Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment report reveals multiple settlements, incident with Ashley Judd

On Wednesday, the New York Times published a bombshell report of allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed women for decades.

The publication interviewed “dozens” of current and former employees as well as people in the film industry, and went over legal records, emails, and internal documents from the businesses he has run, Miramax and the Weinstein Co., to compile the story. And the story is a disturbing one.

Weinstein, who has won six Best Picture Oscars, doesn’t seem to be shying away from many of the allegations as he has issued a lengthy apology for his behavior.

Here are six things you need to know about the explosive report:

He’s settled many times before: Amid allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, Weinstein has reached “at least eight settlements with women” over the course of nearly three decades, two anonymous company sources tell the Times .

Let’s not forget that Weinstein has been married go Georgina Chapman, the co-founder of fashion label Marchesa, since 2007 and was married to his ex-wife, Eve Weinsten, from 1987 to 2004.

While declining to comment on any specific accusations, Weinstein said he had settled because “my motto is to keep the peace.” The article notes that most of the women who accepted payouts agreed to confidentiality clauses prohibiting them from speaking about the settlement or events leading up to it.

According to records and those familiar with the agreements, per the Times, recipients include: a young assistant in New York in 1990, an actress in 1997, an assistant in London in 1998, an Italian model in 2015, and former employee Lauren O’Connor, also in 2015.

There’s a smoking gun memo: At the center of the article is O’Connor, whose 2015 memo is one of the article’s most detailed sources. In it, she detailed sexual harassment allegations and misconduct by Weinstein over a two-year period. She apparently wrote the memo after her colleague said she had been “badgered” into giving her boss a massage while he was naked. It would appear the Times got its hands on the memo, as it quotes many excerpts.

“There is a toxic environment for women at this company,” O’Connor wrote, saying it’s equally as toxic for aspiring actresses, as she suspected she and other employees were being used to facilitate liaisons with “vulnerable women who hope he will get them work.”

“I am just starting out in my career, and have been and remain fearful about speaking up,” O’Connor also penned. “But remaining silent is causing me great distress… the balance of power is me: 0, Harvey Weinstein: 10.”

Read another poignant line, “I am a professional and have tried to be professional. I am not treated that way however. I am sexualized and diminished.”

The memo rattled the board and Harvey’s brother, Bob Weinsten, as it came from a well-trusted employee. Even Harvey called her “fantastic,” “a great person,” and “a brilliant executive.” The board insisted an outside lawyer investigate to see if her damning allegations were true, but it never got that far. Weinstein and O’Connor reached a settlement and she withdrew her complaint six days later. She also wrote a letter to her former boss thanking him for the opportunity to learn about the entertainment industry.

Rose McGowan is the 1997 actress: According to a legal document reviewed by the Times, Weinstein paid the actress $100,000 after an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. McGowan was just 23 at the time and fresh off of her success in Scream, in which they worked together. According to the document, the settlement was “not to be construed as an admission” by Mr. Weinstein, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace.”

Ashley Judd also had an inappropriate encounter: In 2015, the actress revealed during an interview that she had been sexually harassed by one of the “industry’s most famous” men, but declined to give a name. Judd has now gone on record with the Times confirming that man was Harvey Weinstein.

Twenty years ago, Weinstein requested that she have a meeting with him at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel (one of his favorite spots), and she was puzzled when she was then summoned to his room. There, he allegedly asked if he could give her a massage or if she would watch him shower.