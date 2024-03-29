The 12 best things to do in Cyprus

One of the best things to do is to visit the Troodos Mountains, abundant in mountain villages such as Moutoullas - Kirillm/Kirillm

With its world-famous archeological sites, including the Curium near Limassol and the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos, luxury thalassotherapy centres and spas, water activities, and mountains dotted with vineyards and nature trails, Cyprus offers an endless variety of things to do during your holiday. You can try your hand at snorkelling, or diving if you’re experienced, and even ski in the Troodos Mountains during winter. For a trip you'll wish would never end, here are some of the best things to do.

For further Cyprus inspiration, see our guides devoted to the island’s best hotels, restaurants and beaches.

Discover the scenery with a trek through the mountains

Whether it’s a gentle amble you fancy or a far more challenging trek, there’s a suitable route for you. Trails in the Troodos Mountains area are particular popular, including the Caledonia Trail, which sets off from Platres and follows the Kryos Potamas to the Caledonia waterfall. Others include the Artemis Trail and the Persephone Trail. All offer scenic views.



Insider’s Tip: Check out the Selladi tou Stavros trail. It’s a delightful walk that stops off at the Troodos Mountain forest station where crews monitor fire break-outs in this densely wooded region. Nearby is the mouflon (ovis ophion) enclosure where this endangered wild sheep is protected.

Contact: Free maps are available from Cyprus Tourism Organisation’s offices; 00 44 20 73 21 41 70; visitcyprus.com

Price: Free

Trails in the Troodos Mountains area are particularly popular for walkers and hikers - Kristof Bellens / EyeEm

Detox with sea-derived thalassotherapy in a smart spa

Cyprus enjoys some of the finest thalassotherapy centres in the Mediterranean. The therapy uses mainly seawater that has a restorative effect on the skin, and takes the form of baths, jet showers and sauna-style rooms set at various temperatures from ice-cold to hot. For many holidaymakers though it represents an opportunity to relax in the sumptuous surroundings of a spa.



Insider’s Tip: Most thalassotherapy centres – thalassotherapy takes its name from the Greek word Thalassa, meaning sea – can be found in the island’s five-star hotels, including the Anassa. Most are open to non-residents. The therapy aims to detox and anti-age the body and skin, and to relieve some ailments.

Contact: Anassa Hotel; 00 357 26 88 80 00; anassa.com

Price: £££

Most thalassotherapy centres can be found in the island’s five-star hotels, including the Anassa, pictured

See shoals, caves and shipwrecks with a deep dive

Say Zenobia to any diving enthusiast and they will straightaway know you are talking about one of the world’s most famous dive sites, 140ft (43m) deep. Other famous sites include the shipwrecks of Lady Thetis and Consdandis, and freighters Vera-K and Ektimon. Experienced divers will also be thrilled by the Jubilee Shoals off Limassol with its caves, a tunnel and drop-offs.



Insider’s Tip: If snorkelling is more your thing then head to St George’s Island and Devil’s Head off the Akamas Peninsula, Amphorae Caves and Manidjin Island off Paphos, or the caves off the rugged coastline near Ayia Napa. The marine life is spectacular.

Contact: Cydive, Paphos; 00 357 26 93 42 71; cydive.com. Dive-In, Larnaca; 00 357 24 62 74 69 dive-in.com.cy

Prices: ££

Snorkelling around the rock arches and caves near Ayia Napa is spectacular - Oleg_P

Explore the island's amazing archeological history

A massive part of Cyprus’ charm is its history. In fact, remains found on the island have been dated back to the Neolithic Age, 8200-3900 BC. In Paphos you can visit its castle, the Mosaics of Paphos and see the Tombs of the Kings. Along the coast at Limassol you can visit the Kourion and its Graeco-Roman amphitheatre, plus the ancient city of Amathous.



Insider’s Tip: While the sites in Paphos, which is a World Heritage Site in its entirety, and Limassol should not be missed, ensure you also explore the Troodos Mountains. Here, you can see the fabulous Kykkos Monastery and no less than 10 Unesco-listed painted churches.

