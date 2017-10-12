All the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct so far

A week ago, Harvey Weinstein was one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. But one by one, women who encountered him over his decades in the entertainment industry are speaking out about the ways he allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted them. Here is the growing list of women who have publicly accused him in the past week, when reports from credible news outlets began to be published, resulting in his being fired from his company and losing his wife. He has continued to deny most of it.

Model, actress, and newly minted YA author Cara Delevingne added her name to the ever-growing list of Weinstein accusers. Among the details was Weinstein’s insistence that she’d never get roles playing straight characters if she decided to be with women in public, Delevingne shared. She also described what happened when she was summoned to his room, after they met with a director at Weinstein’s hotel. “When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she wrote on Instagram. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.” After trying to distract him by singing, she said she had to leave, then, “He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips.” She added that she was hesitant to speak out because of how it would affect his family.

When the New York Times published its initial report on Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual harassment on Oct. 5, Ashley Judd was the only big-name Hollywood actress who would go on the record about being an alleged victim of the movie mogul. However, five days later, the newspaper followed up with a second, more damning article in which Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, claimed to be a victim too. She said that at 22, when she was just starting out and Weinstein hired her for the lead in the Jane Austen adaptation Emma, he called her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting, which led to his placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages. “I was a kid … I was petrified,” said Paltrow, who came from a known acting family. She escaped and told her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, who had words with Weinstein. Paltrow said that Weinstein then screamed at her, warning her not to tell anyone else about his come-on, leaving her fearful that she’d be fired from Emma. (She said that she also told a few friends, family members, and her agent.) Paltrow continued to work professionally with Weinstein, who helped her develop her career and win an Oscar for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, which was produced by his then-company Miramax.

The second New York Times piece was a one-two punch. Not only did megastar Paltrow go on the record; so did 42-year-old Angelina Jolie, another A-lister, Academy Award winner, Pitt ex, and part of a known acting family. She claimed that in the late ’90s, around the release of Playing by Heart, Weinstein made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she told the paper. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Asia Argento

Italian actress and director Asia Argento claims she shared a terrifying and heartbreaking encounter with Weinstein in the late ’90s, when one of Weinstein’s producers invited her to a Miramax company party at the Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc on the French Riviera. It turned out to be a party of one: Weinstein. He praised her work, excused himself from the room, and returned “wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion,” she told the New Yorker. It escalated when Weinstein “pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop.” Argento said that though she told him no, she eventually gave up and feigned enjoyment in hopes that it would end the assault. “I was not willing. I said, ‘No, no, no.’ … It’s twisted. A big fat man wanting to eat you. It’s a scary fairy tale,” she said, adding, “After the rape, he won.” Argento re-created the experience in her film Scarlet Diva, to which Weinstein commented, “Ha, ha, very funny,” saying he was “sorry for whatever happened.” Among Argento’s ardent supporters is boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who tweeted in support, “@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd, who worked with Weinstein on Kiss the Girls in 1996, went on record telling the New York Times that the producer propositioned her in a hotel room in Beverly Hills around that time. Weinstein allegedly asked if he could give her a massage or if she would watch him shower. “How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein,” Judd recalled thinking. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. … It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.” Weinstein denied the allegations, saying, “I never laid a glove on her.”

Heather Graham

After Tuesday’s New York Times and New Yorker pieces, 47-year-old actress Heather Graham felt ready to share her experience in Variety. Graham claimed that in the early 2000s — after she had already appeared in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Boogie Nights — she had an uncomfortable meeting with the movie maker. He showed her a stack of scripts, she told the mag, and said that he wanted her to be in one of his movies. Then “he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town. … I walked out of the meeting feeling uneasy. There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there.” Graham, who never ended up working with Weinstein, gave kudos to Judd for “heroically” being the first to go on the record. However, she now regrets not speaking out earlier, saying, “If I had spoken up a decade ago, would I have saved countless women from the same experience I had or worse?”

Mira Sorvino

The 50-year-old actress Mira Sorvino — daughter of actor Paul Sorvino — won an Oscar with the help of Weinstein, whose then-company Miramax produced 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite. That same year, Sorvino claims, they were at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she, like many others, found herself in a hotel room with the exec. “He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” she recalled to the New Yorker. She ended up telling Weinstein, who was then married to his former assistant Eve Chilton, that it was against her religion to date married men. While that worked at the time, a few weeks later Weinstein called her to say he was coming to her apartment and hung up. “I freaked out,” she recalled, and she phoned a male friend to come over and pose as her boyfriend. Sorvino later complained to a female employee at Miramax about Weinstein’s harassment, and she felt that her speaking out had hurt her career. “There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it,” she said.

Rosanna Arquette

In the ’90s, Rosanna Arquette was summoned to a hotel room to meet Weinstein. He answered the door in his robe, and then allegedly grabbed the actress’s hand and pulled it toward his visibly erect penis. Arquette exclaimed that she would “never do that,” she told the New Yorker, and her career suffered. “He made things very difficult for me for years,” she said.

