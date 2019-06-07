What Glenn Close was really thinking in that viral Oscar meme: 'Hilarious'

Glenn Close has given us an answer about just what she was thinking when she encountered Pose star Billy Porter in a memorable look on the red carpet before the Oscars. You almost certainly know the moment, because it was documented on social media. Many, many times.
The Closer star offered an explanation Thursday. It happened when she commented on her own post, a throwback photo of herself and actor Jeremy Irons, her co-star in the 1984 play The Real Thing. Close was responding to a fan who couldn’t help but ask what was going through her mind when she encountered Porter in February before the Academy Awards.
Her answer: “Hi! I was actually looking at Melissa McCarthy who Billy was interviewing. She also had on a cape and I was exchanging ‘Oh really! Give me a break!’ looks, as if she were trying to upstage me. It’s hilarious that everyone thought I was commenting on Billy’s fabulous gown. Never!”
As a reminder, Porter rocked a stunning velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano while working as a commentator for the official ABC pre-show.
Meanwhile, McCarthy wore a chic black and white jumpsuit with a cape designed by Brandon Maxwell. Apparently, it was the cape was what made Close take notice.
She was wearing a gorgeous gold gown by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera with a cape of her own.
Close approved of Porter’s sophisticated look, but her animated reaction was all about the Bridesmaids star.
