowers is so simple, it can be easily replicated at home with a dotting tool and an array of pink polishes.



Plenty of Pastel Pinks

If you find yourself inspired by multiple shades of pink and floral types, a "box of chocolates" nail pattern may be what you're looking for. Paint every nail a different color, and ask for a design that combines features from each of your favorite flowers, as seen above, with this peony, rose, cherry blossom hybrid.

Summer Cherry Blossoms

Ready for summer nails? Then this set is for you. This abstract, negative space nail art, which closely resembles cherry blossoms, pushes forward those warm weather vibes with neon pink and orange.

Dainty Blooms

Simple and elegant, we think these romantic cherry blossom blooms scattered across all five nails would be perfect nail art for spring weddings.

Modern Cherry Blossoms

If you're looking for a more modern, artistic take on cherry blossoms, look no further. This design incorporates the long square nails trend, as well as 3D beadwork and bold branches.

Murakami's Cherry Blossom

Takashi Murakami is perhaps one of the most famous Japanese cotempary artists. And here, you can see his smiley cherry blossom character (which was featured in Murakami's famous Louis Vuitton collab) reimagined with lilac petals.

Short and Sweet Blossoms

Long nails are not required to enjoy the beauty of cherry blossoms. This middle-centered, single floral design painted in a mix of magentas and pinks is at the top of our list for spring short nail ideas.

Fauna and Florals

Inspired by an embroidered jacket, Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein crafted this lifeline portrait of a tiny bird resting on the branches of a cherry blossom tree.

Mix-and-Match Mani

If you're not so sold on the full-out floral vision, a mismatched mani like this whimsical set is ideal. It lets you celebrate spring with mini blossoms on the pinky and thumb without offering up all your nail real estate.

Mauve Petals

Cherry blossoms have a relatively quick lifespan compared to other florals, lasting around a couple of weeks at most. But that doesn't mean they lose their beauty. In fact, the once vibrant pink petals often turn slightly mauve, like this gorgeous set above.

Watercolor Cherry Blossom

This intricate painting of pink florals in full bloom deserves a spot hanging on your wall—but we'll settle for having it on our nails instead.

Pressed Florals

@nailtherapy.co / Instagram

The placement of these dried pink, peach, and white flowers reminds us of cherry blossom petals strewn on the ground after a classic spring shower. The name of the game here is simple elegance.

Lunar New Year-Inspired

If you're still dreaming of the Lunar New Year nails you got in February, try this look. It combines the traditional color pairing of gold and red with the cherry blossom bloom.

Read the original article on Byrdie.