Lucia Evans

Lucia Evans met the famed producer when she was an aspiring actress in 2004, and shortly after, she agreed to meet him at the Miramax offices to do a reading. It was there that she claimed he assaulted her. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him,” she alleged to the New Yorker in detail. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him. … He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.” Afterward, she claimed, he acted like nothing had happened. “Everything was designed to make me feel comfortable before it happened. And then the shame in what happened was also designed to keep me quiet,” she says. Weinstein has not addressed her accusation.

Emily Nestor

Weinstein allegedly propositioned Emily Nestor — who worked as a temporary front-desk assistant in 2014 — on her second day. Summoning her to a hotel room, the producer reportedly boasted about famous actresses he had slept with and offered to help her with her career … for a price. “He said, ‘You know, we could have a lot of fun,’” Nestor recalled to the New Yorker. “I could put you in my London office, and you could work there and you could be my girlfriend.” Nestor declined and recounted the incident to a friend, who reported it to the Weinstein Company’s human resources department. While no assault had occurred, she said, she felt “harassed and frightened.”

Louisette Geiss

In 2008, actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss went to the Sundance Film Festival to pitch a movie and landed a meeting with Weinstein that initially seemed promising — until it took an unfortunately familiar turn. After he excused himself to go to the bathroom, “he returned in a robe with the front open, buck-naked,” Geiss said at a news conference. He told her to continue pitching as he got into his hot tub, and then, “when I finished my pitch, he asked me to watch him masturbate. I told him I was leaving. He quickly got out of the hot tub. As I went to get my purse to leave, he grabbed my forearm and pulled me to his bathroom and pleaded with me to watch him masturbate. My heart was racing and I was very scared.” Geiss is being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

Lauren Madden

Lauren Madden was a production assistant at Miramax for 10 years, allegedly suffering abuse under Weinstein starting in 1991, when the producer asked her for massages at hotels in Dublin and London. “It was so manipulative,” Madden told the Times. “You consistently question yourself — am I the one who is the problem?” Madden’s friend and former colleague told the newspaper that Madden once locked herself in Weinstein’s hotel bathroom, sobbing.

Louise Godbold

Louise Godbold currently runs the nonprofit Echo Parenting & Education, but back in the ’90s she was summoned to Weinstein’s office for a meeting that started with an office tour and quickly turned dark. “The details of what I have learned was not unique to me are out there now — the office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room, the begging for a massage, his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat … all while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood,” Godbold wrote in a blog post. Later, Weinstein contacted the mutual friend who had put them in touch to ensure that she wouldn’t “make a complaint about his behavior” because, he allegedly said, “I don’t need that kind of publicity.”

Liza Campbell

Campbell is a British author and was a script reader for Miramax; she worked on titles such as Shakespeare in Love and The Usual Suspects in the mid-’90s. When the work dried up, Weinstein invited her to his hotel for a meeting. “I could hear him moving around and suddenly the sound of bath taps running. ‘What do you say we both jump in the bath?’ he hollered. I could hear the thump of shoes being taken off and felt shocked that the meeting had turned sleazy,” Campbell wrote in an article for the Sunday Times, adding that she was afraid of the mogul. “Harvey Weinstein is huge, a pocked bullock, like a hitman from The Sopranos.” She threatened him if he dared to return to the room naked. “I won’t shield an abuser out of my own shame about what happened, because that makes the shame settle within me; and it’s not mine, it’s his,” she wrote.

Romola Garai

Romola Garai, a British actress known for starring in Atonement and the BBC series The Hour, was just 18 years old when she was allegedly summoned to Weinstein’s room at the Savoy Hotel in London, where he answered the door in his robe. “I remember the feeling of seeing him opening the door in the dressing gown and thinking, ‘Oh God, this is a casting couch,’” she told the New York Times. “But I guess it’s now only as a much older woman that I understood what it meant. At the time I understood myself to be a commodity and that my value in the industry rested almost exclusively on the way I looked, and I didn’t really think of myself to be any more than that.” Adding that she left feeling violated, Garai said the experience was humiliating and “an abuse of power,” noting that it was indicative of Weinstein’s approach to women in the film industry, putting female actors into “humiliating situations” to prove “he had the power to do it.”

Lauren O’Connor

Lauren O’Connor, one of the women named in the Times report, worked with the Weinstein Company, and in 2015, she bravely dared to write a memo about the company’s toxic working environment. In it, she detailed Weinstein’s harassment of women, how he coerced women who worked for him, and famously detailed the power imbalance between the two, saying, “I am a 28-year-old woman trying to make a living and a career. Harvey Weinstein is a 64-year-old, world famous man and this is his company. The balance of power is me: 0, Harvey Weinstein: 10.” O’Connor was expected to have casting discussions with actresses after Weinstein would set up “private appointments” with them, prompting O’Connor to express her fear that she and other female employees were being used to “facilitate liaisons with ‘vulnerable women who hope he will get them work.’” Weinstein offered her a settlement in 2015.

Zelda Perkins

In 1998, Zelda Perkins was a production assistant who was also routinely subject to Weinstein’s horrifying behavior, including inappropriate requests and hotel room invites — and she was concerned about the treatment of her female co-workers too. When she threatened to take his behavior public and sue unless he changed his ways, a Miramax lawyer reportedly negotiated a settlement to keep her quiet, according to the New York Times.

