Country music stars mourn the tragic death of singer Granger Smith's 3-year-old son

Recognizable names in country music are reaching out to singer Granger Smith after learning about the sudden death of his youngest child, 3-year-old son River.

Smith broke the news himself Thursday on social media. “I have to deliver unthinkable news,” wrote Smith, who also sings under the name of Earl Dibbles Jr. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

The “Backroad Song” singer went on to say that he and his wife, Amber Bartlett, along with River’s big brother, 5-year-old Lincoln and their older sister, London, 7, are “devastated and heartbroken.” The parents made the decision to donate River’s organs and are asking that, instead of sending flowers or gifts, people donate to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

“There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this,” Smith wrote.

After Smith shared his sad statement, some of his fellow country music artists and other notables in the genre spoke out in support, many of them directly on Smith’s post.

Jason Aldean: “I cant imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys.”

Kane Brown: “I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up”

Maren Morris: “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time.”

Luke Bryan: “Many prayers. So sorry”

Jake Owen: “Man I’m am so sorry to hear this for you and your family. You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Prayers to you and your family.”

Carly Pearce: “Granger I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family”

Dan + Shay: “Heartbroken for you and your family. Sending all the love.”

Lauren Alaina: “I am so, so sorry. We will make a donation in his honor and will encourage our friends to do the same. Sending all my live and prayers.”

Dustin Lynch: “Sending my love to y’all”

Cole Swindell: “Love you brother.”

RaeLynn: “I am so heartbroken. I am praying for you and your family in this time. I just can’t imagine the pain your heart is feeling. Praying for peace over you!”

Josh Gracin: “Many prayers going up from my family to yours.”

Chase Rice: “Love you buddy.”

Danielle Bradberry: “Thinking of you and your family Granger. Keeping y’all in my prayers”

Thoughts and prayers with @GrangerSmith and his family 🙏🏻 Such a nice and humble guy every time I’ve ever been around him and you hate for anyone to be going through something like this, but especially someone like Granger. https://t.co/hURlzr7iZV — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) June 6, 2019

@GrangerSmith man, I’m truly sorry for you and your family. I can’t imagine the hurt you all must feel right now. We are all thinking about you guys and sending our love. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) June 6, 2019

so sorry to hear this, @GrangerSmith. love to you and your family❤️ https://t.co/6TWMylfQln — Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) June 6, 2019

Thinking about you @GrangerSmith . love you man. so sorry to hear what you are going through. my listeners feel the same. lots and lots of love coming from us. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) June 6, 2019

Absolutely gutted reading about @GrangerSmith losing his 3 year old son, River. Treasure every moment, tragedy happens unexpectedly and apologetically. I'll be praying for their peace and strength. We lift you in spirit, Granger. God be with you all. — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) June 6, 2019

Smith, who’s recorded a long list of albums over the last two decades, canceled a scheduled performance in Kansas City on Friday. He’s set to tour the United States and Canada beginning June 14 and continuing through Aug. 30.

