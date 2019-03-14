Will Smith jokes about putting his Grammys all over the house after son Jaden didn't want to record with him

Will Smith has had an impressive career, selling millions of albums and even more movie tickets, but at home, with kids Jaden and Willow and husband to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, he gets no respect — or so he joked in a stand-up set recorded for his Facebook Watch show, Will Smith’s Bucket List.

Smith, who challenged himself to do everything he ever wanted to do in celebration of his 50th birthday, back in September, received some advice from comedy pros, such as Dave Chappelle and his old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, for one of the items, performing a comedy routine. He came up with a routine focused on life at the Smith home. (Save for a joke about having an episode on him having sex with comedian Kathy Griffin.)

Smith said he realized that he’s “lost control” of his house, because he found out about Jaden’s rap single “Icon” the same way as most people.

“Y’all, that joint is crazy. He recorded it in my house, put it out and never said s*** to me. I found out on Spotify,” Smith complained.

Worse, Smith said that when he went home, he got shushed while telling Jaden that his song was “fire,” because his wife was shooting something in the other room. When he asked Jaden if he could “jump on that remix,” his 20-year-old son hesitated.

“I was like, he just looked at me like I’m the second best rapper in my house. So I waited for him to go to sleep, went to the studio and I jumped on the remix anyway,” the Independence Day star cracked.

He added, “While [Jaden] was still asleep, I just got all my Grammys and put them all over the house. He came down for breakfast in the morning, I’m drinking my coffee out of my ‘Summertime’ Grammy. I’m petty.”

Aside from selling millions of albums and movie tickets, Smith has taken home four Grammys, including one in 1992 for the song “Summertime,” with DJ Jazzy Jeff. He’s also twice been nominated for an Oscar for his turns in Ali and the Pursuit of Happyness.

Smith addressed his wife’s own Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, in which she, Willow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, candidly discuss issues such as infidelity, death and addiction.

“Now you can enjoy it, because she’s not telling all your business,” he told an audience member. “Jada giving it up on Red Table Talk, boy!”

The Girls Trip actress, who attended the show with both her co-hosts, just shook her head.

Smith will be back at acting soon in the live-action of Disney’s Aladdin.

