12 after-Christmas sales that'll help you beat the post-holiday blues — save up to 75% on these trending products

Christmas might be over, but the season of savings continues! And while it's natural to feel a little blue once the hustle and bustle of the holidays winds down, some retail therapy might be just the thing to turn that frown upside down. Take Amazon's Winter Sale, for instance. The mega retailer has tons of after-Christmas sales worth checking out, including these 12 Yahoo reader faves, from Apple AirPods for under $100 to a No. 1 bestselling car vacuum marked down by over 75%. But, there's no telling how long these trending picks will be in stock (and on sale). Our advice? Add 'em to your cart while you can!

Want even more deals? Here are our roundups of the best after-Christmas sales at Amazon and the best after-Christmas sales all around.

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is — only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom (or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter). It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6 volts of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time and energy saver? We love to see it. "I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy." Psst: Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more info! $17 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver, whether using it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing the dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord even reaches the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air, and it's over 75% off! "This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does." Save $44 with Prime $13 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. Apple is one of those brands that doesn't really need to have sales since their products are so in demand. That said, we'll take $30 off when we can! "I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cellphone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!" $99 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 53% off (one of its best prices ever!). "This is an incredible tool," raved a happy home cook. "Five-year-old expensive knives that I knew were dull feel like new — I didn’t realize how bad they were until I cut an onion right after sharpening them with this tool. Amazing." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoors exist (and can be had for nearly half price!)? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — just $13 per pillow. "I love these pillows!" gushed a (now) relieved fan. "So comfortable. I'm selective about my pillows and was hesitant to order online. These were recommended by a friend, and they are outstanding. They provide balanced support for my head and neck, and are lightweight yet don't go flat. I've had them for several months and I can honestly say they provide an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep, with a morning free of neck pain." Save $41 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 If your under-eye area could use a little freshening up, it's this No. 1 bestselling cream to the rescue! Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide and three essential ceramides, it helps maintain and restore the skin barrier to preserve hydration and minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Now no one has to know you were up all night scrolling on your phone instead of getting your eight hours in. Even celebs like Olivia Wilde are fans — get it for nearly 30% off. "I inherited very noticeable bags under my eyes (thanks, Mom), and they age me even beyond my 71 years of age," shared a content customer. "I've used this faithfully at least once a day and can see a significant improvement. Cream soaks in quickly and I've noticed no scent or objection from the sensitive areas above or below my eyes. I'll continue to use!" $14 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these top-selling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at 50% off, you'll want to stock up before January and February rear their frigid heads! "I bought these for a trip to Alaska," wrote one shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven't shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. ... Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!" $15 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 This No. 1 bestseller is nearly 60% off and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured the brand knows what it's doing. "Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $150 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 We know, we know — a skin-care product made with snail mucin sounds a little ... strange. But this No. 1 bestseller has over 50,000 perfect ratings for a reason. Even our beauty editor swears by it (check out her full CosRx review). This hydrating serum is lightweight for quick absorption and helps soothe dry skin for a more radiant complexion. Grab it while it's 45% off! "I'm 50 with combination skin, sometimes new products cause me to break out," wrote Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini. "But this snail mucin was ultra-gentle, making it easy to rotate into my skin-care routine. It literally felt like I had nothing on. Over the course of my two-week trial, I layered it under sunscreen during the day and under moisturizer at night. By the end, it had already improved the texture of my skin, particularly my crow's feet and the fine lines on my cheeks." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this — it's over 75% off! "I always wanted a phone mount that was eye-level, and after doing some research landed on the Suuson car phone holder mount, and I love it!" raved a happy driver. "Easy to maneuver if the sun shines on the screen. My iPhone fits perfectly! All the parts are sturdy, and it is securely mounted! Why did I wait so long?" Save $38 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $17 $39 Save $22 Finding a bra that's comfortable, supportive, offers full coverage and doesn't look like it was made during colonial times is a pretty impressive feat — but we think we've done it. This Playtex wireless bra has tens of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to its cooling, moisture-wicking fabric, four-way wireless support (no painful digging!), Magic Ring construction for a natural lift and smoothing satin panels on the sides and back. With 14 lovely colors to choose from, it's a really pretty undergarment too! A good bra is a worthy investment, and $17 — 56% off — is practically unheard of these days (we've seen it priced for over $20 before, and honestly, that's still a good deal.) "This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!" $17 at Amazon

Amazon Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet $12 $15 Save $3 with Prime Keep your personal information protected with this sleek RFID-blocking wallet, which has a whopping 15 card slots and two zip-up pockets. It hasn't dipped lower in price in years, and is perfect for bringing on trips since it'll take up hardly any space in your bag. (Psst: There's a men's style on sale for just $9, too!) "I loooooove this wallet!" raved a verified shopper. "The color is nice, the fabric is nice. The zippers are good quality, tons of space for credit cards, etc. I get a lot of compliments on this, and the peace of mind knowing my credit cards are now protected via RFID blocking is wonderful." Save $3 with Prime $12 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $395 $570 Save $175 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag $23 $25 Save $2 See at Amazon

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $15 $16 Save $2 with code Copied! Code: 10PETMAS Copied! Code: 10PETMAS See at Amazon