Zelda Williams signs off social media ahead of anniversary of dad Robin's death: 'It is simply too much'

Zelda Williams, daughter of late actor Robin Williams, is planning to spend the sixth anniversary of his death caught up in her own memories of him.

She confirmed Monday that she’d be taking Tuesday, Aug. 11 off of social media, as she does every year.

“It is simply too much” for her to see all of the world’s messages left for her father, she said.

Zelda Williams, left, and dad Robin photographed in 2006. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed,” wrote Williams, 31. “But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other’s [sic] memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton.”

She also offered several resources for those struggling with mental health while she is away, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. (Williams died by suicide.)

Love for the Good Morning, Vietnam star remains strong. Fans flooded the internet with tributes to him on July 21, which would have been his 69th birthday. Zelda made multiple donations of $69.69 to homeless shelters in his honor.

The late actor was in the news again last week, after Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, tweeted a clip of Robin doing a bit poking fun at presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Zelda pointed out that he had made much harsher comments against Trump.

