Khloé Kardashian's top 3 tips for getting a revenge bikini body





There are few people who know more about attaining the kind of beach body that stops the ex who once broke your heart in their tracks than Khloé Kardashian.

The host of TV’s Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian shared some of those secrets with Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle ahead of the E! show’s third season premiere on July 7.

Her top three:

1. Don’t let vacation steer you off the path to fitness.

Seriously, try jumping rope, which you can do anywhere. Whether you’re off on the kind of extravagant vacation the Kardashian-Jenners have been known to take, such as Bali or Greece, or just relaxing in a cabin near a lake, commit to working up a sweat for 15 minutes. At least that’s what Khloé suggests, and she looks fantastic.

2. Box it up.

Hate jumping rope? Khloé is a huge fan of boxing.

“I would say boxing is a complete body workout, and it’s kind of like doing weights at the same time, because the resistance of punching, so that if you just want a quick workout,” she said.

3. Hydrate.

“Water, water, water,” Khloé advised.

Enough said.

Before she left, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also teased that viewers tuning in for the new season of her solo show will notice it’s “more emotional” this go-round and revealed her favorite drugstore buys.

And, no, her family’s makeup lines were not part of her answer.

Additional reporting by Kylie Mar.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.