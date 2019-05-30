William H. Macy holds graduation balloons as daughter involved in college admissions scandal completes high school

Amid the college admissions scandal drama, William H. Macy picks up graduation balloons and a cake on May 29. His elder daughter with wife Felicity Huffman is graduating from high school. (Photo: Terma / BACKGRID USA)

As Felicity Huffman faces jail time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the daughter whose SAT scores she paid to boost is graduating high school — and the family is celebrating the milestone.

William H. Macy was spotted carrying a graduation balloon that said “You did it!” in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday ahead of Sophia Macy’s pomp and circumstance at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. The senior class has graduation practice on Thursday as well as a weekend of festivities kicking off on Friday, including senior pictures with caps and gowns, senior awards and grad night at Disney’s California Adventure.

Considering the situation the family has found themselves in — with the Desperate Housewives actress admitting her guilt for paying college consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to improve their unknowing daughter’s SAT score — the internet is having a laugh at the “You did it!” balloon.

Macy — who was not charged in the scandal but was aware it was happening, prosecutors said — was roasted on social media. He was called “shameless” and “ballsy,” among things:

Nothing. Absolutely NOTHING. Is funnier than these pics of William H Macy carrying “congrats grad” balloon as Felicity Huffman faces jail time pic.twitter.com/9rbTPkRGz9 — Letícia (@theocS4emmy) May 30, 2019

Kind of ballsy to even go buy balloons! Could you imagine that cashier trying to do their job while forced to stay professional? 😳 — Brenda (@BitesCalifornia) May 29, 2019

Wow that had to be a uncomfortable event — chris (@chrisNYY15) May 29, 2019

“Congrats grad!” - william h macy when felicity gets out of jail — Letícia (@theocS4emmy) May 30, 2019

Shameless! Defiant William H. Macy buys 'congrats grad' balloons to celebrate graduation of his ... https://t.co/GwwZSAZVca — Patriot Page (@Stella_Basham1) May 30, 2019

Not everyone had something mean to say about the Shameless star though:

William H. Macy and the daughter that graduated high school had nothing to do with what his wife and daughter did. They should be able to celebrate her graduation regardless. This has nothing to do with her, Wendy. — sky (@rrageaholic_) May 30, 2019

Huffman pleaded guilty in May and will be sentenced in September. Prosecutors have recommended a four-month prison sentence. Huffman issued an apology saying she is “ashamed” of the pain she caused her daughter and family.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman said. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Sophia, whose actual graduation is June 10, received a 1420 out of 1600 on her SATs — 400 points higher than her preliminary SAT exam a year. Part of Singer’s scheme was to have a test taker in a test center that he controlled to change the answers on the test. Sometimes, a test taker took the exam for the students, children of the elite.

During her court appearance earlier this month, Huffman alluded to Sophia having a learning disability that she was diagnosed with at age 8 that necessitated extra time on tests.

Huffman and Macy allegedly discussed paying Singer to boost the SAT scores of their younger daughter, Georgia, as well, but they ultimately decided against it.

