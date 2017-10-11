Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have become guest stars in the Harvey Weinstein scandal

As Harvey Weinstein continues his fall from grace, he’s dragging some big-name celebrities through the mud with him.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment for decades with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie coming forward telling their stories. Many in Hollywood are feigning ignorance to Weinstein’s alleged behavior, which has prompted statements from George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon. However, it’s the latter two that have people really riled up.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Affleck exclaimed on Tuesday. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others… we must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

One of those women who came forward is having none of Affleck’s statement. On Tuesday, actress Rose McGowan simply tweeted, “Ben Affleck f-k off.”

McGowan then tweeted directly to Affleck, alleging he knew of Weinstein’s behavior years ago.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Folks on Twitter quickly chimed in with their thoughts.

Ben Affleck should’ve just kept quiet. Clearly he wasn’t thinking about his daughters when he left them to gallivant with their nanny. — I am I, Naima (@naimaism) October 10, 2017

“He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” another user replied.

Burton herself saw the exchange and jumped in, writing, “I didn’t forget.”

I didn’t forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

The incident was in 2003 and Burton, who was 21 at the time, was interviewing the Gigli star when he went in for a hug, but allegedly squeezed her left boob.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done,” one fan tweeted back at Burton.

Burton replied, “Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid.” The One Tree Hill alum, who is expecting her second child with husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, followed that up by sharing a video from TRL Uncensored where she talks about the incident.

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

“And he wraps his arm around me and he comes over and tweaks my left boob!” she exclaims in the clip. “I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’ Some girls like a good tweakage here and there, um, I’d rather have a high-five.”

It appears that Burton laughs off the incident when she’s talking about it at the time, but on Tuesday she said, “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry.”

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

It’s not just Affleck who has a guest starring role in the Weinstein scandal. Matt Damon was called out by The Wrap editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, over how long he’s known of the producer’s alleged crimes. Affleck and Damon grew close to Weinstein after working together on Good Will Hunting, which they both won Oscars for writing in 1998.

