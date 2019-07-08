Wendy Williams tears up talking about new love interest: 'Listen, it's not who you think'

Wendy Williams celebrates 10 years of The Wendy Williams Show at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Aug. 10, 2018, in Miami. (Photo: Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host said she’s “not on the market anymore.”

She acknowledged, in her first show in weeks, that the relationship developed quickly following her April split with Kevin Hunter, her husband of nearly 22 years.

“I know!” she told a cheering audience, as she wiped away tears. “I’m not in love, but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

Williams was quick to clarify that the new object of her affection is not Marc Tomblin, the 27-year-old man she’s been photographed holding hands with after her breakup.

“Listen, it’s not who you think,” said Williams, who turns 55 on July 18. “OK, mother doesn’t deal with children.”

View photos Host Wendy Williams discusses her love life on The Wendy Williams Show. (Photo: Wendy Williams via Instagram) More

Williams explained that, when she and Tomblin were photographed together, she was showing him around New York, which he was visiting for the first time.

“And I am a hand-holder. If we go out, I am holding your hand. I went out last night for dinner with my executive producer David Perler and I held his hand,” Williams said.

She continued, “You all think I’m messing around with a 27-year-old — 27-year-old boys, quite frankly, do find me very attractive. I get it. But when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need somebody in his 50s, too. And he’s got to work.”

Williams specified that her new love does his work in the medical field.

“It helps that he’s a doctor,” she said. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”

Williams’s own child, son Kevin Hunter Jr., is 19.

She filed for divorce from the senior Hunter following reports that he had recently fathered a child with another woman. In addition to the split, Williams has struggled with health and addiction issues in recent months, and she had to take a break from her show.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.