Will the 'Mother!' cast take their mothers? Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, and director Darren Aronofsky respond

The violent, allegorical thriller Mother! (now in theaters) is not the kind of film that gets billed as “fun for the whole family.” Yet it’s a daring, dazzling showcase for the talent involved — in other words, the kind of movie a mother could love, if she’s the mother of Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, or director Darren Aronofsky. So are the people who made mother! planning on taking the women who raised them? Watch the Yahoo Movies interview above to find out.

Speaking a few hours before the New York City premiere of Mother!, both star Lawrence and writer-director Aronofsky (who have been dating since the film wrapped) said their mothers would be joining them at the screening.

“My whole family is seeing it,” Lawrence told Yahoo Movies. “I’m mostly worried about my brothers. I have one brother that I know is going to walk out. Twenty minutes. He can’t even watch the trailer. He can’t watch Willy Wonka. He’s afraid of Oompa Loompas.”

Aronofsky was quick to assure Yahoo Movies that his dark film has nothing to do with his actual mother, who would be seated next to him at the premiere. “She’s great, she’s full of love, and I’m really, if anything I’m kind of freaked out that she’s going to see it tonight and be like ‘whoa, what have you done?'” he said with a laugh.

As for Bardem, he had no qualms about his mother’s reaction. “She’s coming when it opens in Spain,” said the actor. “I know she’s gonna love it.”

