Go behind the scenes of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights... if you dare!

Come every Halloween, amusement parks across the country revamp their rides to up the fear factor. No place does it better than Universal Studios Hollywood, whose annual Halloween Horror Nights taps into some of the freakiest movies ever made and transforms them into a variety of fright-inducing attractions. This year’s edition, which opens to the public on Friday, draws inspiration from The Shining, Evil Dead, Saw, The Purge, Insidious, and The Walking Dead, as well as additional jump scares courtesy of such iconic movie monsters as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface and Chucky. Yahoo Movies got a sneak peek at two of the chilling mazes, based on The Shining and the Insidious series, courtesy of Universal’s creative director, John Murdy, the man who delights in scaring you silly. Click through for a behind-the-scenes tour: