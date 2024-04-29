The 12 Best Water Safaris Around the World, From Antarctic Cruises to Botswana River Journeys

The term safari typically evokes images of dusty African savannahs and bouncy 4×4 rides in pursuit of the iconic Big Five—lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and African buffalo. While this classic game-drive ritual has its place, a different breed of water-based adventures is gaining momentum.

In Africa, swapping wheels for hulls can save time. In Rwanda, for instance, traveling aboard the Kivu Queen uBuranga, the first motorized houseboat on Lake Kivu, cuts travel time for gorilla trekking jaunts in the Volcanoes National Park at or searching for chimpanzees in the Nyungwe Forest National Park. Plus it’s just a much more pleasant way to travel.

In other parts of the world, the only way to see marine wildlife is by boat. “Cruises are great for visiting more areas and seeing a variety of landscapes,” Allie Almario, the Galapagos and Amazon safari expert at Philadelphia-based Premier Tours, told Robb Report. “Going by boat in the Amazon, for example, allows you to navigate the tributaries easily. Of course, the wildlife there is completely different than Africa.”

We’ve curated our favorite water trips to animal-laden lands, whether it’s traveling in a houseboat or go-anywhere superyacht, drifting along rivers, or cruising to the world’s most remote polar regions. Accommodations range from intimate five-star island hideaways to brand-new superyachts to more communal, high-end river boats. What they share: A wildlife-focused itinerary that not only provides opportunities to witness water-dwelling species but also diverse marine life and exotic birdlife, all from the comfort of a luxurious floating camp.

Here are 12 of our favorites.

Best of Robb Report