Emma de Caunes

French actress Emma de Caunes, who was already established and in her early 30s, met Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival, but the harassment occurred a few months later, when she met him for lunch, according to the account she gave the New Yorker. Weinstein talked about an upcoming movie he was producing, with a prestige director, a strong female role, and a French filming location, but the project had a name he couldn’t remember. Did she want to go with him to his room, where he could get the book it was based on to give to her? She said no at first, but she finally gave in to his pleading. They went to the room, where she answered a phone call, and he went into the bathroom … with the door open and the water running. “I was, like, What the f***, is he taking a shower?” she said. Weinstein emerged naked with an erection, then ordered her to lie on the bed, noting that many other women had done so. “I was very petrified,” de Caunes said. “But I didn’t want to show him that I was petrified, because I could feel that the more I was freaking out, the more he was excited. It was like a hunter with a wild animal. The fear turns him on,” she recounted. She remembered that as she went to leave in disgust, Weinstein said, “We haven’t done anything! It’s like being in a Walt Disney movie!” De Caunes’s response: “I looked at him and I said — it took all my courage — but I said, ‘I’ve always hated Walt Disney movies.’ And then I left. I slammed the door.” Still, Weinstein allegedly spent the next few hours calling de Caunes and offering her gifts, even though he also kept telling her that nothing had happened between them.

Jessica Barth

Jessica Barth is an actress who met Weinstein at a Golden Globes after-party in 2011, then was invited by him to a business meeting at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills. Once she arrived, the New Yorker reported, she was told by Weinstein over the phone to go up to his room, so they could talk in private. He insisted that they would “talk career stuff.” But when she got there, Weinstein had ordered champagne and sushi. They talked, and though he did offer her a part in one of his movies, he also demanded something from her. “So, what would happen if, say, we’re having some champagne and I take my clothes off and you give me a massage?” she said he asked. “And I’m, like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’” Barth started to leave, and Weinstein angrily told her that to “compete with Mila Kunis,” she needed to lose weight. He also promised her a meeting with one of the female executives in his company, presumably to keep her from talking.

Lauren Sivan

Lauren Sivan was working as an anchor at a New York City TV station when Weinstein offered her a tour of a local restaurant in which he was an investor. “That’s when he cornered me in this vestibule and leaned in and tried to kiss me, which I immediately rebuffed, and said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, I had no idea what this was, I’m sorry, I have a very serious boyfriend and I’m not interested,’” Sivan told the Huffington Post. “I thought it would end there.” But it didn’t. “That’s when he blocked the entrance,” Sivan continued, “and said, ‘Just stand there and be quiet.’” Weinstein, she claimed, then exposed himself and masturbated in front of her, ejaculating into a nearby potted plant. He called her the next day and said he “had a great time last night,” and he asked for her to meet him again. She declined. The incident happened a decade ago, but Sivan tweeted over the weekend that she felt she could only speak out about it now. “For those asking why I waited?” Sivan wrote. “YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me.”

For those asking why I waited?

YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Katherine Kendall

Weinstein invited Katherine Kendall to a 1993 screening, then said he needed to stop by his house to get something, she told the New York Times. After he went to the bathroom, he came out in a robe and requested a massage from her. “Everybody does it,” he said. She did not, but Weinstein wouldn’t give up. “He literally chased me,” she said. “He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door.” Weinstein pleaded, could she at least show him her breasts? Not surprisingly, she said no.

Tomi-Ann Roberts

As a college student aspiring to act in 1984, Tomi-Ann Roberts worked a waitress job and Weinstein was a customer. He encouraged her to audition for him, gave her scripts, and asked her to meet with him at his hotel to talk about a movie, she recounted in the second New York Times story. She did, and he was naked in the bathtub when she arrived. He told her that if she was OK “getting naked in front of him,” she would give a better audition. Roberts passed on the purported opportunity.

Judith Godrèche

Weinstein also tried to get French actress Judith Godrèche to give him a massage. He asked her to breakfast at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival after he bought her movie Ridicule. A female executive from Miramax came along too, but after the other woman left, Godrèche told the New York Times, Weinstein invited Godrèche up to his room to talk about the film’s marketing. Once they were there, the mogul asked her to give him a massage; it was a regular thing for Americans, he reportedly told her. “The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,” Godrèche said. She managed to leave and was told by the woman who had breakfasted with them not to say anything about the incident.

Dawn Dunning

In 2003, Dawn Dunning, another woman named in the New York Times, was an actress working as a waitress in a nightclub when she struck up a friendly, mentor-mentee relationship with Weinstein. He gave her and her boyfriend tickets to a Broadway show and met with her for meals to talk about her movies. When Weinstein’s assistant arranged for Dunning to meet him at his hotel for another meal, she accepted. She was told to go straight to his room, because he was running late. He welcomed her in, wearing his bathrobe, and offered her contracts for his next three movies — right then and there — if she would have three-way sex with him. Dunning laughed because she thought it was a joke, to which Weinstein responded, “You’ll never make it in this business. This is how the business works.”

