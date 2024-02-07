These 12 iconic Arizona hotels ranked among the best in the US in Forbes' 2024 Star Awards

Twelve luxury resorts in Arizona ranked strongly in Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards, which was published on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The hotels were touted for their outstanding guest experiences.

Forbes Travel Guide, which describes itself as "the global authority on luxury hospitality," awarded five-star ratings to 544 nationwide properties, including 340 hotels. The survey also honors outstanding restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships.

"What discerning travelers consider luxury can vary, and opinions about hotels are readily available online," said Amanda Frasier, president of ratings for Forbes Travel Guide, in an interview with The Arizona Republic. That's why she finds it important to offer a fair and unbiased survey that evaluates properties based on guest experiences and the value of what consumers pay for.

How many Arizona hotels did Forbes recognize?

Forbes recognized 12 Arizona hotels in its 2024 ranking: seven in metro Phoenix, three in Tucson and two in Sedona.

Five hotels received four stars and the remaining six were recognized as Recommended Hotels.

However, only one Arizona hotel received five stars: the Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana, near Tucson. Forbes has recognized the hotel as a five-star property since 2015.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North has been recognized as one of Forbes' four-star properties since 2002, the longest of any Arizona hotel on the list. The Phoenician has appeared on the list each year since 1992, but with different ratings; it's been classified as a four-star property since 2003.

All 12 hotels were also recognized on last year's Forbes list, though two were downgraded. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician in Phoenix is now four stars, and Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort in Tucson is now a Recommended Hotel.

But a lower rating doesn't necessarily reflect diminishing quality, since all the properties on Forbes' list are being singled out for outstanding luxury experiences, Frasier said. What sets a five-star hotel apart from a four-star or Recommended Hotel is the consistency of the service.

How does Forbes rate hotels?

Forbes says it classifies luxury hotels into three categories:

Five star recognizes outstanding properties with "virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

Four star means a property of exceptional quality and high levels of service.

Recommended properties are identified for "consistently good service and facilities."

Forbes' website says "highly trained inspectors" visit every hotel and resort they recognize, staying at least two nights and assessing the hotel based on more than 900 standards. The anonymous inspectors pay their own way.

Forbes 5-star hotels in Arizona

Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, Marana.

Forbes 4-star hotels in Arizona

Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Phoenix.

Enchantment Resort, Sedona.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North.

L'Auberge de Sedona.

The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Phoenix.

Forbes recommended hotels in Arizona

Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, Tucson.

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Phoenix.

El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix.

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Gila River Indian Reservation.