Contact: Cyprus Tourism Organisation’s offices; 00 44 20 73 21 41 70; visitcyprus.com

Price: £



In Paphos you can visit its castle (pictured), the Mosaics of Paphos and see the Tombs of the Kings. - Billy Stock/robertharding

Spot wildlife like turtles in unspoilt natural spots

The Cyprus countryside offers the chance to get back to nature. Top choices include the Akamas Peninsula to the west and Cape Greco nature park which is under the protection of the Forestry Department to the east. Further inland, the Paphos Forest is an area of dense cedar trees and winding roads, which eventually ascend to the peaks of the Troodos Mountains.



Insider’s Tip: The Akamas Peninsula is an unspoilt, rugged region of woodland-covered hills, sandy coves, the odd village, and isolated beaches lapped by crystal clear waters, including Lara Beach where the endangered loggerhead turtles nest. Its dramatic coastline hides endless sea caves.

Contact: Cyprus Tourism Organisation’s offices; 00 44 20 73 21 41 70; visitcyprus.com

Price: Free

Endangered loggerhead turtles nest on Petra tou Romiou - Kirill Greshnov

Raise a glass to (and in) the island's finest wineries

The Cyprus landscape is dotted with vineyards and bijou wineries, especially as you pass through the foothills to the Troodos Mountains. Some of the best, award-winning wines are produced here from the local grape varieties of Mavro and Xynisteri. Many wineries, such as the Kolios Winery and the Tsangarides Winery, offer tastings. KEO is a mass-producer of wine – and local beer – and you can tour its winery in Limassol.



Insider’s Tip: Check out the wine museum in Limassol where you learn about how Cyprus has produced wine for millennia. It is best known for Commandaria which was served at the wedding of Richard the Lionheart to Beregaria of Navarre in Limassol, May 1191.

Contact: Kolios Winery; 00 357 26 72 40 90. Tsangarides Winery; 00 357 26 72 27 7; tsangarideswinery.com. KEO; 00 357 25 02 00 00; keogroup.com. Cyprus Wine Museum; 00 357 25 87 38 08; cypruswinemuseum.com

Prices: ££

Grape vine trunks in a mountain vineyard around Troodos, Cyprus - Olga Donchuk

Hop onto a boat and enjoy a full and fun day out

The waters around Cyprus are often abuzz with cruising yachts and day-trip boats in the summer months. The island is seeing a growing number of marinas, most notably the shiny new one at Limassol, and at Latchi, Paphos, Larnaca and Ayia Napa. As such, yachting has become popular. Most of the island’s livelier beaches, especially those around Ayia Napa and Protaras, offer small boats for hire.



Insider’s Tip: You’ll find boat companies offering short cruises along the coast that include a stop to swim, snorkel or enjoy a barbecue lunch by day, or a candlelit meal and even fireworks by night. They can be found in most harbours.

Contact: Cyprus Mini Cruises, Latchi; 00 357 99 30 28 79; cyprusminicruises.com. Dolphin Boat Safari, Ayia Napa; 00 357 99 60 71 81; dolphinboatsafari.com. Paphos Sea Cruises, Paphos; 00 357 26 91 02 00; paphosseacrusies.com

Prices: ££

The island is seeing a growing number of marinas, most notably the shiny new one at Limassol - f8grapher/f8grapher

Get active with some thrilling watersports

Windsurfing and waterskiing enthusiasts will be in their element. Ayia Napa and Protaras both offer good windsurfing conditions, while waterskiing is also popular in Ayia Napa, as well as Larnaca. Jetskis can be hired at some of the livelier beaches, or try a spot of parascending. Novelty watersports, like banana rides, can be found at most of the family-orientated beaches.



Insider’s Tip: Ayia Napa and Protaras on the east coast offer the best windsurfing conditions, especially in the afternoons when a strong breeze whips up the sea. Waterskiing is a popular sport earlier in the day when the sea is at its calmest.

