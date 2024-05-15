12 Texas restaurants on Yelp's Top 100 BBQ spots to visit on National Barbecue Day
National Barbecue Day is Thursday, May 16. What are the best BBQ spots in Texas?
Ahead of the celebration, Yelp has released its 2024 rankings of the "Top 100 BBQ Spots." Twelve are in Texas.
Get your forks and steak knives ready − here's a list of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas.
Best Barbecue in Texas
#2: CorkScrew BBQ - Spring
#4: Tyler's Barbecue - Amarillo
#14: Miller's Smokehouse - Belton
#16: Tender Smokehouse - Celina
#26: Hurtado Barbecue - Arlington
#49: Brown's Bar-B-Que - Austin
#55: Micklethwait Craft Meats - Austin
#65: Goldee's BBQ - Fort Worth
#70: Helberg Barbecue - Waco
#74: Desert Oak Barbecue - El Paso
#83: Smoke'N Ash BBQ - Arlington
#84: The Patriotic Pig - North Richland Hills
Top 10 Barbecue Spots of 2024
Wright’s Barbecue - Johnson, Arkansas
CorkScrew BBQ - Spring, Texas
Eric’s Family Barbecue - Avondale, Arizona
Tyler’s Barbeque - Amarillo, Texas
Fox Smokehouse BBQ - Boulder City, Nevada
Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que - Kansas City, Kansas
Haywood Smokehouse - Waynesville, North Carolina
Firehole Bar-B-Que - West Yellowstone, Montana
Hot Spot Barbecue - Pensacola, Florida
Delauder’s BBQ - Gatlinburg, Tennesse
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 12 Texas barbecue restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 BBQ spots list