Jana Kramer says she and Mike Caussin turned 'rotten lemons into lemonade' by being so honest about their marriage

Jana Kramer is all about being open and honest, from motherhood to struggles in her marriage.

The singer and actress hosts a podcast with husband Mike Caussin, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, where she and the retired NFL player are frank about some of the issues they’ve faced. They’ve talked about his past infidelities and treatment for sex addiction and the problems they encounter as the parents of daughter Jolie, 3, and 6-and-a-half-month-old son Jace. (The hot nanny story that made headlines in April was taken from there.)

The reaction to such candidness has been astounding for the One Tree Hill alum.

“I honestly didn’t expect as many women to come out of the woodwork as they have with the problems in their marriage,” Kramer said. “I thought people would be a little more closed-door with that, but it’s just been really nice to see people want to work on their relationship. I think that’s a really affirming place, knowing that we want to help people. We want to be able to give, to kind of be like, ‘All right, this is what we went through, we turned basically rotten lemons into lemonade, so to know that we’re helping people makes us happy.”

Kramer spoke with Yahoo Entertainment while hosting a launch event for intimate apparel brand TellTale. She said she wanted to work with the company for two reasons.

“First of all, I love TellTale, because the designer is from Michigan, and I’m a Midwest girl, so I love that. But also because I love how she’s been able to really pinpoint each woman’s individuality with the bras,” Kramer said. “Whenever I wear one of those bras from those collections [named for various personality types], I truly feel like I become that. And the bras are very comfortable as well.”

Kramer gives her opinion on many other subjects on Whine Down, which aired its first episode in May 2018. She said that while she and Caussin speak generally about topics for upcoming shows, their words are spontaneous.

“We have ideas and we have a one-sheet of things that we can talk about that, if for some reason we don’t have anything,” Kramer said. “But usually we come up with something to talk about. With two kids and the marriage that we’ve had, we always have something.”

Of course, someone who shares so much is going to get criticized, and Kramer has encountered haters, particularly because she reads most of the comments left on her social media posts. She said the negative comments are “hard” for her, although she added that everyone has a right to their own views.

“I just wish people would realize that the person reading the comments is actually a person and that they have feelings and they have emotions,” Kramer said.

She wants others to get to know her before they judge.

“So I’m putting myself out there for criticism, but I’m trying to learn not to let it bother me,” she said. “But if you talk about my kids, I will come after you.”

When Kramer is not working on her podcast, she’s continuing to act, and she will appear in the upcoming Val Kilmer movie Riptide. She also said she plans to release more music and work on other projects with Caussin.

