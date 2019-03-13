Samuel L. Jackson doesn't care if people stop watching his movies because of his political beliefs: 'I already cashed that check'

At this point, after roles in successful films such as Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane, The Avengers, Shaft and so many others, Samuel L. Jackson is past carefully weighing everything he says.

“I know how many motherf***ers hate me,” the Oscar-nominated star told Esquire in a new interview. “‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F*** I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F*** you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f***. ‘You’re an actor. Stick to acting.’ No, motherf***er. I’m a human being that feels a certain way.”

While Jackson, the highest-grossing film actor of all time, has slightly different concerns than the rest of us, the concerns are real.

“And some of this s*** does affect me, because if we don’t have health care, s***, and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich ass,” Jackson said. “I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves. This is how I feel. And I count to one hundred some days before I hit ‘send,’ [on social media] because I know how that s*** is.”

Jackson has more than 7.8 million followers on Twitter, where he’s been vocal about his opinions.

“I think we feel the same way that all of the motherf***ers that hated Obama felt for eight years. So they said all that s***,” said Jackson, who grew up in the segregated South. “They put f***ing pictures up on the internet of [First Lady] Michelle [Obama] sitting with her legs crossed with a d*** hanging down. We feel the same way that they feel or they felt about Obama being the man, even though he wasn’t f***ing ruining their lives; he was trying to help their lives.”

Trump, Jackson said, is “ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s***. And the people think that’s OK. It’s not f***ing OK. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit. And I wouldn’t give a f*** if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that s*** out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s***.”

Jackson has several projects coming up, including the Shaft sequel, and Captain Marvel is currently in theaters. Keeping up a steady pace of work is something he plans to continue until he’s no longer able to do it.

“Michael Caine’s still acting, right? It’s acting,” Jackson said. “It’s not like I’m digging a ditch. I go on set, do some s***. I go back and sit in my trailer for two hours watching TV, eat a sandwich, read. And I go back and do 10 more minutes and go sit down some more. So, yeah, it’s a great job.”

It does sound pretty great.

“I’ve never understood that whole ‘I want to do two movies a year’ thing,” Jackson said. “It’s like, you don’t love the job? I want to get up and act every day. And there’s a limited number of acting possibilities in everybody’s lifetime. So I’m trying to maximize my s***.”

And who can disagree with that?