Contact: Nissi Watersports, Ayia Napa; nissiwatersports.com. Stephanos Water Sports, Protaras; stephanoswatersports.com.

Prices: ££

Jetskiing is popular around the coast of Ayia Napa - Diy13

Enjoy the glorious sights of Cyprus on two wheels

Cycling is a hugely popular activity in Cyprus. Routes range from being relatively easy or moderate right through to being downright challenging aimed at the most fittest of cyclists. Durations vary too. The Polis to Akamas Lighthouse route, for example, is around 13.6 miles (22 km) in length, while others like the Larnaca-Kofinou-Dali route, which starts in Larnaca, covers over 37 miles (60 km) of often hilly terrain.



Insider’s Tip: The Cyprus Cycling Federation has assisted in designing many of the cycling routes around the island with the aim to cover towns, villages, interesting sites and countryside. Cycling in such beautiful surroundings is a great way to keep fit.

Contact: Free cycling route maps are available from the Cyprus Tourism Organisation’s offices; 00 44 20 73 21 41 70; visitcyprus.com. Cyprus Cycling Federation; 00 357 22 44 98 70; cypruscycling.org

Price: Free

Cycling is a hugely popular activity in Cyprus, and a great way to explore towns (like Ayia Napa, pictured), villages, interesting sites and countryside - Kirill Makarov/Kirillm

Saddle up for some horse riding along the coast and countryside

Although not a mainstream sport in Cyprus, horse riding is nonetheless a popular pastime for some. Equestrian centres close to the coast can arrange beach hacks, while inland stables, particularly in Nicosia, Limassol, Lysos, Pissouri and Paphos, cater for beginners right through to experienced riders, and you can arrange lessons, short countryside hacks and longer riding tours. Nicosia racecourse hosts regular horseracing events.



Insider’s Tip: If the exhilarating experience of galloping along a deserted beach in Cyprus is on your holiday bucket list then there’s a handful of riding centres close to beaches, such as at Pegeia and Lady’s Mile beach in Limassol, that allow this.

Contact: George’s Range, Pegeia, near Paphos; georgesranchcyprus.com. Curium Equestrian Centre, near Lady’s Mile beach in Limassol; curiumequestrian.com

Prices: ££

Help with turtle conservation

Both the Green turtle (Chylonia mydas) and the loggerhead turtle (caretta caretta) breed on the beaches of Cyprus. Both of these magnificent sea turtles are endangered and subject to conservation programmes locally. Volunteers can help with their protection. At Lara Beach, north of Paphos, a conservation centre run by the department for forest and fisheries allows visitors to learn about their habitat and the nesting season, which lasts from June to September. The female digs a deep hole in the sand, in which she deposits her eggs. The eggs are carefully removed to a protected area by volunteers so they are safe from predators. Some seven weeks later the hatchlings emerge and head for the sea, usually under cover of darkness.

Contact: Lara Turtle Conservation Project, visitcyprus.com

Birdwatching, flora and fauna in Cyprus

Cyprus is a key breeding area for birds, thanks to its location as a migratory route from Europe, Asia and Africa. In winter and early spring the Salt Lake near the Hala Sultan Tekke in Larnaca is the place to head if birdwatching is your thing. Here, thousands upon thousands of migrating water birds like flamingos, pelicans, gulls and swans gather on the salt created when the lake, which lies below sea level, dries out after the rains of the winter. Elsewhere, look out for Bonelli’s eagle, Eurasian jay, warblers and wheaters, which are just some of the hundreds of indigenous and endemic species. In terms of flora and fauna, there are hundreds of wild flowers, including orchids, while foxes, hares and hedgehogs thrive.

Contact: visitcyprus.com

How we choose

Every attraction and activity in this curated list has been tried and tested by our destination expert, to provide you with their insider perspective. We cover a range of budgets and styles, from world-class museums to family-friendly theme parks – to best suit every type of traveller. We update this list regularly to keep up with the latest openings and provide up to date recommendations.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.