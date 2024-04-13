Where to Stream the Cat Caper Comedy ‘Argylle’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Thrill-seeking feline fans, stop everything right meow. After releasing a travel collection for adventurous felines (and their humans), Argylle is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Inspired by the book of the same name, the Apple Originals film stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive novelist behind a series of best-selling books about the fictional super spy Argylle (Henry Cavill). But when her latest espionage tale blurs the line between fact and fiction, the author finds herself caught in the cross-hairs of real assassins — and under the protection of secret agent Aiden Wylde (Sam Rockwell). The cat caper comedy also stars John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, Catherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson.

Stream 'Argylle' on Apple TV+

Below, keep reading for more ways to watch Argylle online, plus where to shop the book and official line of cat accessories.

Where to Watch Argylle Online

Aryglle is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ or to buy online at Prime Video.

A subscription is required to watch Argylle on Apple TV+, which costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year and includes a seven-day trial for new customers. Subscribers also enjoy access to Apple Original content including Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Golden Globe-winning film Killers of the Flower Moon, Oscar-nominated movie Napoleon, new releases such as Masters of Air and Palm Royale, sci-fi series including Constellation and Foundation, and more.

Where to Get the Best Apple TV+ Deals

Want to try Apple TV+ for free? In addition to the tech company-owned streamer’s standard one-week trial, new and qualified returning subscribers have more options. Best Buy is offering three free months of Apple TV+, T-Mobile is including the streamer with its Go5G and Plus plans, Apple is also giving 90 days of the service for free when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. Learn more about the best Apple TV+ streaming deals here.

Where to Shop the Argylle Cat Backpack and More

In March, Argylle teamed with Travel Cat on a movie-inspired collection of pet accessories that includes the exact bubble backpack seen onscreen. The film’s four-pawed star Chip — the Scottish Fold cat of model Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer) and her husband, the film’s director Matthew Vaughn — also released Blue Chip, his own “paw-tobiography.”

See and shop the feline-friendly merch and the book that inspired Argylle below.

'Argylle' by Elly Conway Book

Argylle: A Novel

$20.62 $28.99 29% off

Buy at Amazon

'Argylle' x Travel Cat Replica Backpack

'Argylle' x Travel Cat Replica Backpack

$99 at TRAVEL CAT

'Argylle' x Travel Cat "Spy" Backpack

'Argylle' x Travel Cat "Spy" Backpack

$140 at Travel Cat

'Blue Chip: Confessions of Claudia Schiffer's Cat' Book

'Blue Chip: Confessions of Claudia Schiffer's Cat'

$27.84 $40.00 30% off

Buy at Amazon

$40 at Travel Cat

'Argylle' x Travel Cat Harness and Leash Set in Yellow

'Argylle' x Travel Cat Cat Harness and Leash Set in Yellow

$33 at Travel Cat

'Blue Chip: Confessions of Claudia Schiffer's Cat' with Blue Bandana Set

'Blue Chip: Confessions of Claudia Schiffer's Cat' with Collar Bundle

$55 at Travel Cat

