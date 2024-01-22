$1,000 Later, a "Tired" Kitchen Is Now Colorful and Kitschy to the Max

Kitchen before renovation
View into kitchen and down hallway before renovation.
Kitchen before renovation.
Kitchen before colorful renovation.
<span>The old blue countertops were replaced with bright white. Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/marinaporter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marina Porter;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Marina Porter</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/marinaporter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marina Porter;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Marina Porter</a></span>
Colorful kitchen with vintage inspired wallpaper.
Colorful kitchen after renovation.
Spice rack lined up behind vintage electric stove in newly renovated kitchen
Yellow exterior door in colorful vintage inspired home.
Vintage inspired floral wallpaper in kitchen.

Marina Porter and her husband, Alexander Arseneau, who own a vintage store called Rainbows & Retro, toured more than 50 homes in five months looking for their forever space. After touring several properties and striking out, the couple realized they might need to find a home where they could reimagine the interior — and that’s exactly what they did.

When they moved into their current home, (a now-colorful 1953 bungalow in Ontario, Canada), one of the first rooms to get its transformation was the kitchen. The existing space had dated oak cabinets, dark countertops, and an overall “tired” feeling. For people who love vintage finds and color, like the new owners, the original room simply wouldn’t work.

“It was dated with old fixtures, counters, cabinets, tiles, and hardware … and the appliances were modern in contrast to the old cabinetry,” Marina says. So the couple got to work.

