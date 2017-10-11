Harvey Weinstein is headed to rehab

Harvey Weinstein has lost his job and his wife during this unfolding mega-scandal in which many women have accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault. So what’s next for the disgraced movie mogul? Rehab.

Weinstein boarded a private plane on Tuesday night and was en route to a European rehab center, which treats sex addiction, TMZ reports. It’s a live-in facility that will treat both sexual and behavioral issues. The website noted Weinstein was “surprisingly calm” in light of the situation, and he was confident that he would be treated and be able to make a fresh start.

CNN confirmed with Weinstein’s rep that he was “bound for rehab.” However, the network declined to say where he will be treated and what he will be treated for. Multiple sources also confirmed to People magazine that Weinstein has plans to enter a residential treatment facility.

A rep for Weinstein has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

It’s interesting that that Weinstein is “calm” after a day, Tuesday, that was anything but. After he was bounced from the Weinstein Co. — a decision made by a group that included his brother, Bob — for the numerous allegations, which span decades, many A-listers spoke out against him publicly. George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Affleck (though that’s another story), and Matt Damon were among those condemning his actions.

However, that was nothing compared to two new scorching reports that were published on Tuesday. First, there was the New Yorker‘s exposé, written and reported by Ronan Farrow, in which multiple women shared their stories about being sexually assaulted by Weinstein. (“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his spokesperson told the magazine.)

Soon after, the New York Times, which Weinstein has already threatened to sue after it initially broke the story, followed up with another bombshell story about Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie being among the women sexually harassed by him. Both of the superstar leading ladies went on the record, sharing accounts similar to those of other accusers.

View photos Harvey Weinstein with Gwyneth Paltrow at the National Film Theatre in 2002. (Photo: PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) More

Following all that, Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced on Tuesday afternoon that she was leaving her husband. However, following her statement about the split, Weinstein told TMZ he “encouraged her” to leave him. (“I sat down with my wife, Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told TMZ. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate.”)

View photos Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images) More

Rehab actually seems like the safest place for Weinstein right now. While he logs his 28 days (or more), there is talk that he could face criminal charges in some of these cases, depending on the statute of limitations — and obviously the accusers’ participation — in the various locations around the globe where they were alleged to have occurred.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: