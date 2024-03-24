15 Things You Probably Assumed Were Unhealthy That Are Actually Perfectly Fine

There is so much misinformation out there regarding healthy things, both mentally and physically — it's hard to keep up! When u/Soren-J asked the question, "What is actually healthy but people think is not?" the thousands of replies in the thread confirmed just how confusing knowing what's best for us is. Here is what some had to say:

This article is not meant to replace seeing medical professionals. Health issues are specific to each individual.

But while none of the individuals below are medical professionals, we provided expert-backed links to provide more context to all of these claims. It's important to consult with a doctor for personalized medical care.

1."Doing literally nothing to decompress. Sometimes one just needs to breathe and look out a window."

—u/Merrill1v View this 2020 research. Gary John Norman / Getty Images

2."Avoiding gluten. It has no health benefits if you do not have celiac or a gluten allergy."

—u/Styphonthal2

View this expert-backed article.

3."Organic soy. People think it puts estrogen into your system when actually, soy contains phytoestrogen, a plant estrogen, that doesn’t affect humans. In fact, organic soy is a great protein and calcium source."

—u/Atomicvegan

View this evidence-based and expert-backed 2020 article.

4."Spending time alone."

—u/wineblues2

"I love spending some time alone. I can relax or do something I love to do."

—u/astarrynight234

View this 2020 research.

5."Red meat. It’s full of healthy omega oils, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Processed meats are a whole other ballgame due to all the added salts and preservatives, but a steak will do you no harm."

—u/MichaSound View this expert-backed 2023 article. Javier Ghersi / Getty Images

6."Nuts. Specifically unsalted nuts. Many people think they're unhealthy because they only look at calories, but they're high in healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins. They're so good to eat one or two handfuls per day of them."

—u/Few_Understanding_42

View this expert-backed 2023 article.

7."Shocked that no one has said potatoes. They're one of the healthiest foods we know of — packed full of nutrients, vitamins, and carbohydrates. The oil we cook them in is the unhealthy part."

8."Exercising and playing sports during pregnancy. Actually, a lot of things are healthy during pregnancy, there's just too much misinformation. If your doctor explicitly says not to do something, then yes, don't do that. But if your doctor says ok, then go ahead."

—u/Sure-Morning-6904

View this research-backed article here.

9."Drinking coffee. It's loaded with antioxidants and linked to a lower risk of several diseases."

—u/Turnthisupsidedown View this expert-backed article. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

10."Silence. We've gotten so used to noise pollution that real silence has become anxiety-inducing. Silence improves sleep, helps your brain process what you're learning, reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, the list goes on."

—u/thatnameistakenalso

View this expert-backed article.

11."Skipping breakfast."

—u/spankyiloveyou

"This is highly individual. I function much better with a breakfast, especially one with some protein."

—u/legendary_mushroom

View this expert-backed article here.

"Skipping meals occasionally. Intermittent fasting is apparently quite healthy."

—u/cryptosleep1

View this research-backed article here.

12."Frozen fruits and vegetables. The modern flash-freeze technique preserves almost all of the nutrients, and they are always picked when they are in season, so they are as nutritious as their fresh in-season counterparts, and more nutritious if it is not the season."

13."Walking and running barefoot. Most shoes aren't designed to help your feet — they're designed to make your feet more comfortable, and that teaches you to walk or run in ways that will injure your feet."

—u/KitchenBomber

View this 2014 research.

14."Crying."

—u/Sudden-Let8709

"I love my mom for always saying, 'Cry it out, and you'll feel relieved.' Now, as an adult, when I need to cry, I don't feel such shame about it. It's just a tool for processing my feelings."

—u/entroopia

View this 2011 study.

15."Salad dressing. The vitamins in leafy greens are oil-soluble, and if you don't include one, you don't get the full benefit of your leafy greens."

—u/MajesticNoises "Instead of heavily processed salad dressing (which contains lots of sugar, too), make your own. I even use only olive oil and some salt and balsamic vinegar, and it’s delicious." —u/The_egg_69 View this 2014 research. Wenyi Liu / Getty Images

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Is there anything else that is healthier than most people think? Let us know in the comments below!