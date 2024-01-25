10 Valentine's Day meals to try in the Fort Collins area

Is there anything more romantic than looking over at your valentine from across a candlelit table or heart-shaped box of chicken tenders?

No. The answer is no.

That's why I've rounded up this little sampling of special Valentine's Day meals, from fancy multicourse menus and an unfussy, but elevated, takeout dinner to a sweet breakfast treat and one totally cheesy — and oh-so-'80s — option.

Backyard Bird Chicken + Donuts, 4650 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath

Take a special meal home to your valentine this year with Backyard Bird's special Valentine's Day to-go meal. Each meal costs $39 and includes strawberry and goat cheese salad or truffle mushroom risotto to start, a salmon or tri-tip steak entree, and mango creme brulee or chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert. Pick-up is from 4-7 p.m. on Valentine's Day. Order yours by Feb. 11 at backyardbirdco.square.site.

The Emporium: An American Brasserie, 378 Walnut St.

Enjoy a special prix fixe Valentine's Day meal for $65 per person at The Emporium this year. If you're not looking to celebrate on Feb. 14, you can also choose from its menu of a la carte valentine dish and cocktail specials available Feb. 9, 10, 16 and 17. To look at the full menu or make a reservation, head to emporiumftcollins.com/menus.

Valentine's Day: 16 things to do in Northern Colorado

Ginger and Baker, 359 Linden St.

There are three ways to celebrate Valentine's Day at Ginger and Baker this year: in its restaurant, The Cache; it its cafe; or at its bakery counter. The Old Town eatery will be dishing up sweetheart specials, including lobster bucatini, surf and turf, champagne and cocktails in The Cache from Feb. 14-17. The cafe will be serving up its own specials from 4-9 p.m. on Valentine's Day, including a prix fixe prime rib dinner and special champagne and cocktail options. The space's bakery case will be full of seasonal pies and valentine specials, including heart-shaped meringue pops, heart-shaped sugar cookies, mile high chocolate pie and more. To reserve a spot at The Cache, visit gingerandbaker.com/the-cache, and to make a reservation in the cafe, call 970-223-7437.

Maya Cove, 2100 W. Drake Road

While you may know Maya Cove for its margaritas, hurricanes and Southern barbecue, the Fort Collins Alabama bar is pulling out an Italian special for Valentine's Day. On Feb. 14, you can order a special dinner for two for $59.99. It features two Caesar salads and garlic bread, two orders of lasagna, two glasses of wine and dessert for two. Reservations can be made by calling 970-217-7024.

The Melting Pot, 334 E. Mountain Ave.

It isn't Valentine's Day without cheese or chocolate. Try both — in fondue form — at Fort Collins' The Melting Pot. The Old Town eatery will be ditching its regular menu for valentine week specials from Feb. 10-13, topping things off with a special three-course celebration on Valentine's Day. The special Valentine's Day meal includes a sparkling wine toast, keepsake framed photo, surprise amuse bouche, cheese fondue with breads and charcuterie, and a choice of lobster tail or filet medallion for an entree. Round things out with chocolate fondue. This Valentine's Day special is $107 per person or $214 per couple. An ultimate VIP Valentine's Day dinner is also available for $316 per couple. For The Melting Pot's full valentine offerings, visit meltingpot.com/fort-collins-co or call 970-207-0100.

Mishawaka Amphitheatre, 13714 Poudre Canyon Road, Bellvue

Head up the Poudre Canyon this valentine season. Mishawaka Amphitheatre will be serving up a special three-course valentine dinner for two from Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 14-18. Reservations can be made indoors or outside in the restaurant's "bubble" tents by visiting themishawaka.com/valentines-special.

End of an era: Jay's Bistro to close after more than 30 years in Fort Collins

The Regional, 130 S. Mason St.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a special $90 five-course prix fixe dinner at The Regional. The Old Town eatery will be serving up its special menu — complete with foie gras, wagyu shortrib, and matcha and chocolate tiramisu, among other dishes — starting at 4 p.m. To see all five courses and to make a reservation, head to theregionalfood.com.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 144 W. Mountain Ave.

In the lead-up to Valentine's Day, this Old Town breakfast spot will be serving up its special double chocolate brownie pancake from Feb. 8-14. It includes a brownie buttermilk pancake topped with chocolate ganache, fresh strawberries, blueberries and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Sweet Heart Winery, 5500 W. U.S. Highway 34, Loveland

Ready to wine and dine this Valentine's Day? Loveland's Sweet Heart Winery will open up its candlelit barrel room for this special food and wine event complete with live music, two glasses of wine per ticket, and spreads of comfort food and sweets — wine pairing suggestions included. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $85 per person and available at sweetheartwinery.com.

Totally 80's Pizza, 2567 S. Shields St.

Get ready for a totally cheesy Valentine's Day at Fort Collins' very own 1980s museum and pizza shop. Totally 80's Pizza is back with another year of un-stuffy valentine fun, including heart-shaped pizzas, free heart-shaped necklaces for the ladies, (fake) candle-lit tables and Valentine's Day decor from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14. Reservations are not accepted.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 10 Valentine's Day meals to try in Fort Collins and beyond